Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it will participate virtually in the 42nd annual Cowen healthcare conference on Monday, March 7, 2022.
Karen Parkhill , Medtronic executive vice president and chief financial officer, will answer questions on the company beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST ( 12:30 p.m. CST ).
A live webcast of the Q&A session will be available on March 7, 2022 , by clicking on the Investor Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com . An archive of the Q&A session will be available on the same webpage later in the day.
Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more.
Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.
Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-reviewed Study For the ~800,000 1 Canadian surgery patients per year, continuous monitoring with Vitaliti™ could enable earlier intervention in cases of patient decline.
Validation of Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ continuous monitoring device clears way for regulatory approval starting in 2022.
Accurate continuous data collection supports earlier detection of changes in patient condition, enabling rapid interventions to improve patient outcomes.
Clear opportunity to impact up to ~800,000 1 surgical patients per year in Canada, deliverable through recent partnership with medical technology leader Medtronic.
Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Leading Virtual Care Platform Cloud DX has announced publication of an independent peer-reviewed validation study of its unique Vitaliti™ product, a non-invasive wearable devices that provides continuous vital sign monitoring (CVSM) device. The study assessed regulatory compliance and post-surgery use in monitoring patients' vital signs in real-world conditions. The study found Vitaliti™ to be fully ISO 81060-2:2018 compliant for the continuous vital measurement, clearing the way for regulatory approval starting in 2022. The study also found that patients welcomed the comfortable, easy to use device. Instead of care teams taking vitals periodically after surgery, Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ was used for continuous monitoring, which could transform post-surgical care by enabling early detection if any deterioration occurs in patient health. On launch, Vitaliti™ will become a key component of Cloud DX's Connected Health™ ecosystem of remote monitoring technologies. Through Cloud DX's recent partnership with Medtronic Canada ULC (a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology), wide deployment of Vitaliti™ is intended to initially improve post-operative care for surgical patients in Canada (up to 800,000 annually) and eventually in the United States (up to several million annually
Cloud DX CEO and Founder, Robert Kaul, stated: "This third-party validation of our proprietary Vitaliti™ product can assure patients and doctors that Cloud DX is creating and bringing to market next-generation solutions for improving post-surgical outcomes or medical interventions in general. Today, patients' vital signs are only continuously monitored if they're in an ICU; in the rest of the hospital, monitoring is only periodic. That approach can miss a rapid change in health status. And when patients are discharged home without continuous vital sign monitoring after an operation, they're at risk for poor outcomes that may have been prevented if they'd had the benefit of early detection through cutting-edge biosensor technology like our Vitaliti™ product."
The authors of the paper include: Michael McGillion, Nazari Dvirnik, Stephen Yang, Emilie Belley-Côté, Andre Lamy, Richard Whitlock, Maura Marcucci, Flavia Borges, Emmanuelle Duceppe, Carley Ouellette, Marissa Bird, Sandra L Carroll, David Conen, Jean-Eric Tarride, Prathiba Harsha, Ted Scott, Amber Good, Krysten Gregus, Karla Sanchez, Pamela Benoit, Julian Owen, Valerie Harvey, Elizabeth Peter, Jeremy Petch, Jessica Vincent, Michelle Graham, and PJ Devereaux.
About Cloud DX Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers."
Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) has been selected by Medtronic Canada ULC, to provide world-class virtual healthcare to Medtronic's patients across Canada. Medtronic Canada, (www.medtronic.ca) headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver, is the largest medical technology company in Canada, and a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a multi billion-dollar, global leader in medical technology, offering medical devices and therapies to more than 72 million people across 150 countries.
This partnership advances Medtronic's commitment to improving patient outcomes and lowering overall costs along the care continuum. Medtronic Canada delivers care in a broad range of clinical areas, including spinal and cardiac surgeries, cardiology, critical care, diabetes, vascular and renal care. Most clinical areas are expected to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction with some aspect of virtual care in the future.
Cloud DX's Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Its partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources.
Cloud DX's remote patient monitoring technology and services are exclusive to Medtronic and its Canada-wide client base. Initially, Medtronic seeks to integrate the Connected Health™ platform and associated services within both perioperative and complex chronic disease pathways in Canada.
Under the agreement, a typical deployment would involve the enrollment of a chronic care or surgical patient onto the Connected Health™ platform, generating recurring revenue, depending on the length of the monitoring program. Cloud DX generates revenue upfront for kits prescribed to patients for use at home, and then a monthly subscription fee per patient for software, services, and support. Additional revenues could also be generated through customizations, consulting, and special services, as needed.
