McDonald's, Gen.G, and the Black Collegiate Gaming Association Come Together to Host the HBCU+ College NetWORK, A Summit for HBCU Students Interested in the Gaming and Esports Industries

HBCU students will meet top executives within gaming and esports for a day of mentorship, networking and more

- McDonald's tapped global esports organization Gen.G and the Black Collegiate Gaming Association (BCGA) to present the HBCU+ College netWORK Summit, happening today. This event will facilitate conversations and connections by introducing Black college students to professionals and entrepreneurs in the gaming and esports industries. In addition, 16 of the student participants will participate in an NBA 2K tournament with a $1,000 prize pool. Games will be streamed on the Gen.G Twitch channel: Twitch.tvGengesports further expanding the student experience and exposure.

HBCU+ College Network

"It's not enough to just open the doors to gaming and esports to a new generation. There has to be a way to retain those who come into the space, and that's what we're hoping to accomplish with HBCU+ College netWORK," said Keshia Walker with BCGA. "We want to equip these students with the knowledge and grit to pursue their passion long term, together."

Gaming and esports executives will educate and mentor students through a series of panels and networking mixers. The panel will facilitate candid talks with successful Black leaders and executives within gaming and esports. Discussion topics will include how to address toxicity in the workplace, along with emerging trends such as NFTs, crypto , blockchain and lottery. Notable speakers and organizations such as Jessica Murrey , member of the Game Awards Future Class and CEO of Wicked Saints Studios, Jabari Alii , game designer at Skydance Interactive, and creator HipHopGamer will be coming to the summit to provide insights and impart knowledge gained through their experiences. Students will also have the opportunity to utilize the dedicated time slots for networking to speak to the panelists one on one.

"McDonald's has an ongoing commitment to providing access to educational opportunities and resources that will help students succeed," said Craig B. Welburn , President of McDonald's Capital Business Unit and McDonald's Owner Operator. "Partnering with BCGA and Gen.G, helps prepare students to transition their dreams into reality and it's an honor to invest in the next generation of leaders in gaming and esports."

"HBCU+ College NetWORK" is the in-person evolution of the first HBCU NetWORK Conference in 2022, held in the Baltimore, Washington, D.C. , and Eastern Shore area. Alongside BCGA, Gen.G and McDonald's is dedicated to bridging the opportunity gaps in gaming and esports. "HBCU+ College NetWORK" is designed to present attendees with the opportunity to interact with professionals from all areas of competitive gaming, ranging from content creation to venue management.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

GIGABYTE AORUS Invites Gamers to Explore AORUSVERSE at PAX EAST 2023

- GIGABYTE AORUS invites gamers and fans to attend AORUSVERSE, a vast gaming universe packed with the latest AORUS gaming hardware and gears, at PAX EAST 2023. The triumphant return to Boston will also feature fun activities and exciting esports challenges throughout the booth, where visitors can get their hands on the latest tech and participate in various events to win prizes.

At AORUSVERSE, attendees can explore the 2023 gaming laptop lineup, featuring the flagship AORUS 17X and 15X. These laptops are powered by the latest Intel 13th gen CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 40 laptop GPU, delivering a giant leap in gaming performance. They also come with QHD displays with up to 240Hz refresh rates for a smooth and fluid gameplay. For those looking for a balance of performance and portability, the non-X variants, AORUS 17 and 15, will also be available onsite for attendees to test personally.

In addition to the gaming laptops, AORUS will also be showcasing powerful PC builds on the showfloor, featuring the Z790 AORUS motherboards and RTX™ 40 series graphics cards. These builds will be paired with GIGABYTE 4K gaming monitors in various sizes for delivering the ultimate 4K immersive experience. Attendees can also try out the newly launched action-role-playing game Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on these setups and get early access to Street Fighter 6, which is set to be launched in June, all in the AORUSVERSE.

As part of the AORUSVERSE experience, attendees can participate in Four the Pin, an exciting onsite campaign, where completing designated tasks earns them limited edition PAX EAST 2023 exclusive pins. Attendees can also join AORUS Falcon Warriors Club on Discord to get an AORUS NFT and a free AORUS swag bag at the booth. For those who are unable to attend the event, AORUS will have an online giveaway , providing everyone else an opportunity to win a 2023 model AORUS 15X gaming laptop.

AORUSVERSE will take place at PAX EAST 2023 from March 23rd to 26th at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Attendees will have a chance to immerse themselves in thrilling challenges and win fantastic prizes. The official AORUS store will also be onsite, offering a wide range of hardware, gaming gears, and peripherals with PAX exclusive discounts. For more information, follow AORUS official Twitter , Facebook and Instagram to get the latest information.

