Marqeta and Coinbase Collaborate to Enable Stablecoin-Backed Card Payments

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS:
- The collaboration will expand Marqeta's relationship with Coinbase, integrating with Coinbase's stablecoin infrastructure so Marqeta customers can offer stablecoin-backed cards that allow users to turn stablecoin holdings into everyday spending power.
- Coinbase will power stablecoin-backed cards for Marqeta's enterprise customers, providing custody, fiat conversion, and fast, low-cost settlement on Base, Coinbase's blockchain.
- Through this collaboration, Marqeta will strengthen its ability to provide its customers a single platform for delivering end-to-end payment offerings that unlock meaningful value across both fiat and digital asset markets.
Marqeta, Inc . (NASDAQ: MQ), the modern card issuing platform, today announced a collaboration with Coinbase, the leading regulated cryptocurrency exchange, to bring stablecoin-backed cards to both crypto-native and non-crypto firms. Leveraging Coinbase's crypto infrastructure, Marqeta will enable businesses to offer a payment card solution that allows users to tap into the benefits of stablecoins by turning their stablecoin balances into everyday card spend. The announcement reflects Marqeta's commitment to delivering stablecoin-backed cards through an ecosystem of partners to meet the accelerating demand for digital-asset-backed payments.
The collaboration will expand Marqeta's relationship with Coinbase, for whom Marqeta already issues crypto-backed cards. The expanded relationship will bring together capabilities suited to the stablecoin-backed card needs of Marqeta's enterprise customers. Coinbase will handle custody of stablecoin balances and manage the conversion between digital assets and fiat, while Base, Coinbase's blockchain, will provide the on-chain infrastructure for fast, secure, low-cost settlement. Marqeta will provide the card issuance and payment processing, and manage the bank and network relationships. Through the collaboration, businesses will be able to issue stablecoin-backed cards and fund their programs 24/7, while cardholders will be able to spend from a stablecoin balance at millions of merchants that accept cards globally. Together, the companies make it easier for businesses to turn stablecoin balances into everyday spending.
"Coinbase is enabling businesses to move money with the speed and efficiency they require," said Alec Lovett, Head of Infrastructure Products Coinbase. "Our collaboration with Marqeta will combine our stablecoin payment rails with their powerful issuing and processing capabilities to deliver real-time global transactions that meet the needs of modern consumers and businesses."
Coinbase has long been at the forefront of bridging traditional and decentralized finance, expanding beyond basic crypto trading to build a robust digital asset infrastructure through one regulated interface. Integrating with Coinbase will deepen Marqeta's ability to provide its customers a single platform to deliver end-to-end payment offerings that unlock meaningful value across both fiat and digital asset markets.
"As we build out the complete stack for stablecoin-backed cards, expanding our relationship with Coinbase was a natural next step," said Anthony Peculic, Chief Strategy Officer at Marqeta. "Coinbase brings scale and breadth of infrastructure to provide for the needs of our enterprise customers. Together, we will expand what businesses can deliver through Marqeta's issuing and processing platform."
About Marqeta
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) enables payments innovation through its enterprise-grade modern card issuing platform. Spanning debit and credit offerings for both consumer and commercial, it provides card issuing and processing, credit services, accounts and money movement, risk and fraud, and user experience capabilities. The Company's solutions and expertise provide customers with greater control and agility in issuing payment credentials and allow them to build and embed financial services into their branded experience. With compliance and security built-in, Marqeta's end-to-end configurable platform is proven at scale, processing nearly $400 billion in annual payments volume in 2025 and certified to operate in more than 40 countries. To learn more, visit www.marqeta.com .
About Coinbase
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom in the world. The most trusted crypto platform, Coinbase stores more digital assets than any other company and is building the everything exchange — one place to access crypto, equities, derivatives, prediction markets, and more. Coinbase serves consumers through its suite of financial apps, institutions through Coinbase Prime, and developers through the Coinbase Developer Platform. Coinbase's full-stack platform was purpose-built to power the future of finance: secure custody, deep exchange liquidity, stablecoin infrastructure, and global settlement rails — all built on a decade-plus foundation of security and compliance.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, quotations and statements relating to the planned collaboration between Coinbase and Marqeta, including the responsibilities of each party and of third-party beneficiaries of that collaboration, the benefits of that collaboration for each of Coinbase and Marqeta, and the benefits of that collaboration for the customers of each of Coinbase and Marqeta; and statements made by senior leadership of each of Coinbase and Marqeta. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements due to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: any factors creating issues with changes in domestic and international business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; and those risks and uncertainties included in the "Risk Factors" disclosed in Marqeta's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be updated from time to time in Marqeta's quarterly and periodic filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and Marqeta's website at http://investors.marqeta.com . The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Marqeta as of the date hereof. Marqeta disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law .
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Media Contacts
Marqeta
Jessica Miller
press@marqeta.com
Coinbase
press@coinbase.com