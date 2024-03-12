Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Magnetic Resources

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX: MAU) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Magnetic Resources NL (‘MAU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MAU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 15 March 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Magnetic Resources NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksgold stocksgold explorationasx:maugold investingGold Investing
MAU:AU
Magnetic Resources NL
Magnetic Resources NL

Magnetic Resources NL


Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold

Drilling Recommences at Auld Creek

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Auld Creek Prospect.

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

Large Lithium Soil Anomaly Outlined at Lake Johnston

Flynn Gold Limited (“FG1” or “Flynn Gold”) (ASX: FG1) is pleased to announce that assay results from first-pass soil sampling completed in late 2023 have identified a large, high priority lithium target at its 100% owned Lake Johnston Lithium Project in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Resources

Spartan Announces Updated Exploration Target for the Never Never Gold Deposit

Spartan targets further significant growth in high-grade resources and value in 2024, supported by recent successful extensional drilling

Spartan Resources Limited (ASX: SPR) (Spartan or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has calculated a new JORC-compliant Exploration Target for the high-grade Never Never Gold Deposit, part of its Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Gold Pours Ongoing at Gwalia

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce that following on from the maiden gold pour announced 07/03/20241, a second highly successful gold pour has occurred at Genesis Minerals’ Gwalia processing plant as shown in Figure 1 below.

Keep reading...Show less
jeffrey christian, gold and silver bars

Jeffrey Christian: Gold, Silver and "Another Year of Living Dangerously"

Speaking at this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, shared his outlook for gold and silver prices moving forward.

"We're looking for record gold prices (in 2024) ... we're looking for a significant, in our mind, increase in gold prices," he said. "We're looking at an average price of maybe US$2,050 (per ounce), up from US$1,950 last year."

Christian sees more of a move happening in the third and fourth quarters as worries increase among investors.

Keep reading...Show less
Adrian Day: Gold Stock Investors Capitulating, Dramatic Change Coming Soon

Adrian Day: Gold Stock Investors Capitulating, Dramatic Change Coming Soon

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, weighed in on the factors driving gold in 2024, emphasizing that the monetary side of the equation is most important.

He's explained previously that the gold price is likely to move even higher when the US Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates, and in his view the central bank's higher-for-longer strategy is steadily losing steam.

"At this point, people who believe in the soft landing, people who believe in the tooth fairy — they simply cannot ignore that the economy is slowing," Day said at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention.

Keep reading...Show less
Magnetic Resources NL
