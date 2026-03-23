Majestic Gold Resumes Operations at its Mujin Gold Project

(TheNewswire)

Majestic Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 23, 2026  Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") TSX.V: MJS, FSE: A0BK1D) is pleased to announce that operations and production have resumed at the DGZ Underground Mine, located within its Mujin Gold Project.

 

Reference is made to the Company's February 10, 2026 news release  in relation to the suspension of production at the Mujin Gold Project.

 

Given the relatively short duration of the production suspension, the Company does not expect the interruption to have a material impact on its annual gold production for 2026.

 

About Majestic Gold Corp.

Majestic Gold Corp., a British Columbia based company, is a low-cost junior gold producer engaged in commercial gold production in eastern Shandong Province, China, with mining operations at its Songjiagou Gold Mines, its flagship project, and the Mujin Gold Project. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

 

For further information, please contact:

James Mackie, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (604) 560-9060

Email: info@majesticgold.com

www.majesticgold.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward‐looking statements and are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. Forward‐looking statements are statements which relate to future events. Such statements include estimates, forecasts, and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, business and financial prospects, financial multiples and accretion estimates, future trends, plans, strategies, objectives, and expectations, including with respect to production, exploration drilling, reserves and resources, exploitation activities and events or future operations. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling results and information concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when, and if, a project is actually developed.

 

In some cases, you can identify forward‐looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans, "anticipates", believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements.

 

While these forward‐looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith, and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions, or other future performance suggestions herein. Except as required by applicable law, Majestic Gold does not intend to update any forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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