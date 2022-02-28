Life Science News Investing News
Medtronic plc a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it will participate virtually in the 42nd annual Cowen healthcare conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 . Karen Parkhill Medtronic executive vice president and chief financial officer, will answer questions on the company beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST . A live webcast of the Q&A session will be available on March 7, 2022 by clicking on the Investor ...

- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it will participate virtually in the 42nd annual Cowen healthcare conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 .

Karen Parkhill , Medtronic executive vice president and chief financial officer, will answer questions on the company beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST ( 12:30 p.m. CST ).

A live webcast of the Q&A session will be available on March 7, 2022 , by clicking on the Investor Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com . An archive of the Q&A session will be available on the same webpage later in the day.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:




Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-executive-vice-president-and-cfo-to-speak-at-cowen-healthcare-conference-301491132.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic MDT Medical Device Investing
MDT
Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-reviewed Study For the ~800,000 1 Canadian surgery patients per year, continuous monitoring with Vitaliti™ could enable earlier intervention in cases of patient decline.

  • Validation of Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ continuous monitoring device clears way for regulatory approval starting in 2022.
  • Accurate continuous data collection supports earlier detection of changes in patient condition, enabling rapid interventions to improve patient outcomes.
  • Clear opportunity to impact up to ~800,000 1 surgical patients per year in Canada, deliverable through recent partnership with medical technology leader Medtronic.

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Leading Virtual Care Platform Cloud DX has announced publication of an independent peer-reviewed validation study of its unique Vitaliti™ product, a non-invasive wearable devices that provides continuous vital sign monitoring (CVSM) device. The study assessed regulatory compliance and post-surgery use in monitoring patients' vital signs in real-world conditions. The study found Vitaliti™ to be fully ISO 81060-2:2018 compliant for the continuous vital measurement, clearing the way for regulatory approval starting in 2022. The study also found that patients welcomed the comfortable, easy to use device. Instead of care teams taking vitals periodically after surgery, Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ was used for continuous monitoring, which could transform post-surgical care by enabling early detection if any deterioration occurs in patient health. On launch, Vitaliti™ will become a key component of Cloud DX's Connected Health™ ecosystem of remote monitoring technologies. Through Cloud DX's recent partnership with Medtronic Canada ULC (a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology), wide deployment of Vitaliti™ is intended to initially improve post-operative care for surgical patients in Canada (up to 800,000 annually) and eventually in the United States (up to several million annually

Keep reading... Show less
InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) has been selected by Medtronic Canada ULC, to provide world-class virtual healthcare to Medtronic's patients across Canada. Medtronic Canada, (www.medtronic.ca) headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver, is the largest medical technology company in Canada, and a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a multi billion-dollar, global leader in medical technology, offering medical devices and therapies to more than 72 million people across 150 countries.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with comments from Robert Kaul, CEO of Cloud DX, about the significance of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Cloud DX" in the search box.

Keep reading... Show less
Cloud DX selected by Medtronic for national collaboration

Cloud DX selected by Medtronic for national collaboration

Medtronic selected Cloud DX for virtual and remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions in exclusive corporate agreement

Cloud DX (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) has been selected by Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, to provide world-class virtual healthcare to patients across Canada . This partnership advances Medtronic's commitment to improving patient outcomes and lowering overall costs along the care continuum. Cloud DX's remote patient monitoring (RPM) technology and services are exclusive to Medtronic and its Canadian client base, which is spread across Canada. Medtronic Canada delivers care in a broad range of clinical areas, including spinal and cardiac surgeries, cardiology, critical care, diabetes, vascular and renal care. Most clinical areas are expected to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction with some aspect of virtual care in the future. Initially, Medtronic seeks to integrate the Connected Health TM platform and associated services within both perioperative and complex chronic disease pathways in Canada .

Keep reading... Show less
10am mdt

Copper Fox Provides Corporate Update

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on activities in advance of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on September 16, 2021.

Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
The AGM of the Company is scheduled for 10am MDT September 16, 2021. The meeting will be virtual in nature and all shareholders are encouraged to attend. To attend the AGM, please use the following link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11461

Keep reading... Show less

Medtronic Announces Commercial Launch of the IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon in Japan

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) today announced full commercial launch of the IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB) in Japan. The news follows the completion of a post-market clinical trial, which enrolled 300 subjects.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading... Show less
Bloom Health Partners

Bloom Health Partners


Keep reading... Show less
ALR Technologies Announces Successful Preliminary Results for the GluCurve Pet CGM Non-Inferiority Study

ALR Technologies Announces Successful Preliminary Results for the GluCurve Pet CGM Non-Inferiority Study

ALR Technologies Inc. ("ALRT" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, today announced preliminary results from the Non-Inferiority Study currently being conducted on the GluCurve Pet CGM (GluCurve).

Utilizing a chemistry analyzer for the baseline, the GluCurve has thus far performed on par with the leading veterinary Blood Glucose Meter (BGM) and has met all the accuracy requirements set for human blood glucose meters in ISO: 15197:2013.

Keep reading... Show less

Medtronic announces launch of NuVent Eustachian tube dilation balloon

- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the launch of the NuVent™ Eustachian tube dilation balloon, which has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of chronic, obstructive Eustachian Tube Dysfunction. The NuVent™ balloon enables surgeons to deliver treatment in an outpatient or office setting. It features a flexible balloon section that allows customized placement based on patient anatomy.

Keep reading... Show less
Applied UV Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Date

Applied UV Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Date

Applied UV, Inc.(NASDAQCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that it will hold its Annual Stockholders Meeting at 100pm EDT on May 17th, 2022. The Annual Stockholders meeting will be a virtual meeting. All stockholders who wish to attend may do so by following the instructions that will be included in the Annual Meeting Proxy Statement Notice which will be mailed to stockholders and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission

Because the Company did not hold an annual stockholder meeting in fiscal year 2021, it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Rule 5620(a) (Nasdaq's rule that states when the Company is required to hold an annual meeting of stockholders). However, the Company has been granted an extension by Nasdaq to regain compliance with Rule 5620(a), and after its 2022 Annual Stockholders Meeting has been held, the Company will be in full compliance with such rule.

Keep reading... Show less

Bausch Health Announces Participation At The J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced that Sam Eldessouky executive vice president and chief financial officer; William Woodfield senior vice president and treasurer; and Arthur J. Shannon senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami on March 1, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. ET .

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Keep reading... Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Elects New Director to Board

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced Ruby Chandy has been elected to its board of directors, effective March 1, 2022. Ms. Chandy's appointment will bring the total number of Thermo Fisher board members to 13.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223006288/en/

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×