Magnetic Resources NL (ASX: MAU) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Magnetic Resources NL (‘MAU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MAU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 15 March 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Magnetic Resources NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU) is an Australian company, developing a portfolio of significant gold projects in the established mining province, Laverton region, in Western Australia.
The company owns a 100-percent interest in the Hawks Nest and Lady Julie projects in Laverton, the Homeward Bound South project in Leonora, and the Benjabbering project in Julimar. The main deposits include Hawks Nest 9 (HN9), Lady Julie Central (LJC), Lady Julie North 4 (LJN4), Mount Jumbo and Homeward Bound South, which are all located in an area with well-endowed regional infrastructure, including three processing plants within 10 to 35 kilometres. These plants are owned by well-known operators including Goldfields Genesis/Dacian; Anglo-Ashanti; and Genesis/Dacian.
The projects’ proximity to these existing processing facilities gives enough options to MAU for toll processing without having to invest millions of dollars in constructing its own processing plant.
Several large deposits such as Wallaby, Sunrise Dam and Jupiter Gold are in this jurisdiction. The company’s projects are adjacent to some of these world-class deposits. The Mt Jumbo and Hawks Nest tenements are only 15 kilometres north of the Wallaby deposit. At both HN9 and Lady Julie, Magnetic Resources had identified multiple thickened stacked lodes near-surface, which have some similarities to Wallaby and Sunrise Dam.
LJN4, a key focus for the Laverton project, hosts thick breccia and silica pyrite zones up to 50 metres thick, which are also prevalent in Anglo Ashanti’s world-class Sunrise Dam deposit, both parallel to near-surface breccia zones and vertical mineralization going downwards into several of their deposits. The Mau breccia zones often carry higher grades and are now being extended by new drilling at depth and further to the east and northeast, potentially growing the LJN4 resource.
In November 2023, the company announced a significant increase in the mineral resource estimates. The deposits in the Laverton and Homeward Bound area have seen a significant 107-percent increase over the last report in February 2023. The updated combined mineral resources estimate for the whole project area stands at 22.7 million tonnes (Mt) @ 1.69 grams per ton (g/t) gold totaling 1.24 million ounces (Moz) of gold at 0.5 g/t cutoff.
LJN4 is now, by far, the largest resource in the project area, as its contained gold rose from 204,000 oz to 852,000 oz, a 317-percent increase. Extension drilling continues and is expected to result in further resource increases.
The significance of LJN4’s gold resource has not gone unnoticed, as research firm Argonaut has called it a ‘sleeping giant,’ noting recent drilling at LJN4 “indicates a significant discovery unfolding in the Laverton region.” If MAU can replicate the recent drilling intercepts, the next resource update at LNJ4 could easily make it a 1-Moz deposit. This will position LJN4 as one of the best undeveloped gold assets in the Laverton region.
Company Highlights
- Magnetic Resources (MAU) is an Australian company focused on gold development projects in Western Australia.
- The company owns a 100-percent-interest in the Hawks Nest and Lady Julie projects in Laverton, the Homeward Bound South project in Leonora, and the Benjabbering project in Julimar.
- MAU’s large tenement positions in the Leonora and Laverton districts of Western Australia, are near numerous large deposits with existing mining operations and good infrastructure.
- The presence of three processing plants close to MAU’s Laverton deposits provides scope for toll processing.
- In November 2023, the company announced a 107-percent increase in the resource estimate for Laverton and Homeward Bound South deposits. The revised resource stands at 22.7 Mt @ 1.69 g/t gold totaling 1.24 Moz of gold at 0.5 g/t cutoff.
- For the Laverton project deposits - Lady Julie North 4,Lady Julie Central and Hawks Nest 9 - early work programs, including project environmental, heritage and technical background studies, are close to completion. The aim is to submit a mining proposal in January 2024.
- In October 2023, the company announced the completion of a AU$4.8-million private placement. The company is now fully funded with AU$7 million cash to aggressively advance to the next stage of development.
- The company’s highly experienced senior leadership team has a proven track record to capitalize on the high resource potential of its projects.
Key Projects
Laverton Projects
MAU has 179 sq. kilometres. of prospective exploration tenements in the Laverton region comprising three main deposits - Hawks Nest 9 (HN9), Lady Julie Central (LJC) and Lady Julie North 4 (LJN4). All are 100-percent-owned tenements and within 20 to 30 kilometres of three major gold camps collectively hosting more than 25 Moz of gold resource - Granny Smith (owned by Goldfields Australia), Jupiter (owned by Dacian Gold) and Sunrise Dam (owned by AngloGold Ashanti). In the Laverton Project, extensive drilling programs have been completed with 1,898 RC/DD holes for 147,943 metres with further deeper drilling now planned.
