MARA Schedules Conference Call for Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("MARA" or the "Company") a leading digital energy and infrastructure company, will hold a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Financial results will be published in a shareholder letter prior to the call on the investor relations section of the Company's website .

To register to participate in the conference call or to listen to the live audio webcast, please use this link . The webcast will also be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website .

Verified retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions ahead of the earnings call. A selection of these questions may be addressed by MARA's management team during the earnings call. The Q&A platform will open on October 22 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time and close on October 29 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. To submit questions, please use this link .

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details
Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Registration link: LINK

If you have any difficulty joining the conference call, please contact MARA's investor relations team at ir@mara.com .

About MARA

MARA (NASDAQ: MARA) deploys digital energy technologies to advance the world's energy systems. Harnessing the power of compute, MARA transforms excess energy into digital capital, balancing the grid and accelerating the deployment of critical infrastructure. Building on its expertise to redefine the future of energy, MARA develops technologies that reduce the energy demands of high-performance computing applications, from AI to the edge.

