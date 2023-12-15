Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

The Fed Left Rates Unchanged — What Happened to the Gold Price?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Kerry Stevenson: Gold, Uranium, Lithium — What I'm Doing with My Money

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

Galan’s Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Medtronic Continues To Rank in the DJSI World Index for 2023

Medtronic

Strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management and performance result in continued inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index Corporate

Medtronic plc, a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced its continued inclusion in the Dow Jones® Sustainability World Index (DJSI) as one of the world's leading companies for sustainability. The DJSI World Index includes global sustainability leaders that are identified by S&P Dow Jones Indices based on their performance in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment across a variety of sustainability criteria, including long-term economic performance, environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and corporate governance.

"Each of us at Medtronic recognizes the immense responsibility and privilege we have as an organization, and as individuals, to improve the global health of patients and our planet," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "We are working to build a healthier, more equitable world for all - one person and one community at a time."

Progress on ESG performance targets

In October, Medtronic released its fiscal year (FY) 2023 Sustainability Report, which highlights the company's progress on its ESG strategy, including measurable impact across the ESG performance targets announced in FY2021 in its top focus areas.

ESG categoryTargetFY23 status toward target
Access and innovationMedtronic set a vitality index goal that by FY25, 20% of Medtronic revenue will flow from products and therapies released in the prior 36 months. In addition, the company set a goal to accelerate access to healthcare by serving 79 million patients annually by FY25.16% of Medtronic revenue was from products and therapies released in the prior 36 months. In addition, Medtronic served 74 million+ patients in FY23.
Inclusion, diversity and equity (ID&E)By FY26, Medtronic will have 45% of global manager-and-above positions held by women and 30% of U.S. manager-and-above positions held by ethnically diverse talent.Medtronic achieved 43% of global manager-and-above roles held by women, as well as 28% of U.S. manager-and-above positions held by ethnically diverse talent.
Responsible supply managementMedtronic will grow procurement with U.S. diverse-owned suppliers by 5% year-over-year through FY26.Medtronic grew procurement with U.S. diverse-owned suppliers by 37%.
Climate risk and resilienceBy FY25, Medtronic targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 50%.Medtronic reduced emissions intensity by 35%.
Patient safety and product qualityBy FY25, Medtronic will achieve 10% reduction in aggregate product complaint rate for identified product families.Medtronic achieved 39% reduction.1

More information about Medtronic's comprehensive sustainability efforts can be found in the 2023 Sustainability Report and by visiting http://www.medtronic.com/ourimpact.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on and LinkedIn.

Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:

Erika Winkels
Public Relations
+1-763-526-8478

Ryan Weispfenning
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-4626

Robert Ellsworth
Enterprise Sustainability
+1-401-864-4685

1 The goal covers the following products: Transcatheter Aortic valves and delivery systems, Venous Closure systems, Spinal Cord Stimulation systems, Mazor Robot guidance systems, Signia™ handles, Puritan Bennett™ 980 ventilators, and Diabetes NGP pumps and sensors. The company is focusing on these product families because they represent strategic opportunities to positively influence complaint rate and patient experience through new product introductions and post-release changes. The company continuously evaluates opportunities to reduce complaints and improve the patient experience. As opportunities are identified, Medtronic may expand the scope of this commitment in future years. This target is an aggregate percent reduction from FY20 to FY25. Therefore, annual progress toward this target prior to FY25 does not represent achieving or missing the target.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its third quarter (" Q3 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
doctor with hands together, palms up below digital medical symbols

Innovations and Opportunities in European Healthcare Technologies

In recent years, European companies have emerged as trailblazers in healthcare technology, effectively changing the face of health and patient care. Through innovation, they're not only improving systems, processes and patient outcomes but also saving lives.

These advanced European technologies are often only distributed and implemented exclusively within the European Union. The good news is that it doesn't need to stay this way.

Bringing European healthcare technologies to the North American market can potentially improve healthcare in this part of the world, open up new market opportunities for investors and expose those companies to significant growth capital.