MAU’s updated resource estimate stands at 10.4 Mt indicated @ 1.74 g/t gold containing 584,400 oz and 12.2 Mt inferred @ 1.65 g/t gold containing 651,300 oz for a total of 22.7 Mt @ 1.69 g/t gold, containing 1.24 Moz at 0.5g/t cutoff. The depth of drilling averages only 79 metres on all projects. Note that these estimates include the Homeward Bound South project as well. The discovery cost for all these resources is very low at $24/ounce.
Early work programs have begun at these deposits and all approvals are expected by December 2023. MAU aims to submit a mining proposal to DMIRS in late January 2024. Blue Cap Mining is helping with all key approvals and assessing the economics of the Laverton Project.
Hawks Nest 9: The HN9 (indicated and inferred) resource is estimated at 3.2 Mt at 1.22 g/t gold for 123,000 oz contained within three main zones within a 2-kilometre by 200-metre-wide area and is largely within the indicated category (63 percent). Widespread surface and shallow east-dipping lodes are present in the project area.
Lady Julie Central: The Lady Julie Central (indicated and inferred) resource is estimated at 1.33 Mt at 1.68 g/t gold for 72,200 oz, covering a 350-metre by 200-metre area. Nearly 59 percent of the resource falls in the indicated category.Lady Julie North 4: LJN4 is by far the largest resource in the project area. The resource (indicated and inferred) is estimated at 13.1 Mt at 2.20 g/t gold for 852,000 oz, covering an 800-metre by 200-metre area, and is open down dip and to the east, which augers well for the potential size. This resource is partly in the indicated category (52 percent). Thick breccia silica pyrite intersections have now been outlined over a 250-metre length in the central and southern part of LJN4, which are very similar to that found in the world-class Sunrise Dam deposit. These zones containing drilling holes (MLJRC789, MLJRC779 and MLJRC679) are now being extended by new drilling at depth and further to the east and northeast. This provides strong potential to grow the LJN4 resource. A 1,390-metre diamond and a 2,555-metre RC program have started and will be scoping out extensions both to the east and northeast with holes planned between 400-metre to 550-metre depth holes.
Lady Julie North 4 plan showing resource block grades and drill sections
Some of the outstanding intersections in the 250-metre zone include:
- 120 metres at 2.68 g/t from 152 metres in drill hole MLJRC789,
- 111 metres at 1.76 g/t from 173 metres in drill hole MLJRC779,
- 96 metres at 1.23 g/t from 54 metres in drill hole MLJRC679,
- 45 metres at 2.65 g/t from 130 metres in drill hole MLJDD015,
- 52 metres at 1.14 g/t from 208 metres in drill hole MLJRC790 ,
- 56 metres at 1.37 g/t from 192 metres in drill hole MLJRC801
This is an exciting time for the company, having announced an expanded mineral resource in November 2023 and now looking to further increase the size of the LJN4 resource by further drill testing the thickened high-grade breccia zone and continuation at depth and to the east.
Homeward Bound SouthThe Homeward Bound South Project comprises seven tenements spanning 13 square kilometres. It covers a 5,000-metre strike length of the Federation shear zone, 40 kilometres east of Leonora. A review of historical data has revealed a 500-metre-long target along the strike length of the Federation Shear Corridor. The 14-hole 1,780-metre-long RC drilling program conducted in 2021 identified numerous high-grade intersections, the best among them being 20 metres at 2.98 g/t from 64 metres in drill hole MHBSRC025.
Chatterbox Shear Zone
The Chatterbox shear zone is a complex north to northeast-trending, east-dipping structural corridor that covers 32 kilometres extending from Magnetic Resources’ southern boundary at Mt Jumbo and through LJN4 and as far north as the Beasley Creek gold deposit on Magnetic’s northeast boundary. Importantly, this shear zone is closely associated with gold mineralisation at several locations along its length including MAU’s LJN4 and Mt Jumbo deposit. This shear is gold-rich and gold deposits further north of MAU’s tenements contain the Beasley Creek and Apollo deposits and are interpreted to extend south towards the world-class Wallaby deposit.
Julimar Lookalike Projects
It comprises six separate projects, including Benjabbering, Trayning, Trayning West, Goddard, Koorda and Korrelocking, all of which are 100-percent held by the company. These are nickel-copper-PGE (platinum group elements) projects located 90 kilometres to 150 kilometres northeast of Chalice Gold Mines’ Julimar nickel-lead discovery. These projects were selected based on aeromagnetic interpretation after noting the structural setting of the Julimar complex and the Gonneville mineralized discrete magnetic nickel-copper-PGE body.
The 112-square-kilometre Benjabbering project has a large 25-kilometre-long aeromagnetic pattern very similar to the Julimar. Several thickened zones in the area may represent possible feeder areas for potential nickel-copper-PGE mineralization. Both the Trayning and Korrelocking Projects have a 2-kilometre discrete magnetic target prospective for rare earth elements.
Management Team
George Sakalidis – Managing Director
George Sakalidis has been the founding director and shareholder of the company since its inception in 2006. He brings more than 30 years of experience in developing early-stage natural resource projects and bringing the projects to production. He is experienced in various commodities including gold, diamond, base metals and mineral sands. He has been associated with several significant mineral discoveries in Western Australia, including the Three Rivers and Rose gold deposits, the Blackmans gold deposit, the Dongara Mineral Sands Deposits, the Boonanarring, Gingin South, and the Hyperion Mineral Sands Deposits. He has held several directorships in ASX-listed companies, such as Image Resources and Meteoric Resources. Moreover, he is a founding director of ASX-listed companies Emu and Potash West. He holds an honours degree in geology and geophysics from the University of Sydney.
Eric Lim – Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Lim holds an MBA degree from the Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor of Accounting from the Nanyang Technological University of Singapore. He is an international investment banker, who built his career in leading financial institutions in Southeast Asia. He has served in several senior roles at UOB, Standard Chartered Bank, OCBC Bank and General Electric Capital.
Chan Hian Siang – Non-Executive Director
Chan Hian Siang holds a Bachelor of Arts (economics) from York University in Toronto, Canada, and a Master of Business Administration from McGill University, Montreal, Canada. He is also a council member of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He is the founder, executive director and CEO of SP Chemicals in Singapore. He has also been associated with Asiawide Holdings and Asian-American Merchant Bank.
Ben Donovan – Non-Executive Director and CFO
Ben Donovon brings in-depth experience in the areas of compliance, corporate governance, regulations and capital markets. He is currently a director and company secretary of several ASX-listed and public unlisted companies involved in the resource and technology industries. He was a senior adviser at the Australian Securities Exchange in Perth for nearly three years, including as a member of the ASX JORC Committee.
This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital.
Drilling Recommences at Auld Creek
Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Auld Creek Prospect.
Highlights
- The Auld Creek Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) to date is 66koz @ 3.5g/t Au, 8,700t @ 1.5% Sb for 132koz @ 7.1g/t AuEq but has been estimated for the Fraternal Shoot only to 150m and is open at depth.
- Drilling at Auld Creek recommenced this week with holes initially targeting the Bonanza East Shoot following outstanding results from the 2023 drilling i.e. 5m @ 4.1g/t Au, 7.0% Sb for 20.6g/t AuEq from 78.3m.
- The Bonanza and Fraternal North Shoots have not been drilled and will also be targeted in this campaign. At the conclusion of this drilling program all four shoots will have been drill tested.
- A second phase of drilling will then target down plunge extensions to the mineralisation. All four Auld Creek shoots are open at depth and have potential to significantly increase the Auld Creek MRE.
“Siren continues to advance our Reefton and Sams Creek projects on the South Island of New Zealand. With funds provided by the recent $2.2m capital raise, drilling has recommenced at Auld Creek at Reefton following up previous intersections of 5m @ 4.1g/t Au, 7.0% Sb for 20.6g/t AuEq. The ongoing drilling at Auld creek is expected to add significantly to the understanding of the mineralisation and will be used to update the Auld Creek Inferred MRE which currently stands at 66koz at 3.5g/t Au and 8.7kt at 1.5% Sb for 132koz of AuEq at 7.1g/t AuEq. Siren’s Reefton MRE stands at 444koz of gold and 8.7kt of Sb for 511koz @ 4.4 g/t AuEq, which increased by 342koz during 2023.
Planning is also underway to recommence drilling at Sams Creek to test the Anvil Zone where Siren recently identified a significant new drill target (see Announcement dated 22 January 2024). The Sams Creek porphyry dyke extends over 7kms long, is up to 60m thick, and extends down dip for at least 1km and includes the company’s Main Zone MRE of 824,000 @ 2.8g/t Au.
There are currently a number of proposed changes to the permitting regime that have been introduced by New Zealand’s recently elected government through a Fast Track Approvals Bill for accelerated development of major projects. This is a positive step forwards for mining projects in New Zealand and can only be good news for Siren shareholders as we progress our exploration programmes at Reefton and Sams Creek”.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Large Lithium Soil Anomaly Outlined at Lake Johnston
Flynn Gold Limited (“FG1” or “Flynn Gold”) (ASX: FG1) is pleased to announce that assay results from first-pass soil sampling completed in late 2023 have identified a large, high priority lithium target at its 100% owned Lake Johnston Lithium Project in Western Australia.