Jessica Rudd, National Director of New Partnerships and Solutions at Medtronic Canada, stated: "Medtronic is committed to partnering with Canada-based SMEs to advance the Canadian life sciences ecosystem. More importantly, Medtronic Canada is dedicated to responding to the needs of our Canadian healthcare system, and we are committed to enabling equitable access to care and patient empowerment and reducing the burden on our precious health human resources. However, we can't do this alone. To that end, we are delighted to enter this exclusive partnership with Cloud DX and scale their innovative technology, thoughtful service model, and excellent track record for delivering results to patients across the country."
Among its many awards, Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of " Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers.
Medtronic Canada ULC is headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver, and is a subsidiary of Medtronic plc. We are the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people. Our technologies and therapies address 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more.
Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers."
Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on activities in advance of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on September 16, 2021.
Annual General Meeting ("AGM") The AGM of the Company is scheduled for 10am MDT September 16, 2021. The meeting will be virtual in nature and all shareholders are encouraged to attend. To attend the AGM, please use the following link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11461
Schaft Creek Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") The PEA is nearing completion and while it has taken longer than anticipated to complete, it will benefit from additional detailed financial and technical reviews. The Company will be disseminating the results of the PEA shortly.
Schaft Creek Joint Venture The 2021 drilling program is scheduled to commence before the end of September, utilizing two drilling rigs. The program contemplates completing up to a 3,500-metre drill program and associated metallurgical and geotechnical testwork to provide information to confirm select value opportunities. The 2021 program will confirm throughput assumptions, metal recoveries, metal production, and ensure a capital efficient 'fit for purpose' process design flowsheet. The collection of additional geotechnical information in the proposed pit area may provide opportunities to decrease the LOM strip ratio and reduce operational cost and associated greenhouse gas emissions. The geometallurgical drilling is directed at collecting samples representative of the geometallurgical domains in the mine plan to conduct comminution, open and closed-circuit flotation, mineralogical analysis, and tailings thickening/filtration testing. The laboratory component of the program will take place in early 2022.
Van Dyke Project Montgomery & Associates is advancing the conceptual Hydrogeological Model. A significant component of this study will assess the conditions of existing drill holes and evaluate the future possibility of using these drill holes to acquire water quality samples and hydrogeological data. The conceptual Hydrogeological Model forms the basis of preliminary discussions with the Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") and Arizona Department of Environmental Quality ("ADEQ"); the lead agencies overseeing the permitting process. The preliminary comments from both the EPA and ADEQ would be used to determine an estimated timeline and cost to complete the permitting process to obtain an Aquifer Protection Permit and an Underground Injection Control Permit. The purpose of this study is to provide the information necessary to allow the Company to decide on entering the permitting process.
Eaglehead Project The deep penetrating chargeability/resistivity survey is underway and is extending the chargeability/resistivity coverage from the mineralization in the Camp, Pass, Bornite and East zones, approximately 2.5 kms to the north, thereby covering the entire Eaglehead stock. Re-logging of historical drill cores from the Far East zone has been completed and in some instance, re-sampling of previously unsampled intervals of porphyry style copper-molybdenite mineralization hosted in altered granodioritic has been completed. The re-logging of the historical core has better located the major structure associated with the above-mentioned mineralized zones.
Qualified Person Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geo., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.
About Copper Fox Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.
Elmer B. Stewart President and Chief Executive Officer
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release include statements about: the Schaft Creek 2021 program confirming value opportunities; confirming throughput, recoveries, production and a 'fit for purpose' process design flowsheet; decreasing the LOM strip ratio and reducing costs and greenhouse gas emissions; comments on preparation of the conceptual Hydrogeological Model for the Van Dyke project and the potential of entering the permitting process; progress of the geophysical program on the Eaglehead project, results of re-logging and sampling of historical drill;.
In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that Copper Fox has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards; the speed of field studies; and the stability of economic and market conditions. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.
Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include among others: the Schaft Creek 2021 program may not be completed within the timeline or at all; the conceptual Hydrogeological Model at Van Dyke may not be completed as planned or at all; the discussions with the EPA and ADEQ may not occur; Copper Fox may decide not to enter the permitting process on a timely basis or at all; the geophysical survey on the Eaglehead project may not be completed as planned; the additional sampling from historical drill holes may not return significant mineralization or certainties relating to interpretation of the previous results; the overall economy may deteriorate; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; fluctuations in commodity prices and demand; currency exchange rates; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals.