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its second quarter (" Q2 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Webinar tomorrow Weds, June 21st at 2:00pm ET / 11AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Annual General Meeting

Meeting to Be Held on Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00 AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at 9 AM MDT at Bay 1, 4600 5 th Street NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 7C3.  Following the formal part of the meeting, Sean Krakiwsky President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, will provide a corporate presentation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic creates history with FDA approval of its novel PulseSelect Pulsed Field Ablation System to treat atrial fibrillation

Safe, efficient, and effective treatment for both paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the PulseSelect Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System for the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation (AF). This is the first PFA technology to receive FDA approval and follows the recent European CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark of the PulseSelect PFA system in November.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals forge ahead in AI-driven care

Agreement expands partnership between Medtronic and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, set to transform endoscopy with cutting-edge AI technology

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to expand its partnership with Cosmo Intelligent Medical Devices, a subsidiary of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals. This AI-driven partnership will further capitalize on the achievements already realized with the GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy module, offering continued innovation and scalable healthcare advancements for patients and caregivers globally. Through this exclusive global partnership, Medtronic and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals remain committed to revolutionizing endoscopy by harnessing the power of AI to improve patient outcomes. This strategic alliance reinforces Medtronic's position in AI-integrated healthcare solutions and represents a significant leap in incorporating AI into endoscopic care.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic announces cash dividend for third quarter of fiscal year 2024

The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, December 7, 2023, approved the company's cash dividend for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 of $0 .69 per ordinary share. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend increase announcement made by the company in May 2023. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 46 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on January 12, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 20, 2023 .

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Establishes 2030 Renewable Electricity Goal and Solar Power Purchase Agreement with ib vogt

Share of 127-megawatt aggregated deal in collaboration with Eurofins Scientific will power over half of Thermo Fisher's addressable European footprint with 100% renewable electricity by 2025

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced a 15-year virtual power purchasing agreement (VPPA) with international solar developer ib vogt . Thermo Fisher's 91-megawatt portion of the Serbal solar project will deliver approximately 192,000 megawatt hours of renewable electricity annually. Eurofins Scientific , a global leader in bioanalytical testing, collaborated in the aggregated deal for a 36-megawatt portion of the project.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic LABS: The Vital Role Of Community Health Workers

Medtronic

Reducing health disparities in a meaningful, sustainable, and scalable way

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Salix in Collaboration with The U.S. Pain Foundation and the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders Establish the Inaugural Opioid-Induced Constipation Awareness Day

Salix Pharmaceuticals, the gastroenterology division of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), The U.S. Pain Foundation (USPF), and The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) today announced they are joining forces to declare Tuesday, Dec. 5, Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) Awareness Day. OIC Awareness Day aims to bring awareness to an often-overlooked side effect of opioids. This day will help patients suffering from OIC by breaking down the stigma and silence surrounding this condition

"OIC Awareness Day will help bridge the gap between healthcare providers (HCPs), patients, and caregivers by providing them with the information needed to guide conversations about symptoms and management strategies," said Megan Filoramo, RN, MSN, APN-C. "I'm excited to be a part of this awareness initiative and help shed light on this underdiagnosed patient population."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

A$7 Million Equity Placing to Contribute to the Funding of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Vanadium Electrolyte Facility Construction Complete

DY6 Stakes Highly Prospective Lithium Ground

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

Related News

Lithium Investing

A$7 Million Equity Placing to Contribute to the Funding of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Vanadium Investing

Vanadium Electrolyte Facility Construction Complete

rare earth investing

DY6 Stakes Highly Prospective Lithium Ground

Lithium Investing

Soil Sampling Program Commences at Parker Dome Lithium Project

Lithium Investing

CTL Awarded Green Achievement Grand Prix Award

Vanadium Investing

Vanadium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Vanadium in 2024

Silver Investing

Top 5 Canadian Silver Stocks in 2023

×