FaZe Holdings Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Earnings Call

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 in a Shareholder Letter after the market closes on Thursday, March 30, 2023 .

FaZe Clan Logo (PRNewsfoto/FaZe Clan)

FaZe will issue a press release when its Shareholder Letter has been posted to its Investor Relations website at https://investor.fazeclan.com . Following the release of the Shareholder Letter, FaZe will host a webcasted conference call to discuss its results.

Earnings Webcast Information
Event: FaZe Holdings Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earning Call
Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time )
Live Webcast Site: https://investor.fazeclan.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on FaZe Holding Inc.'s Investor Relations page, https://investor.fazeclan.com .

About FaZe Holdings Inc.
FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and internet culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by gamers and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 100 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, LeBron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat", Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 13  competitive esports teams who have won 37 world championships. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

Contacts

Press: alana.battaglia@fazeclan.com + chelsey.northern@fazeclan.com
Investors: IR@fazeclan.com

NetEase Showcases a Diverse Slate of Presentations at GDC 2023

  • Over 20 NetEase Games experts have been shortlisted to present at GDC this year, delivering more than 16 talks across the Core Concepts and Summits sessions.
  • Presentations from NetEase Games sessions will focus on sharing insights based on its blockbuster titles such as Harry Potter : Magic Awakened , Life After or Naraka: Bladepoint , highlighting its use of machine learning in game development, debating the future of tabletop games and showcasing research about the management of gaming communities.
  • NetEase Games will also introduce CliCli, an integrated game editor and global distribution platform which removes barriers to entry for game creators.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, will be attending the 2023 Game Developers Conference (GDC), with its employees delivering more than 16 talks across the Core Concepts and Summits sessions.

NetEase Games will also showcase CliCli at booth S1332 in the Expo area and during a sponsored presentation titled Developing a User-Generated Content Platform Ecosystem . CliCli is an integrated game editor and global distribution platform which removes barriers to entry for game creators such as the need to write code, helping them concentrate on game design and getting to market faster.

Intella X will be Showcasing Its Web3 Platform and Games at GDC with Polygon Labs

Intella X, the innovative Web3 gaming platform developed by South Korean gaming giant NEOWIZ, has announced that it will participate alongside Polygon Labs in the upcoming Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco .

Intella X

The Web3 gaming platform is expected to showcase its game lineups, including first-person shooter (FPS) "A.V.A"; the NFT PFP project 'Early Retired Cats Club'; as well as showcase the demo for the upcoming Web3 MMORPG, 'EOS Gold', developed by Blue Potion Games, at Polygon Labs' booth on March 22nd .

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Polygon Labs for GDC 2023," said a spokesperson for Intella X. "And we are just as excited to showcase our upcoming game titles to provide a unique and unforgettable Web3 gaming experience on Polygon."

"Intella X is making remarkable strides in Web3 gaming, thanks to their cutting-edge platform and unparalleled content offerings, positioning them as a leading player in the industry," said Urvit Goel, Vice President, Head of Global Business Development at Polygon Labs. "We are pleased to showcase them in the Polygon booth at GDC."

In addition to its game showcase, Intella X will also hold an on-site NFT whitelist event for its upcoming NFT PFP project, 'Early Retired Cats Club'. Event attendees can participate by visiting the Polygon booth, where winners will be randomly selected for an opportunity to mint one of the highly anticipated NFT PFF projects on the Polygon Network.

Prior to the announcement of showcasing at the Game Developers Conference, Intella X has recently soft-launched its 'Intella X Wallet' as well as launched the first game of its 2023 game lineup.

Furthermore, Intella X recently partnered with IndiGG with the GameOn campaign, a cooperative online marketing campaign held by INDIGG and Polygon Labs to promote a healthy Web3 gaming experience.

Intella X is set to officially launch its platform services, including its proprietary Decentralized Exchange (DEX), NFT Launchpad, and Marketplace in the first half of 2023.

To learn more about Intella X's Web3 gaming platform and games, visit the Polygon booth at GDC 2023.

BC Supreme Court Says Loot Box Claim May Proceed

A loot box is a game of chance inside a video game in which a player pays for a digital "roll of the dice" chance to obtain a randomized selection of virtual items, ranging from simple customization options for a player's avatar or character, to game-changing equipment or additional avatars/characters which can enhance a player's ability to beat others.

