MARA Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) ("MARA" or the "Company"), a leading digital infrastructure company, today announced its preliminary, unaudited second quarter 2026 financial results in a letter to shareholders.

Investors are invited to access the second quarter 2026 shareholder letter at MARA's website at ir.mara.com. A copy of the letter will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K.

MARA will hold a webcast and conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) today to discuss these financial results. To register to participate in the conference call, please use the link below.

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details
Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)
Registration link: LINK

The webcast will also be available for replay at MARA's website at ir.mara.com. If you have any difficulty connecting to the conference call, please contact MARA's investor relations team at ir@mara.com.

About MARA
MARA (NASDAQ: MARA) deploys digital energy technologies to advance the world's energy systems. Harnessing the power of compute, MARA transforms excess energy into digital capital, balancing the grid and accelerating the deployment of critical infrastructure. Building on its expertise to redefine the future of energy, MARA develops technologies that reduce the energy demands of high-performance computing applications, from AI to the edge.

For more information, visit www.mara.com, or follow us on:
X: @MARA
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/MARAHoldings
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MARAHoldings
Instagram: @MARAHoldingsInc

MARA Company Contact:
Telephone: 800-804-1690
Email: ir@mara.com
MARA Media Contact:
Email: mara-jf@joelefrank.com

Attachment


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Marathon Digital HoldingsMARAnasdaq:marablockchain investing
MARA
The Conversation (0)
Lode Gold Signs $3.5 Million Strategic Alliance; Creating One of the Largest Prospective Land Packages in New Brunswick

Lode Gold Signs $3.5 Million Strategic Alliance; Creating One of the Largest Prospective Land Packages in New Brunswick

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement with Fancamp Exploration Ltd. ("Fancamp") which will result in a $3.5 million investment (the "Investment Agreement") into the Company, and into... Keep Reading...

G2 Goldfields Inc. Announces Property Acquisition

G2 Goldfields Inc. (TSXV:GTWO) (the “Company” or “G2”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the historic Jubilee Creek Goldfield, Puruni District, Guyana. The property is comprised of contiguous claims totalling 7,900 acres and is located... Keep Reading...
The image shows the U.S. Capitol dome with a waving American flag in front of tall, arched windows.

Crypto Market Update: Senate Delays Clarity Act Vote to September

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (August 7) as of 11:00 a.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Jordi Esturi.

The Future of Institutional Tokenization

Tokenization has transitioned from experimental pilots to a mainstream financial innovation. As institutions explore digital assets, the focus has shifted from whether to tokenize to determining which assets offer the most economic value at scale. According to Jordi Esturi of Brickken, client... Keep Reading...
Dark screen showing Bitcoin to US dollar chart with green and red lines.

Crypto Market Update: H1 Crypto Hacks Cross US$1 Billion, Blockaid Reports

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (July 29) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Kevin Tran.

Decoding the CLARITY Act's Impact on Digital Assets and Banking Law

The CLARITY Act is set to determine the way digital assets are handled in the US. Currently under discussion in Congress, it is often described as a crypto bill, but its scope extends far beyond that realm. At its core, the CLARITY Act is a comprehensive financial services law aiming to clarify... Keep Reading...
Gold Bitcoin in front of colorfully lit computer screen showing graphs and data.

Crypto Market Update: Coinbase CEO Frames Crypto, AI as "Reinforcing Trends"

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (July 27) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
US flag waves in front of the Capitol building in Washington, DC.

Crypto Market Update: Senate Pressed for Action on CLARITY Act

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (July 24) as of 11:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

U92 Energy Announces Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus in Connection with Public Offering

OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Standard Uranium Reaches Agreement for $3 Million Strategic Investment

Heliostar Presents Q2 2026 Financial and Operating Results with Record Gold Production and Cash Balance

Related News

precious metals investing

Fed’s Hawkish Hold Splits Metals: Gold Gains, Silver Falls

energy investing

U92 Energy Announces Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus in Connection with Public Offering

critical metals investing

Exploration Phase Companies Challenged by Labor Shortage

base metals investing

OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

energy investing

Standard Uranium Reaches Agreement for $3 Million Strategic Investment

precious metals investing

Heliostar Presents Q2 2026 Financial and Operating Results with Record Gold Production and Cash Balance

precious metals investing

Aurum hits 0.72m @ 367g/t gold at Boundiali BMT3