Siren Gold

Managing Director Appointment Update

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) refers to the announcement dated 26 February 2024 in respect to the appointment of Mr Victor Rajasooriar as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective 2 April 2024.

Enclosed with this announcement are the material terms and conditions of Mr Rajasooriar’s appointment.

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Siren Gold Limited.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Siren Gold
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Siren Gold


×