GAIMIN releases GAIMCRAFT API technology to convert Web2 applications to Web3

GAIMIN ( www.gaimin.io ), the world's leader in delivering decentralised, distributed data processing power, today announces the release of its GAIMCRAFT API to convert Web2 applications to Web3.

Gaimin API to convert Web2 applications to Web3 (CNW Group/Gaimin)

Through GAIMCRAFT API technology a game developer is now able to convert their existing Web2 game into a Web3 game, integrating blockchain technology, including NFT assets into their game, and creating a crypto -based in-game economy.

The growth of blockchain technology and the benefits it provides to both application developers and gamers has identified a need for developers to integrate the technology into their applications. In a typical Web2 game, a player builds up an in-game asset repository, which is typically purchased through the game. When the player stops playing the game, the asset repository remains within the game and is lost, along with all the investment. With blockchain based NFT assets, the inventory is held outside the game, with the gamer retaining ownership of the asset. If the gamer starts playing a different game, they can re-use their NFT in the new game and therefore retain their investment. In addition, in-game NFT assets can also be transacted through a marketplace. Utilising smart contract technology, NFTs can be sold, purchased and even rented with transactions never disputed and validated through the blockchain. NFT rentals managed by a smart contract ensure return of the NFT at the end of the rental period, generating a financial return for the original owner and management of the ownership of the asset.

The GAIMCRAFT API enables a developer to convert a Web2 game to Web3 and take advantage of blockchain technology including smart contracts, NFTs and crypto wallets. With GAIMCRAFT API, the developer creates a unique product key and manages smart contracts containing NFTs within their application via this key. Users register with the application and can link crypto wallets to the game, allowing the developer to use blockchain-based assets, such as NFTs, managing and controlling NFT utility from within the game. The API also aligns with GAIMIN's GMRX cryptocurrency and delivers marketplace functionality to the developer, providing a ready made environment to deliver an in-game economy based on a real-world crypto currency.

Martin Speight , CEO of GAIMIN ( www.Gaimin. gg ) stated, "The release of our blockchain technology through an API is a game changer for games developers. Developers can bring their games to the Web3 gaming market through integration of GAIMIN's API into their applications. Currently supporting the EPIC/Unreal games development engine, we will be releasing SDKs incorporating the API for a number of different platforms over the coming months.

Andrew Faridani , CMO for GAIMIN said, "The release of this free API provides games developers with an easy route to delivering a Web3 game. Launching through GAIMIN provides a ready made, gaming-friendly, user community who already have a funded account ready to spend on their games. The incorporation of NFT technology into games means that in-game assets are transferable to other games and any investment in gaming is not lost when moving from game to game."

Martin added, "Conversion of a Web2 game to a Web3 game using GAIMCRAFT API provides a fast track for a games developer to launch their game on GAIMIN's soon to be launched Web3 games launcher - a repository of Web3 games all supporting blockchain technology. Use of GAIMIN's game launching platform provides a ready made user base for games; a user community motivated to play these games through the GAIMIN app which provides a passive monetization facility resulting in low cost or even free gameplay using their earned GMRX."

The added advantage of the GAIMCRAFT API is its alignment with GMRX, GAIMIN's cryptocurrency . Users of the GAIMIN app receive monetization rewards for passive participation in GAIMIN's distributed data processing network. Earned GMRX can then be used to cover costs associated with gaming, with Web3 games on the GAIMIN games launcher platform utilising GMRX for its in-game economy, the physical cost to gamers for playing a game is very much reduced or even eliminated.

About GAIMIN

GAIMIN.IO Ltd (GAIMIN) is a UK and Swiss based gaming company focused on helping the gaming community monetise the computational power of their gaming PC. GAIMIN has created a decentralised data processing network harnessing under utilised processing power typically found in gaming PC's to create a world-wide decentralised data processing network, delivering supercomputer performance.

With a free to download PC-based application, GAIMIN monetises the under utilised performance through innovative approaches to delivering supercomputer level data processing performance from a world-wide network of independent processing devices which power GAIMIN.CLOUD . Focusing initially on video rendering and AI data processing, with an always available service to power blockchain computations, the GAIMIN data processing network is continuously delivering data processing services and returning rewards back to its user community.

GAIMIN rewards users in its own crypto currency, GMRX which can then be used for purchases on the GAIMIN Marketplace for NFTs, in-game assets, accessories and merchandise, or it can be converted to fiat or a different crypto currency.

For more information on GAIMIN click on this link: www.gaimin.io
To download the GAIMIN app, please go to www.gaimin.gg

For up to date information, please follow the following GAIMIN social media accounts:

