Market News Investing News
New Super Strength CBD Cream, Sleep Science CBD Cream and Daily De-Stress CBD Cream Add to Martha's Wellness Portfolio  Today, Martha Stewart CBD unveiled Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Topicals, marking the brand's first-ever category expansion in its growing CBD portfolio. Martha Stewart CBD provides consumers with an easy way to manage their needs throughout the day with convenient and trusted CBD products ...

New Super Strength CBD Cream, Sleep Science CBD Cream and Daily De-Stress CBD Cream Add to Martha's Wellness Portfolio

 Today, Martha Stewart CBD unveiled Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Topicals, marking the brand's first-ever category expansion in its growing CBD portfolio. Martha Stewart CBD provides consumers with an easy way to manage their needs throughout the day with convenient and trusted CBD products including gummies, oils, softgels and the new CBD Wellness Topicals. Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Topicals offer simple solutions that are easy to use, easy to love, and are a part of Martha's wellness portfolio.

Developed to improve daily wellbeing in specific ways, the topicals line consists of Super Strength CBD Cream designed for muscle recovery, Sleep Science CBD Cream designed for better sleep and Daily De-Stress CBD Cream designed for stress management. Each product is formulated with market leading levels of CBD, powerful co-actives and proven-to-work aroma-technology formulated specifically for each need, all carefully balanced for optimal results.

"I believe that living well can be simplified by focusing on practical and effective solutions, which is why I created this line of CBD Wellness Topicals with the Canopy Growth team," says Martha Stewart. "I am thrilled to help improve our customers' daily lives through proven formulations that make wellness accessible and convenient, with offerings that address muscle discomfort, sleep deprivation, and stress."

The effective formulas were created by Martha in partnership with Marquee Brands and Canopy Growth Corporation, a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company. Leveraging Canopy Growth's unparalleled consumer insights and continued innovation in the space, the new line uses cutting edge aroma-technology proven to activate key areas of the brain to induce mood state change around the areas of relaxation, reduced anxiety, emotion and memory.

"Martha Stewart CBD offers consumers simple solutions to improve everyday wellness, and we're thrilled to expand into a new category with the launch of these CBD Wellness Topicals," said Dr. Anna Persaud , Vice President of Skincare & Topicals at Canopy Growth. "Proven to work and tested with consumers, these high-quality, effective topicals solutions are scientifically formulated and rigorously tested at the peak of industry standards, and the new line represents the latest innovation in Martha Stewart's growing portfolio of accessible CBD offerings."

Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Topicals are formulated with US-derived broad-spectrum CBD, with the line featuring market leading levels of CBD with the lowest price per mg of CBD versus competitors. At launch, each SKU will be available for purchase in 20mL, 50mL and 150mL sizes.

Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Topicals

  • Super Strength CBD Cream for muscle recovery, featuring powerful co-actives, including magnesium and ginger
    • 150 mL (7500 mg CBD) - $99.99
    • 50 mL (2500 mg CBD) - $44.99
    • 20 mL (1000 mg CBD) - $24.99
  • Sleep Science CBD Cream for better sleep, featuring aroma-technology essential oils, including lavender & vetiver
    • 150 mL (3000 mg CBD) - $89.99
    • 50 mL (1000 mg CBD) - $39.99
    • 20 mL (400 mg CBD) - $19.99
  • Daily De-Stress CBD Cream for stress management, featuring aroma-technology essential oils, including neroli & ho wood
    • 150 mL (4500 mg CBD) - $79.99
    • 50 mL (1500 mg CBD) - $34.99
    • 20 mL (600 mg CBD) - $19.99

For more information on these new offerings, please visit marthastewartcbd.com, where the full lineup is available, or follow @marthastewartcbd on Instagram. Martha Stewart CBD is now available on an affiliate program. Sign up to participate via the link here: https://bit.ly/3jM0cTh .

About Canopy Growth Corporation
Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high-quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany . Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada , the United States , and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional hemp-derived CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .

About Marquee Brands
Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channel, geography and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com . In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Martha Stewart is the Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Her branded products can be found in over 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/martha-stewart-cbd-launches-its-first-ever-category-expansion-with-new-line-of-cbd-wellness-topicals-301463787.html

SOURCE Canopy Growth Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canopy Growth WEED:CA CGC Cannabis Investing
WEED:CA,CGC
Resource Investing

Big News Roundup Resource Investing

Feb 28 Big News: QMX Intersects 38.7 g/t Gold Over 3.5 Metres and 34.9 g/t Gold Over 3.0 Metres, Renforth Drills 1.25 g/t Au over 7.5m at a Vertical Depth of 330m, IsoEnergy Intersects 8.5m of 33.9 Percent U3O8, Including 5.0m of 57.1 Percent U3O8 at the Hurricane Zone

News of the coronavirus continuing to spread in several jurisdictions around the world has caused stock markets to tumble this week, including the Dow Jones, which had its worst week since the financial crisis in 2008. The TSX Composite dropped 2.8 percent to open Friday at 16,258.29 while the TSV Venture Exchange lost 19.37 points to open Friday’s session down 3.7 percent at 501.22. Despite the market reaction, experts remain adamant that the general public need not worry about the virus. “I don’t think we’re at the level yet where the average person needs to be panicking about this,” Dr. Brian Garibaldi, medical director of Johns Hopkins Hospital’s biocontainment unit, told Yahoo Finance’s The Final Round. “But I think it’s important to remember that we’re still in the middle of this flu season. And those basic efforts can do a lot to prevent the spread of this virus.”

