Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Don Hansen: Gold Stock Bull Phase Coming, 4 Picks for Current Cycle

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

Manuka Resources: Near-term Production from Gold and Silver Cobar Basin Projects

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

Condor Energy

CND:AU

Manuka Resources Limited

MKR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Critical Resources Limited

Major New LCT Pegmatite System Discovered at Mavis Lake East

Lithium exploration and project development company Critical Resources Limited ASX:CRR (“Critical Resources” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has discovered multiple additional spodumene-bearing pegmatites at the Company’s 100%-owned Mavis Lake Lithium Project (“the Project”) in Ontario, Canada.

Highlights

  • 31 new LCT pegmatites discovered to the east of the Mavis Lake Main Zone, including multiple spodumene-bearing pegmatites1.
  • Discoveries reinforced with the extension of multiple mapped outcrops – increasing the known outcrop of spodumene-bearing pegmatites up to 250m along strike.
  • 83 grab and channel samples collected across the broader Mavis Lake Project Area.
  • Muscovite samples gathered for Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) analysis, enhancing knowledge on the fractionation trends.
  • Advanced planning completed for the positioning of drill pad locations targeting known spodumene-bearing pegmatites within the Northern Prospects (Gullwing and Tot).
  • Planning and permits in place to undertake mechanical stripping and channel sampling of the Tot Pegmatite.
The discoveries, made just weeks into the Company’s 2024 Summer Field Exploration Campaign, highlight the outstanding potential of the Mavis Lake Project to yield further significant lithium discoveries. The exciting results also provide further validation of the JORC compliant Exploration Target announced last week for Mavis Lake (see ASX announcement, 22 May 2024).

Detailed Field Work Delivers Outstanding Initial Results

A field work program comprising prospecting, mapping and sampling began in early May, designed to identify new spodumene-bearing pegmatites, determine fractionation trends at the Northern Prospects and conduct drill pad reconnaissance throughout the Mavis Lake Lithium Project.

A total of 83 samples were collected from pegmatite outcrops across the broader Project Area. A total of 31 new pegmatite discoveries have been made. The discoveries include a ~250m extension of a known spodumene-bearing pegmatite (Pegmatite 20) and 100m extension of the Main Zone spodumene-bearing pegmatite cluster (Pegmatites 7 and 24). Samples have been prepared and will be dispatched to an independent analytical laboratory in the coming weeks, with full results expected in July/August 2024.

Critical Resources Managing Director, Alex Cheeseman said:

“It’s great to see field teams directly following up our Exploration Target and making further significant discoveries at Mavis Lake at the start of the new field season. The field program has already increased our confidence in our ability to deliver on the recently published Exploration Target, paving the way for drill testing a number of high-quality targets. We look forward to continuing our dual-track strategy of targeting resource growth while progressing our project development and permitting workstreams for Mavis Lake.”

Discoveries at Main Zone and East of Main Zone

Field crews spent three weeks prospecting across the Mavis Lake Project Area, resulting in the discovery of 31 new LCT-Type pegmatites. Most of these discoveries are located proximal to and to the east of the Main Zone.

Notable finds include a ~250-metre extension of spodumene-bearing pegmatite 20, a ~100-metre extension of spodumene-bearing pegmatites 7 and 24, and the identification of spodumene- bearing pegmatite 25.

Figure 1 – Plan map of Mavis Lake Main Zone and East of Main Zone showing locations of grab samples and discovery reference areas

Pegmatite 20 Extension

Historical exploration results within the Company’s database, including litho-geochemical assessments of both mafic volcanic host rock and pegmatite, identified a number of areas with elevated lithium values. This data was used to vector field teams onto previously un-mapped pegmatite structures.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Critical Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

lithium investingasx stockslithium explorationLithium Investing
CRR:AU
The Conversation (0)
Pursuit Minerals

Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 1 at Rio Grande Sur

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on its maiden Stage 1 Drilling Program with the first results and assay samples from drill hole 1 (“DDH- 1”) on the Maria Magdelena tenement.

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Australia

Metals Australia


Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Executes Agreement to Option Its Gold Creek Property

Portofino Executes Agreement to Option Its Gold Creek Property

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a Mineral Claims Option Agreement with Delta Resources limited ("Delta") whereby Portofino has granted Delta the exclusive right to acquire a 100% interest in its Gold Creek property (The "Property"). The Property covers approximately 4,324 hectares and is situated just to the west of Delta's project area located near Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The terms of the agreement include $300,000 paid in cash and 2,000,001 shares of Delta, paid as follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Nunavut Cu-Au-Ag Project Primed for Imminent Field Activities to Commence with Top Targets Identified

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) (ASX: WCN) is pleased to provide an update on its activities as it prepares for its upcoming maiden field campaign at its Nunavut Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Northern Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL)

Jindalee on Path to Emerge as Major US Lithium Producer - Analyst

Description

Touting Jindalee Lithium’s (ASX:JLL,OTCQX:JNDAF) huge lithium deposit and its strategic location in the US, market research firm MST Access believes the company is set to emerge as a notable producer of high-quality lithium carbonate responding to a US market highly in need of supply.

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Resource Extension Drilling Recommences and Project update for Samphire Uranium Project.

$1.45M Capital Raising to Advance Exploration at Fiery Creek Copper Prospect

Drilling Commences to Test High-Grade Gold System at Western Queen Gold Project

Yalgoo Update: Extensional Geochem Survey Completed at Remorse

Related News

Uranium Investing

Resource Extension Drilling Recommences and Project update for Samphire Uranium Project.

Resource Investing

$1.45M Capital Raising to Advance Exploration at Fiery Creek Copper Prospect

Gold Investing

Drilling Commences to Test High-Grade Gold System at Western Queen Gold Project

Gold Investing

Yalgoo Update: Extensional Geochem Survey Completed at Remorse

Resource Investing

Jeffreys Find Generates $4.46 Million Gross Revenue from First 2024 Gold Campaign

Gold Investing

Why Do Central Banks Buy Gold?

Gold Investing

Top 4 ASX Gold ETFs (Updated 2024)

×