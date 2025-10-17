MEDIA ADVISORY/PHOTO OPPORTUNITY: Rogers Dial the Dugout Pop Up Tomorrow at CF Toronto Eaton Centre: Blue Jays Fans Can Win Tickets to ALCS

Rogers, proud owner of the Toronto Blue Jays, is giving fans a chance to win 500 free tickets to take over a section for every Blue Jays home game at Rogers Centre throughout the American League Championship Series (ALCS).

Tomorrow at Eaton Centre in Toronto, fans can use the pop-up Rogers Dial the Dugout phone to leave a message for Blue Jays Manager John Schneider to cheer on the Blue Jays. Fans who leave a message on the dugout phone between 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. will have a chance to win one of 200 pairs of tickets to ALCS Game 6 and also Game 7 if necessary at Rogers Centre.

Fans can also leave a message by calling or texting Schneider at 416-987-JAYS (English) or Russell Martin, former Blue Jays catcher, 514-807-JAYS (French), or by posting a message of support on social using #DialTheDugout for a chance to win one of 50 pairs of tickets for each game.

Where: CF Toronto Eaton Centre (MAC Court)

When: October 18, 2025 – 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET.

About Rogers
Rogers is Canada's leading communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com .

Media contact:
media@rci.rogers.com
1-844-226-1338