In equities, worries regarding the continued spread of the coronavirus continue to wreak havoc on the market, with travel and hospitality services being hit the hardest including Norwegian Cruise Line and American Airlines, the worst performers on the S&P 500 this week.

Keep reading... Show less
Tinley's Long Beach Facility to Produce 'Green Monké' Sodas on Can Line; Tinley's Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Tinley's Long Beach Facility to Produce 'Green Monké' Sodas on Can Line; Tinley's Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that international cannabis beverage brand ‘Green Monké' is scheduled to begin can line production of five planned flavours at Tinley's Long Beach Facility in Q1 2022, with production of full-batches expected to repeat near-monthly.

‘Green Monké' Happy Sodas are cannabis-infused sparkling drinks in tropical flavours, formulated with a fast-release microencapsulation emulsion, and only 25 calories per can. ‘Green Monké' THC-infused beverages are currently available in the State of California, and Green Monké THC-infused beverages launched in Canada in October 2021. ‘Green Monké' is owned by St. Peter's Spirits. The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that international cannabis beverage brand ‘Green Monké' is scheduled to begin can line production of five planned flavours at Tinley's Long Beach Facility in Q1 2022, with production of full-batches expected to repeat near-monthly.

Keep reading... Show less

CURALEAF COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF BLOOM DISPENSARIES

- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Bloom Dispensaries ("Bloom"), a vertically integrated, single state cannabis operator in Arizona (the "Transaction"). With the close of the Transaction, Curaleaf's retail footprint has reached 13 dispensaries in Arizona and 121 nationwide.

Boris Jordan , Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, stated, "Bloom is an excellent strategic fit for Curaleaf as it further expands our capacity and retail footprint in Arizona with an attractive set of assets, enabling us to better serve the state's US$1.4 billion -plus annual market opportunity. Adding to these benefits, Bloom will be immediately accretive to our adjusted EBITDA margins. On behalf of the Board of Directors and management team, I am pleased to officially welcome Bloom to the Curaleaf family."

Keep reading... Show less

Curaleaf Opens Two New Florida Dispensaries in Tampa Bay and Largo

Company now has 44 dispensaries in Florida and 119 nationwide

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced plans to open two new dispensaries in Florida by the end of this month. The expansion will increase the Company's retail footprint to 44 dispensaries statewide and 119 across the country.

Keep reading... Show less
Numinus Announces Key Milestones in MAPS-Sponsored MDMA-Assisted Therapy for PTSD Clinical Trial

Numinus Announces Key Milestones in MAPS-Sponsored MDMA-Assisted Therapy for PTSD Clinical Trial

Numinus has received approvals from Health Canada and the Institutional Ethics Review Board

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI), a leader in psychedelics-focused mental healthcare, is pleased to announce that it has completed key steps to prepare to enroll participants at its clinics participating in "A multi-site open-label extension study of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy for PTSD (MAPPUSX)", sponsored by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS).

Keep reading... Show less

Cresco Labs Announces Termination of Blair Wellness Acquisition

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the termination of the previously announced definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interest in Blair Wellness, LLC ("Blair Wellness"), a Baltimore Maryland medical cannabis dispensary (the "Transaction").

"We have terminated the purchase agreement with Blair Wellness due to the failure of certain closing conditions to be met prior to our specified termination date," said Charlie Bachtell, Cresco Labs' CEO & Co-founder. "We will continue to look for other avenues to expand our footprint in Maryland, and execute our strategy of going deep in meaningful, material states."

Keep reading... Show less
Lakewood issued Distribution License at Tinley's Long Beach Facility; Tinley's Brand Product Clears State Testing Onsite; Client Batches Set to Follow This Month

Lakewood issued Distribution License at Tinley's Long Beach Facility; Tinley's Brand Product Clears State Testing Onsite; Client Batches Set to Follow This Month

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, for the first time, a batch of product manufactured at Tinley's Long Beach Facility has successfully completed the State of California's testing, quarantine and lab sampling processes onsite under the distribution licence (the "Distribution Licence") granted to Lakewood Libations, Inc. ("Lakewood"). While the Distribution Licence was issued to Lakewood in August 2021, it could not be utilized until Lakewood received its distribution business licence (the "Business Licence") from the City of Long Beach ("City"), which was issued earlier this month. As previously announced, the Company has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire all of the equity interests in Lakewood, the closing of which is subject to certain standard conditions precedent including applicable regulatory approvals.

Receipt of the Distribution Licence and Business Licence is expected to expedite the testing and delivery of manufactured products, as brands will now be able to benefit from a new onsite ‘first-mile' distribution option adjacent to Lakewood's licensed manufacturing space at Tinley's Long Beach Facility. The Business Licence was issued following months of extensive permitting work and inspections and marked the final step allowing Tinley's Long Beach Facility to activate the state Distribution Licence. This ‘first-mile' distribution capability is expected to increase efficiency and speed to market by allowing the transfer of manufactured product from Tinley's Long Beach Facility's manufacturing area to the immediately adjacent licensed distribution space operating under the Distribution Licence. The first batch of product transferred, tested and cleared for market under the newly activated Distribution Licence was the Company's own Tinley's™ '27 Coconut Cask Elixir.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×