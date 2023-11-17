Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV)

Marvel Announces $750,000 Private Placement

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V: MARV), (Frankfurt: O4T), (MARVF: OTCQB); (the “Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) to raise total proceeds of $750,000 by issuing up to 12,000,000 flow-through units (the “FT Units”) and issuing up to 3,750,000 non flow-through units (the “NFT Units”).

Each FT Unit priced at $0.05 per unit will consist of one flow-through share and one-half of one share purchase warrant; each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one non flow- through share at a price of $0.10 for a period of two years from the closing date.

Each NFT Unit priced at $0.04 per NFT Unit will consist of one non-flow through share and one share purchase warrant; each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one non flow-through share at a price of $0.075 for a period of two years from the closing date.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used for exploration and development of the Company’s projects in Quebec. The gross proceeds from the sale of the NFT Units will be used for general working capital purposes. None of the proceeds from the sale of the NFT Units will be used for payments to non-arm’s length parties or persons conducting investor relations activities.

Certain insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering and finders’ fees may be paid in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing. Final acceptance is subject to TSX Venture approval.

WARRANT REPRICING AND EXTENSION

The Company also announces that it intends to reprice and extend the expiry date of a total of 5,354,476 share purchase warrants issued pursuant to a private placement which closed on December 3, 2021 and December 16, 2021. The warrants consist of:

  • 2,692,693 warrants exercisable at $0.25 per share expiring on December 3, 2023 (the “Group 1 Warrants”);
  • 1,808,522 warrants exercisable at $0.20 per share expiring on December 3, 2023 (the “Group 2 Warrants”); and
  • 853,261 warrants exercisable at $0.20 per share expiring on December 16, 2023 (the “Group 3 Warrants”).

The Company proposes the following amendments:

  • To reprice the Group 1 Warrants to $0.20 per share and extend the expiry date by an additional two years to December 3, 2025;
  • To reprice the Group 2 Warrants to $0.15 per share and extend the expiry date by an additional two years to December 3, 2025; and
  • To reprice the Group 3 Warrants to $0.15 per share and extend the expiry date by an additional two years to December 16, 2025.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The amendment of the Warrants is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook – Au Prospects)
  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly – Au Prospect)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull – Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
  • Quebec (Duhamel –Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North – Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company’s website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marvel Discovery Corp.
“Karim Rayani”
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V: MARV), (Frankfurt: O4T), (MARVF: OTCQB);

MARV:CA
Marvel Discovery
Sign up to get your FREE

Marvel Discovery Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV)

Marvel Discovery


Marvel Updates Shareholders on Power One Spin-Out, Reserves the Share Symbol "PWRO"

Marvel Updates Shareholders on Power One Spin-Out, Reserves the Share Symbol "PWRO"

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ( "Marvel " or the "Company" ) is pleased to report on the status of Power One Resources Corp., ("Power One"). Power One is a reporting issuer, formed by Marvel via a Plan of Arrangement in 2021 through the spin-out of Marvel's Wicheeda North and Serpent River properties. Power One has applied for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV

Power One has received general comments from the TSXV requesting certain updates to its draft Listing Application. It has obtained auditor reviews of its interim financial statements, has raised sufficient funds to undertake an initial work program on the Serpent River property, has reserved trading symbol " PWRO ", and generally stands ready to list on the TSXV once the Listing Application has been accepted. Please see SEDAR, for Power One's most recent financial statements.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Marvel Acquires Costigan Lake Uranium Property, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Acquires Costigan Lake Uranium Property, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement to acquire the Costigan Lake Uranium project, which covers 5,518ha located on the eastern side of the Athabasca Basin. The acquisition enhances Marvel's land portfolio of uranium holdings at Key Lake, which is adjacent to Cameco, F3 Uranium, Skyharbour, and Abasca Resources. This acquisition increases the Company's footprint to 4 distinct projects covering over 23,130ha and is in line with Marvel's aggressive approach to project generation and exploration. The company is utilizing the same innovative techniques that have led to some of the largest discoveries in the Athabasca Basin including radon surveys, ground geophysics, underwater spectrometer analysis, and airborne radiometric surveys

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Marvel Increases Land Holdings at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Tied to Cameco & Fission - Athabasca Basin

Marvel Increases Land Holdings at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Tied to Cameco & Fission - Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired through staking an additional 3,422 hectares of prospective claims at the KLR-Walker Uranium Project, located on the east side of the Athabasca Basin. With the new claims, the area of the KLR-Walker Uranium Project has risen to 7,017 hectares (Figure 1). In total, the Company now controls over 17,612 hectares within the Wollaston-Mudjactic Transition Zone ("WMTZ"), which hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world (Figure 2). Marvel is also jointly exploring, on a 50-50 basis, the Walker Creek claims with Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CSE:CARM

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Marvel Initiates Till Sampling Program at Gander East Contiguous to New Found Gold

Marvel Initiates Till Sampling Program at Gander East Contiguous to New Found Gold

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ("Marvel" or the "Company")is pleased to announce it has initiated its summer 2023 surface exploration program at the Gander East Property. The focus of the program is to complete a till sampling program over a high priority target associated with north-northeast-trending structures. The priority target is one of several targets that were identified in 2022 by high resolution, helicopter-borne magnetic surveys completed by Marvel (see March 2, 2022, and June 14, 2022, releases for further details). The project is being completed as a follow up to preliminary prospecting and ground truthing which was conducted by the company in late 2022 (see November 9, 2022, release), which identified minimal outcrop and well-developed overburden over the target areas. Further refinement of the targets was completed through review and analysis of geophysical data in preparation for the current program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Marvel JV Partner Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Moose Mountain" Project, Identifies Lithium and Multiple Rare Earth Element Anomalies

Marvel JV Partner Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Moose Mountain" Project, Identifies Lithium and Multiple Rare Earth Element Anomalies

Marvel Discovery Corp. (MARV:TSX.V), (O4T:GR), (MARVF:OTCQB); and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX.V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB) together (the Alliance) are pleased to announce the companies have received assay results from the late spring, early summer 2023 exploration program conducted over the Moose Mountain project located in Southern Newfoundland. The project covers the eastern portion of the Golden Brook Property and is located approximately 140 kilometers south of Deer Lake. Samples from the first pass reconnaissance program have identified multiple anomalies from rock samples, including

  • Copper-anomaly
  • Anomalous Gold-Arsenic
  • Multiple Tungsten and Molybdenite anomalies
  • Multiple Critical and Rare Element anomalies including Antimony, Beryllium, Cerium, Lanthanum, Lithium, Niobium, Tantalum, Vanadium and Zirconium

Prospecting surveys were completed by the company in late May and early June 2023 over predetermined target locations within the largely unexplored Moose Mountain project, as part of the company's Q2 2023 Reconnaissance Program. The primary objective of the Moose Mountain program was to investigate the lithium potential of the property through initial prospecting over a number of priority target areas that were identified in 2022 on the basis of geophysical, geological and structural analysis completed by Marvel JV Partner, Falcon Gold. The comprehensive review identified multiple areas deemed prospective in the eastern part of the Golden Brook Property. A total of 149 rock samples were collected by the prospecting team and submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. In Springdale, Newfoundland, an ISO 17025 Certified Analytical Testing Facility, for 34 Element ICP Analysis, and 4 Element ICP-OES analysis that includes Li, Nb, Sn and Ta. Sample collection included float, chip and grab samples from locations deemed of interest by the in-field personnel. Preliminary results from the Moose Mountain project have identified anomalous results for multiple critical and rare earth metals, and the highlights from this sampling include the following:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Marvel Discovery
