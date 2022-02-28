Medtronic plc a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it will participate virtually in the 42nd annual Cowen healthcare conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 . Karen Parkhill Medtronic executive vice president and chief financial officer, will answer questions on the company beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST . A live webcast of the Q&A session will be available on March 7, 2022 by clicking on the Investor ...

MDT