Highlights
- Soil sampling outlines a large, high priority lithium anomaly at Flynn Gold’s Lake Johnston Project in Western Australia
- Priority Target 1 presents as a large scale (4km x 1km), strong anomaly with twenty-three samples returning assay results over 100ppm Li2O
- Anomaly remains open to the south and covers lithologies considered favourable to host pegmatites
- Priority Target 1 anomaly supported by geology and pathfinder element geochemistry
- Additional lithium targets identified near recently mapped pegmatites
- Planning underway for follow-up infill and extensional soil program
The target is located 11km southeast of the Burmeister1 lithium pegmatite discovery held by TG Metals Limited (ASX:TG6) and just 5km southeast of the Mt Gordon Prospect2 held by Charger Metals NL (ASX:CHR) (see Figures 1 and 2).
Pegmatites were identified at the project3 on E63/2190 during an initial reconnaissance field trip in 2023. This soil sampling program was designed to provide first-pass geochemical coverage over this main trend.
Managing Director and CEO, Neil Marston commented,
“We are very pleased to report outstanding assay results from our first soil program at Lake Johnston, which is rapidly emerging as WA’s newest lithium hotspot.
“Flynn has outlined a 4km-long strong lithium soil anomaly, along strike from the recent high-grade lithium discoveries at the nearby Burmeister, Jaegermeister and Mt Gordon prospects. This anomaly extends to the limit of the sampled area and has potential to be extended to the south by further sampling.
“Over the last few months, Flynn has successfully outlined significant lithium soil anomalies at its Western Australian lithium projects. The company’s Lake Johnston and Parker Dome projects in the Yilgarn region and Mt Dove project in the Pilbara are all well located near existing lithium deposits or operating mines.
“Flynn will now systematically advance these targets at Lake Johnston with value-adding, low-cost infill and extensional soil sampling and geological mapping.”
Figure 1 - Location of Flynn’s Lake Johnston project, other explorers’ holdings and new soil lithium targets
Lake Johnston Soil Sampling Program
The results from a soil geochemistry program at the Lake Johnston project have been received and have outlined three substantial lithium soil anomalies, including one large-scale (4km x 1km), high priority, lithium anomaly with supporting associated pathfinder geochemistry (Priority Target 1, Figure 2). Priority Target 1 occurs in an area of shallow transported sheetwash alluvium overlying a thick sequence of high-magnesium and tholeiitic basalts, lithologies considered favourable to host pegmatites.
Flynn’s exploration licences at Lake Johnston were granted in July 2023 and during an initial reconnaissance field trip, three previously unmapped pegmatite outcrops4 were successfully identified on E63/2190. In addition to the Priority Target 1, the soil sampling program has subsequently outlined a 2km long by 400m wide lithium anomaly (Target 2) in the vicinity of the mapped pegmatites (Figure 2).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Spartan Announces Updated Exploration Target for the Never Never Gold Deposit
Spartan targets further significant growth in high-grade resources and value in 2024, supported by recent successful extensional drilling
Spartan Resources Limited (ASX: SPR) (Spartan or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has calculated a new JORC-compliant Exploration Target for the high-grade Never Never Gold Deposit, part of its Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia.
Highlights:
- New JORC-compliant “Exploration Target” completed for the Never Never Gold Deposit, part of Spartan’s flagship 1.69Moz @ 2.49g/t gold Dalgaranga Gold Project (100%-owned), located in the Murchison Region of Western Australia.
- The new Never Never Exploration Target set out here is inclusive of the recent Never Never Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”), updated in December 2023 to:
- 5.16Mt at 5.74g/t Au for 952,900oz gold
- Spartan remains focused on delivering increased shareholder value through high-impact exploration and high-grade resource growth, with:
- Never Never being one of the highest-grade and fastest growing new gold discoveries in Western Australia;
- Never Never sitting immediately adjacent to a 100% owned, well maintained, 6-year- old 2.5Mtpa CIL gold processing plant and associated infrastructure;
- Plus, a technically strong and focused management team with a proven track- record of rapidly growing asset value, rejuvenating existing mines, extending mine lives through exploration success and delivering on targets.
- An extensive 28,500m drilling program is currently underway, with four diamond rigs and one Reverse Circulation rig currently on site.
Exploration Target
The new Exploration Target comprises:
The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and, as such, there has been insufficient exploration drilling conducted to estimate a Mineral Resource. At this stage it is uncertain if further exploration drilling will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target has been prepared in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).