A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) today announced full commercial launch of the IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB) in Japan. The news follows the completion of a post-market clinical trial, which enrolled 300 subjects.
As quoted in the press release:
IN.PACT Admiral received approval last year from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the upper leg – specifically, in the thigh (superficial femoral arteries (SFA)) and behind the knee (popliteal arteries). The MHLW also granted reimbursement approval for the IN.PACT Admiral in December of 2017.
“In Japan, there is a significant need for new technologies to safely and effectively treat PAD,” said Tony Semedo, president, Medtronic Japan. “Earlier this year, we presented both one- and two-year results from the IN.PACT SFA Japan study, representing consistency in clinical data shared on IN.PACT Admiral to-date. Now with the completion of our post-market study, we will become the first company to bring DCB technology to Japanese physicians and their patients.”
Approval for IN.PACT Admiral in Japan was based on data from MDT-2113 (IN.PACT SFA Japan), which enrolled 100 patients across 11 sites and randomized treatment to either DCB (n=68) or standard percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) (n=32). The results were consistent with one-year findings from the pivotal IN.PACT SFA Trial, showing a low clinically-driven target lesion revascularization (CD-TLR) rate and high patency rate.
Advanced health for employees is quickly becoming an essential part of running an organization. The pandemic created a focus on health and safety in the workplace. As we move to a post-pandemic world, many organizations are faced with a need to look at long term employee health as a part of their operations. A tight labor market with a shortage of workers has put employers in a position where they need to focus on retaining employees while finding innovative ways to attract new talent. This is happening at the same time that individual health needs are catching up after 2 years of pandemic management.
Today, companies are increasingly seeking find ways to mitigate what is expected to be a decade of demanding employee needs, rising healthcare costs and a need for accurate risk management. This all comes at high cost to organizations in lost productivity and ever- increasing health and liability insurance fees. Industry experts and top investors are taking notice of global opportunity for employer provided health services. Larry Fink, CEO of Blackrock recently discussed on CNBC that worker health is “the new world of work…companies not adapting do so at their own peril”.*
Given the new era of ‘safety culture,’ in workplaces, it’s no surprise that the global workplace safety market size is expected to reach US$19.9 billion by 2025. The market is estimated to grow from an estimated value of US$12.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate of 10.4 percent from 2020 to 2025. With an occupational health market in the workplace in 2021 of over US$6.5B in the US, it’s expected this market with rise significantly. Innovation in workplace health is needed to meet growing demand.
Bloom Health Partners (CSE:BLMH,OTCQB:BLMHF,FRA:D84) offers a global platform that provides healthcare security, diagnostic testing and occupational health-tech solutions. The company’s mission is to ensure that “Unstoppable is Possible'' for businesses and their employees through innovative and customized healthcare models. Bloom Health Partners serves several key markets, with services that include onsite healthcare, advisory services, K-12 school testing, television and film production sets, workplaces and live events.
Bloom Health Partners’ end-to-end healthcare delivery models are connected to its software platform with various solutions, including occupational health services, a data platform that manages end-to-end health intelligence, primary care services, employee screening and preventative care, laboratory services, Covid-19 and flu testing and vaccinations, employee healthcare maintenance and management, mental health services and wellness programs.
Bloom Health Partners’ platform empowers businesses and organizations to create strategies to manage health and safety while engaging employees. The company’s system is a stable, flexible, scalable and integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes. Bloom Health Partners’ platform is Android, Apple and smartwatch compatible.
The company’s platform provides businesses and organizations with a competitive advantage through the reduction in lost time and productivity, worker’s compensation claims, disability costs, insurance premiums, retention and recruitment challenges compared to the traditional workplace care model. The traditional workplace care model relies primarily on emergency first aid, off-site ER and outside clinics. Bloom Health Partners’ platform provides better and more convenient healthcare from pre-employment drug testing, health screening and job duty and function assessments to advanced on-site clinical care and telehealth and monitoring services.
Bloom Health Partners is trusted by multiple Fortune 500 companies, major film production companies, large entertainment venues, schools, manufacturing facilities and more to handle Covid-19 testing and safety compliance. The company’s major clients include PepsiCo, Netflix, Six Flags, Amazon Studios, Apple TV+, Live Nation, Sony and Viacom CBS. To date, Bloom Health Partners clients have remained operational and avoided Covid-19-related shutdowns and delays. This has placed Bloom in a strong position to work with large organizations as they evolve into longer-term health needs for employees.
