Mastercard Incorporated Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Available on Company's Website

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced its third quarter 2026 financial results through an earnings release available on the company's Investor Relations website at investor.mastercard.com . The earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and available here .
At 9:00 a.m. ET today, the company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results.
Conference Call Details:
North America Toll-free: +1 833 461 5787
International Toll: +1 585 542 9983
International Dial-Ins: https://help.events.q4inc.com/eahc/international-dial-in-numbers
Meeting ID: 262177588
A replay of the call will be available for 30 days and can be accessed below:
US Local: +1 929 828 5978
US Local Toll free: +1 833 309 1852
Passcode: 262177588
The webcast recording and all related materials can also be accessed at investor.mastercard.com .
About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.Mastercard.com
Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028040121/en/
Investor Relations: Devin Corr, investor.relations@mastercard.com , 914-249-4565
Communications: Seth Eisen, seth.eisen@mastercard.com , 914-249-3153