Majestic Announces 2026 AGM Results

(TheNewswire)

Majestic Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia September 22, 2026 TheNewswire - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSX.V: MJS, FSE: A0BK1D) announces the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 22, 2026 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders represented by proxy held 518,933,424 shares, or 36.51% of the 1,421,388,227 shares outstanding as at the record date, according to the final scrutineer's report.

Shareholders approved setting the number of directors at five. Each of the following nominees was elected to serve as a director until the next annual general meeting of shareholders or until a successor is elected or appointed:

Director

Votes for

Votes withheld

Stephen Kenwood

482,532,559 (94.26%)

29,404,950 (5.74%)

John Campbell

482,306,841 (94.21%)

29,630,668 (5.79%)

Chengliang Jiang

485,304,495 (94.80%)

26,633,014 (5.20%)

Charles Uy

485,475,544 (94.83%)

26,461,965 (5.17%)

James Mackie

482,373,739 (94.23%)

29,563,770 (5.77%)

 

Shareholders also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors and the Company's stock option plan.

 

About Majestic Gold

Majestic Gold Corp., a British Columbia-based company, is a junior gold producer engaged in commercial gold production in eastern Shandong Province, China, with mining operations at its Songjiagou Gold Mines, its flagship project, and the Mujin Gold Project. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

For further information, please contact:

James Mackie, CFO and Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (604) 560-9060

Email: info@majesticgold.com

Website: www.majesticgold.com

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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