The company is led by a world-class team with a science-first approach. Bloom Health Partners’ board consists of foreign pharmaceutical executives and the chief medical officer of GE Corporate. Bloom Health Partners also owns and operates its best-in-class labs in major cities in the United States, including Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta and Montgomery, Alabama. The company’s labs serve as a support network for it’s growing employer health business.
The company has an established and diverse revenue stream with the potential for further growth. Bloom Health Partners’ revenue model stems from health (?) and annual recurring services as well as from its research and advisory services. The company’s health and annual recurring revenue consist of software platform revenue, occupational health and testing revenue. Bloom Health Partners’ research and advisory revenue consist of consulting and research revenue.
The company plans to take advantage of the growing opportunity in the new health-tech space as Bloom Health Partners plans to open new facilities and expand its offices in the United States and Canada in 2022. Health is becoming an essential part of running a business and Bloom is pioneering the model.
Company Highlights
Bloom Health Partners provides secure, stable, scalable, flexible, customized and end-to-end healthcare models to help businesses and organizations minimize health-related costs whilst maintaining a competitive advantage of safety.
Serves several key markets, including onsite healthcare, advisory services, K-12 schools, television and film production sets, workplaces and live events.
Solutions include occupational health services, a data platform that manages end-to-end health intelligence, primary care services, employee screening and preventative care, laboratory services, Covid-19 and flu testing and vaccinations, employee healthcare maintenance and management, mental health services and wellness programs.
An impressive client base including multiple Fortune 500 companies, major film production companies, large entertainment venues, schools and manufacturing facilities.
A strong revenue model with diverse streams of income as well as its efficient and high-volume processing labs located in major cities across the US.
Backed by an experienced management team and a world-class scientific team.
Markets
Software
Core to Bloom’s business is it’s software platform call Bloom Shield. Bloom’s platform manages data and results for organizations to effectively use Blooms services. As a secure cloud platform, Bloom Shield is designed to handle personal health information and provide Bloom clients a planning tool to help make decisions to keep their organizations running. As clients use Bloom services, such as a large employer or film production, business leaders can see an overview of health without any compromise to individual privacy. This big data platform provides organizations much needed tools to stay operational based on all health conditions of workers.
Safety and Testing
Bloom Health Partners’ safety and testing services consist of lab-based services for parts of industry and schools that will require ongoing pandemic screening. This proven model is evolving into testing of all kinds such as cancers, diabetes and drug testing. Bloom’s network of labs are able to support both pandemic and post pandemic testing needs efficiently.
All testing from labs are easily accessible through the company’s secure online reporting portal. Patients can register their samples and view results while administrators can log in to monitor compliance, track samples and manage contact tracing. The company provides customized client portals as well as third-party software integration capabilities. All of which serve as a baseline for multiple health services.
Onsite Healthcare
Bloom Health Partners’ on-site healthcare services consist of a variety of customized clinical care solutions delivered through its Bloom Care platform. These services include:
Primary care
Preventative care
Emergent care
Physicals
Wellness checks
Clinical assessments
Staffing options include MRO, PA and physician
Diagnostic and imaging services
Lab services
Health maintenance
Covid-19, flu and strep tests
Drug testing
Vaccines and vaccine tracking
Mental health services
Diabetes, asthma and other disease maintenance
First aid and injury care
Medication storage
Telehealth, remote patient monitoring and live translation
Optional family services
The Company’s onsite healthcare helps businesses manage several of the largest health-related expenditures for businesses through prevention, management and treatment. These health-related expenditures include cardiovascular health, obesity-related complications, pulmonary illnesses, behavioral health conditions, musculoskeletal injuries and/or pain and mental health. Bloom Health Partners seeks to help businesses reduce sick days and provide quality assurance while improving patient care.
The Company performed in-depth consultations for businesses with scientists and doctors to establish a customized program design based on needs, timeline, budget and location. Bloom Health Partners also provides businesses with operations and logistics support, customer service and communication 7 days a week from a dedicated advisor.
Advisory Services
Bloom Health Partners’ advisory services consist of extensive planning and consulting provided by its team of doctors, scientists and industry experts. The company’s advisory team strictly adheres to guidelines from the CDC, FDA, HHS, OSHA, WHO, IPAC, and equivalent local organizations. The company’s advisory team delivers strategy and implementation recommendations to establish proactive healthcare safety plans based on needs, timeline, budget and location.
Bloom Health Partners’ advisory team validates scientific research and tracks data from around the world to ensure accurate and up-to-date advice. The team is committed to always ensuring clients are informed with updates when they desire it –– allowing clients to set preferred frequency updates. The company’s advisory team goes above and beyond to secure necessary supplies and resources, seamlessly execute safety plans and adapt to changes in real-time.
K-12 Schools
Bloom Health Partners’ K-12 school services consist of a Covid-19 screening program structured to specifically serve the needs of students and schools. The K-12 school service provides on-site, customized, non-invasive and accurate PCR testing weekly. The samples are transported by Bloom Health Partners’ team to a nearby Bloom Health Partners lab and produce results in 24 hours. The company’s approach provides enhanced reliability, transparency, communication, HIPAA-compliant reporting and accountability for schools.
The K-12 school testing is conducted by Bloom Health Partners professional staff with training in the most effective, accurate, comfortable test sample collection techniques. The service is managed end-to-end by Bloom Health Partners’ team to minimize disruptions and reduce the workload of the school staff. The company maintains patient privacy and only shares results for public health purposes.
Productions
Bloom Health Partners production services consist of testing for television and film production sets. The company provides on-site collection, flexible scheduling, reporting and customized solutions for productions.
The company’s end-to-end testing for productions has resulted in keeping movie and TV sets running. Bloom Health Partners exceeds the CDC’s requirement of testing one protein by testing the gold standard of three proteins to reduce false positives. This same approach can be brought to productions to cover an array of health needs.
Bloom Health Partners is trusted by several small-scale and large-scale production companies –– including Netflix, Apple TV+ and Sony –– to handle testing and safety compliance.
Management Team
Sav DiPasquale - Chairman
Sav DiPasquale is a senior executive with over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and transportation industries. He is currently the president of the Canadian Pharmaceutical Distribution Network ("CPDN"). Previously, DiPasquale spent nearly 17 years at GlaxoSmithKline in various senior positions, including vice president of business development and CIO. He is also the former president and CEO of Orgenesis.
Jessica Federer - Director
Jessica Federer is a venture partner with Boston Millennia Partners. Federer is also an advisor and investor for health and technology companies. She is on the United Nations m-Powering Development Advisory Board for the Agency for Information and Communications Technology (ITU). She is also the founder of Innovayte. Previously, Federer was the chief digital officer at Bayer A.G. which is a global life science leader. At Bayer A.G., Federer led a digital transformation across consumer health, pharmaceuticals, animal health and agriculture.
Dr. Nimisha Kalia - Director
Dr. Nimisha Kalia is currently the chief medical officer at GE Corporate. She is board-certified in internal medicine, occupational medicine and public health and general preventive medicine. Among her many achievements, Dr. Kalia held academic appointments at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Dell Medical School at the University of Texas in Austin.
John Garcia - Director
John Garcia is a seasoned senior executive who spent 32 years in the telecommunications industry. He spent the last 12 years of his career at Sprint where he held pivotal roles, including chief marketing officer and president of wireless. Garcia has also engaged in several major consulting projects for multiple companies, including VRide, and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals. His experience also includes a major consulting project for YRC which is the nation's largest less than truckload (LTL) carrier.
Andrew Morton - Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Morton is a seasoned global technology executive with a track record of successfully building and running innovative companies. Morton was the senior vice president of global sales for Zodiac Interactive. Zodiac Interactive is a privately-held software company focused on advanced software for tier 1 cable and telecommunications providers. He headed up broadband television for Entone where he launched successful operations on multiple continents. Entone was acquired by Amino Communications (LON:AMO). Morton served for several years post-transaction on the senior executive team. Morton also co-launched global operations for Comtrend Corporation which is a leader in telecom hardware and software. Earlier in his career, he held growth roles at 3Com and IBM’s spinoff company Lexmark.
Abbas Khan, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer
Abbas Khan is the managing partner and co-founder of Bloom Health Partners. Khan is a true collaborator with a knack for building teams and implementing creative solutions, Khan embodies Bloom Health Partner’s mission to ensure “unstoppable is possible.” His entrepreneurial spirit and strategic thinking have been instrumental in forming key partnerships to grow Bloom’s client base in the U.S. and expand its best-in-class clinical operations to other countries.
Before working with Bloom, Khan served as the business development and marketing manager for Life Biosciences. Khan was also the commercialization director for CloudMex which is a cutting-edge health tech company. At CloudMex, he led the rebrand of their communication strategy as well as managed their partnership and product development with Anthem Health. His background also includes strategic marketing roles at Sterling-Rice Group and PepsiCo. Khan is currently pursuing his MBA in Healthcare at the Yale School of Management.
Outside of work, Khan enjoys time with his family. Khan and his wife support charitable causes through their family’s foundation called The Khan Family Foundation. The Khan Family Foundation was founded by his philanthropist mother and father. The Khan Family Foundation actively focuses its charitable giving on underserved youth, education initiatives and women’s empowerment.
Cole Lysaught - Co-Founder and Head of Business Development
Cole Lysaught is a managing partner and co-founder of Bloom Health Partners. Lysaught is
an entrepreneur at heart. He brings a strong background in financial and operational leadership. He has an extensive track record in investing and scaling new and existing portfolio companies, investment management, building teams and guiding operations.
Before working at Bloom, Lysaught was a partner at Ahkeo Ventures which is an early-stage venture capital firm. Since 2011, he has facilitated over US$1 billion in transactions across a wide range of industries, including energy, banking, hospitality and tourism. Lysaught continues to build value as a leader and investor at CPL Investments which is an investment management firm. Lysaught also currently serves as the managing partner of CPL Investments.
Lysaught serves as a US Delegate to the G 20 Entrepreneurial Summits in Toronto and Mexico City. He also serves on the Dallas Alumni Board of Directors at Texas Christian University. Previously, he spent six years as a host committee member for the Great Investors’ Best Ideas Foundation (GIBI). GIBI is a nonprofit organization that benefits The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and the Vickery Meadow Youth Development Foundation. He graduated cum laude from Texas Christian University with a BBA in Finance and Entrepreneurial Management.
Marlis Yassin - Chief Financial Officer
Marlis Yassin is a CPA and CA with more than 15 years of experience working with publicly-listed companies. She has held finance management positions at various public companies, including an international industrial products company and mid-tier mining companies. Yassin gained extensive experience through her client engagements at Deloitte. Yassin provided reporting, advisory and assurance services to publicly traded companies, primarily in the natural resources sector.
Andrew McCann - Chief Technical Officer
Andrew McCan was the co-founder and CTO of DeviantArt, a Hollywood-based online artist platform, acquired by Wix in 2017. At the time of the acquisition, DeviantArt had over 40 million users and 325 million pieces of original art housed on the platform. Previously, he co-founded Mediascience which was acquired by Lycos. He also built Sonique which is an audio player application for the Windows platform. McCan studied computer science at Montana State University.
Mehmood Khan - Strategic Advisor
Mehmood Khan M.D. has diverse experience in the pharmaceutical, clinical and consumer industries. Dr. Khan brings a wealth of knowledge to his role as the senior health advisor at Bloom Health Partners. Dr. Khan is currently the chairman and chief executive officer of Life Biosciences Inc. At Life Biosciences, he provides strategic direction and operational oversight across the company and its six daughter companies. His vision of a more efficient and effective drug development pathway will drive innovation in the science and technology that Life Biosciences advances.
Dr. Khan previously served as the chief scientific officer and vice chairman at PepsiCo which is a Fortune 500 company. Before joining PepsiCo, Dr. Khan served as the president of Takeda Pharmaceuticals which is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. At Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Khan led the global efforts by revenue. Earlier in his career, Dr. Khan had a distinguished medical career as a faculty member in endocrinology at the Mayo Clinic and Mayo Medical School. He served as the director of diabetes, endocrine and nutritional trials unit at the Mayo Clinic and Mayo Medical School.
Dr. Khan is the recipient of numerous distinctions and awards, including The Harris Award for Excellence in Food and Science Technology and a Harvard University Illuminate Global Award for Innovation. Dr. Khan was named one of the 100 Most Creative People in Business by Fast Company. Dr. Khan has also held leadership roles on numerous boards. He currently serves as chairman of the U.S. Council on Competitiveness, V-Cat Board Member and NIST Board Member.
Dr. Khan earned his medical degree from the University of Liverpool Medical School in England. He completed a fellowship in clinical endocrinology and nutrition in the Department of Medicine and Food Science and Nutrition at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians in London and a Fellow of the American College of Endocrinology.
James Shepherd - Strategic Advisor
Dr. James Shepherd is one of the world’s foremost experts in infectious diseases. Dr. Shepherd is an associate professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine. Dr. Shepherd’s global experience includes his work as a special advisor to the World Health Organization. His recent experience includes advising the government of India on tuberculosis control. Dr. Shepherd also directed a research program in TB and HIV for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Botswana. He also assisted the University of Maryland in starting a large AIDS treatment program in Nigeria.
Honorable Eric Hargan - Medical and Science Advisor
Honorable Eric D. Hargan, JD, is the senior health advisor for Bloom Health Partners. He was a former Deputy Secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) which is the largest department in the federal government. As Deputy Secretary of HHS, he oversaw the development and approval of all HHS, CMS and FDA regulations and provided significant guidance. Hargan also oversaw the department’s day-to-day operations and management as well as led policy and strategy development.
Hargan served on the board of Operation Warp Speed where he signed the first document that enabled the start of Operation Warp Speed. This was a public-private partnership initiated by the U.S. government to facilitate and accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics. He also was a board member at University Hospitals and Alio Medical. Hargan is also a Fellow at the Health Evolution Forum.
Alexander Stemer, - Medical and Science Advisor
Alexander Stemer, M.D. is board certified in internal medicine and infectious disease. Dr. Stemer brings more than 42 years of experience to the Bloom Health Partners team. He was recently named the American Heart Association Heart of Gold Executive Chairman for 2022.
Dr. Stemer welcomes the challenge of solving new problems. He has been instrumental in the fight against Covid-19, developing infection control programs and protocols for hospitals and skilled nursing facilities. In addition to serving as associate clinical professor of medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine, Dr. Stemer currently serves as the co-chair of the Symphony Health Network Covid-19 Task Force. He also recently worked with the National Institute of Health and Eli Lilly to develop study protocols for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19 in skilled nursing facilities using a monoclonal antibody. The study was approved by the FDA, completed and recently published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Joe Kurland - Medical and Science Advisor
Joe Kurland is a vaccine specialist and infection preventionist at Children’s Minnesota. Kurland is an experienced infection control practitioner with a demonstrated history of working in acute and ambulatory care fields. Kurland is skilled in epidemiology, infection prevention, high-level disinfection and sterilization processes and construction risk assessments (ICRA). Kurland is also an experienced professional providing legionella risk evaluation, pandemic response and vaccine-related advice.
ALR Technologies Inc. ("ALRT" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, today announced preliminary results from the Non-Inferiority Study currently being conducted on the GluCurve Pet CGM (GluCurve).
Utilizing a chemistry analyzer for the baseline, the GluCurve has thus far performed on par with the leading veterinary Blood Glucose Meter (BGM) and has met all the accuracy requirements set for human blood glucose meters in ISO: 15197:2013.
"We are pleased with GluCurve's accuracy as compared to the leading pet BGM used by veterinarians. The platform has provided valuable diagnostic information throughout the study that would not be available from traditional in-clinic glucose curve. A significant benefit of GluCurve is that it is applied in minutes in-clinic and the pet is sent home. GluCurve records blood sugar levels every 3 minutes for up to 14 days while the pet and owner go about their daily lives. This presents many benefits compared to BGM whereby 5 to 7 data points are collected over 8-12 hours in a clinical setting. The process of housing a pet in-clinic and drawing blood every 2 hours causes stress which elevates their blood glucose levels and is challenging for the clinic staff to undertake. As part of the study, GluCurve was able to document the impact on glucose levels from the stressful clinical experience required for BGM testing in real time," said Joe Stern, Head of Animal Health at ALR Technologies.
Mr. Stern continues, "The data collected by GluCurve is processed and organized to facilitate clinicians in providing optimal care with ease. By comparing daily curves, the platform is able to show clinicians if the pet is receiving insulin injections at the appropriate times, the pet's eating habits, and a complete view of the pet's blood sugar levels over time. Additionally, we have received feedback from the lead veterinarian in the study confirming what other veterinarians and animal health companies have told us; they believe the GluCurve Pet CGM will become the standard of care for the management of diabetic pets. We are looking forward to reviewing the final results with our prospective pharmaceutical partner next month."
About ALR Technologies ALR Technologies is a data management company that developed the ALRT Diabetes Solution, a comprehensive approach to diabetes care that includes: an FDA-cleared and HIPAA compliant diabetes management system that collects data directly from blood glucose meters and continuous glucose monitoring devices; a patent pending Predictive A1C algorithm to track treatment success between lab reports and an FDA-cleared Insulin Dosing Adjustment program. ALRT also offers an algorithm to provide prescribers support for timely non-insulin medication advancements. The overall goal is to optimize diabetes drug therapies to drive improved patient outcomes. The program tracks performance of all clinical activities to ensure best practices are followed. The ALRT Diabetes Solution gives healthcare providers a platform for remote diabetes care, helping to minimize patient exposure to potential infections in clinical settings. Currently, the Company is focused on diabetes and will expand its services to cover other chronic diseases anchored on verifiable data.
In addition, the animal health division has identified an unmet need in diabetes care and has developed GluCurve; a solution to assist Veterinarian Doctors to determine the efficacy of insulin and to help to identify the appropriate dose and frequency of administration of insulin for companion animals. Thus, delivering the same optimization of diabetic drug therapies to pets as to humans.
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" as defined under applicable securities legislation. All information and statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature constitute forward-looking information, and the words "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "continue", "could", "expect", "intend", "plan", "postulates", "predict", "will", "may" or similar expressions suggesting future conditions or events or the negative of these terms are generally intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof. ALR Technologies disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the launch of the NuVent™ Eustachian tube dilation balloon, which has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of chronic, obstructive Eustachian Tube Dysfunction. The NuVent™ balloon enables surgeons to deliver treatment in an outpatient or office setting. It features a flexible balloon section that allows customized placement based on patient anatomy.
"Patients who suffer from Eustachian Tube Dysfunction often experience pain, pressure, and hearing difficulties, so it's important to address their illness quickly," said Dr. Boris Karanfilov , a rhinologist and head of the Ohio Sinus Institute in Dublin, Ohio . "Balloon dilation restores proper Eustachian tube function and reduces these symptoms, plus the ability to perform the procedure in the office makes it both convenient and efficient."
It is estimated that 4.6% of adults in the United States experience Eustachian Tube Dysfunction. 1 It occurs when the Eustachian tube, which links the back of the nose to the middle ear, fails to open or close properly. As a result, the tube is unable to perform its primary functions, which are protecting the middle ear from pathogens, equalizing air pressure on either side of the eardrum, and helping drain secretions from the middle ear cleft. This may result in pain, hearing difficulty, and/or a feeling of fullness in the ears. If not treated, patients may also suffer damage to the middle ear and eardrum. 2
"Patients with persistent Eustachian Tube Dysfunction – especially those who experience frequent pressure changes, like airline travelers and divers – often require more than nasal sprays and oral medication to treat the condition," said Dr. Sina Joorabchi , an otolaryngologist at South Florida Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates. "The NuVent™ balloon provides an effective, minimally invasive treatment option that can be administered in the office."
"As office-based procedures for ENT conditions increase, we look forward to introducing more innovative technologies designed specifically for this setting," said Vince Racano , president of the Ear, Nose, and Throat business, which is part of the Neuroscience Portfolio at Medtronic. "The NuVent™ balloon is another important product within this expanding portfolio."
Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more.
Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.
Applied UV, Inc.(NASDAQCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that it will hold its Annual Stockholders Meeting at 100pm EDT on May 17th, 2022. The Annual Stockholders meeting will be a virtual meeting. All stockholders who wish to attend may do so by following the instructions that will be included in the Annual Meeting Proxy Statement Notice which will be mailed to stockholders and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission
Because the Company did not hold an annual stockholder meeting in fiscal year 2021, it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Rule 5620(a) (Nasdaq's rule that states when the Company is required to hold an annual meeting of stockholders). However, the Company has been granted an extension by Nasdaq to regain compliance with Rule 5620(a), and after its 2022 Annual Stockholders Meeting has been held, the Company will be in full compliance with such rule.
Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven, and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photocatalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/; https://sterilumen.com/; https://www.airocide.comhttps://kesscience.com; https://scientificairmanagement.com and, https://munnworks.com/.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced that Sam Eldessouky executive vice president and chief financial officer; William Woodfield senior vice president and treasurer; and Arthur J. Shannon senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami on March 1, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. ET .
About Bausch Health Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced Ruby Chandy has been elected to its board of directors, effective March 1, 2022. Ms. Chandy's appointment will bring the total number of Thermo Fisher board members to 13.
Ms. Chandy was the president of the Industrial Division of Pall Corporation, a leading supplier of filtration, separation, and purification technologies. Previously, Ms. Chandy was chief marketing officer at the Dow Chemical Company and Rohm and Haas Corporation.
Ms. Chandy currently serves on the board of directors of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS). She also serves on the Advisory Board of Pritzker Private Capital, the MIT Sloan Americas Executive Board and is a mentor-in-residence at the University of Pennsylvania Penn Center for Innovation (PCI).
"I am pleased to welcome Ruby to the Thermo Fisher board and look forward to her insights gained through management positions across several industries," said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Her experience will provide an important perspective as we work every day to fulfill our Mission of enabling our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer."
Ms. Chandy received a master's degree in management from the MIT Sloan School, a master's degree in materials science and engineering from Northwestern University and a bachelor's degree in materials science and engineering from MIT.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com .