Note: The Exploration target is inclusive of the December 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate released for the Never Never Gold Deposit of 5.16Mt at 5.74g/t Au for 0.95Moz gold1
Exploration Target Basis
During 2023, Spartan drilled 232 holes for 63,943m at Dalgaranga, with 111 holes (48%) for 38,328m (60%) completed at Never Never, growing the MRE from 303.1koz to 952.9koz (214%). To date, Spartan has spent A$14.7M on drilling at Never Never, resulting in a very low discovery cost of A$15.43 per resource ounce.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Spartan Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Brightstar Gold Pours Ongoing at Gwalia
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce that following on from the maiden gold pour announced 07/03/20241, a second highly successful gold pour has occurred at Genesis Minerals’ Gwalia processing plant as shown in Figure 1 below.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Brightstar has successfully completed the second gold pour from the Selkirk joint venture at the Menzies Gold Project, with a total gold doré weight of 119kg recorded.
- +150kg of doré has been produced to date with pours ongoing at current record high AUD gold price of ~$3,300/oz Au.
- Processing of the Selkirk ore continues at Genesis Minerals’ (ASX:GMD) Gwalia processing
- plant with gold pours ongoing and planned completion in the coming week.
Figure 1 - Gold doré bars (BTR005 – BTR016) poured on 9 March 2024
Processing of the remainder of the ore from the Selkirk mining joint venture continues and is expected to be completed mid-March, after which the net project income will be reconciled and split 50/50 between Brightstar and our joint venture partner BML Ventures Pty Ltd.
Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented“We are excited to update the market with our second successive gold pour from the Selkirk joint venture, which was poured over the weekend at the Gwalia gold plant.
As shown in Figure 1, twelve gold doré bars were poured for a total mass of 119kg. Processing of the Selkirk ore remains ongoing and we look forward to updating our shareholders and investors with finalised cashflow updates once all revenue has been received from the Perth Mint after refining of the doré bars and joint venture project costs have been finalised.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Jeffrey Christian: Gold, Silver and "Another Year of Living Dangerously"
Speaking at this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, shared his outlook for gold and silver prices moving forward.
"We're looking for record gold prices (in 2024) ... we're looking for a significant, in our mind, increase in gold prices," he said. "We're looking at an average price of maybe US$2,050 (per ounce), up from US$1,950 last year."
Christian sees more of a move happening in the third and fourth quarters as worries increase among investors.
"We think the first half of this year could be stringent for investment demand for gold and silver, continuing what we saw in 2022 and 2023," he explained to the Investing News Network on the sidelines of the show. "But by the third quarter and fourth quarter, there may be a radical shift in the political environment, political expectations and concerns, and that could be having a much more visible negative effect on the economy and thus the financial markets."
In terms of silver, Christian said CPM Group thinks US$20 to US$22 per ounce will be its low range for the year, while US$27 or US$28 will be its high point. As with gold, the firm expects the silver price to pick up toward the end of 2024.
All in all, he sees 2024 as "another year of living dangerously" — a phrase CPM Group last used to describe 2008.
"We look at 2024, 2025 as a similar period of uncertainty," he noted. "I think one of the big parallels is you're looking at a year in 2024 where politics will be much more important in investors deciding whether to buy or sell gold and silver."
Watch the interview above for more of Christian's thoughts on gold, silver and their drivers. You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full PDAC playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Adrian Day: Gold Stock Investors Capitulating, Dramatic Change Coming Soon
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, weighed in on the factors driving gold in 2024, emphasizing that the monetary side of the equation is most important.
He's explained previously that the gold price is likely to move even higher when the US Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates, and in his view the central bank's higher-for-longer strategy is steadily losing steam.
"At this point, people who believe in the soft landing, people who believe in the tooth fairy — they simply cannot ignore that the economy is slowing," Day said at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention.
"Everything you look at, whether it's new jobs claims, continuing unemployment claims, new home sales, manufacturing — the list goes on and on and on — pretty much every indicator you look at is trending downwards. I don't think people can ignore anymore that we're heading towards a recession and it's not going to be too far away."
He also touched on geopolitics, the upcoming US election and central bank buying, saying they will also impact the gold price this year. In particular, he anticipates turmoil and potentially violence leading up to voting day.
Aside from that, Day shared his thoughts on sentiment in the gold space, saying that the last remaining gold stock investors now seem to be capitulating. "I think this is going to change very, very soon, but more importantly it's going to change very, very dramatically," he said. "But at the moment it seems as though investors are looking for the bad news."
Watch the interview above for more of Day's thoughts on what's next for gold and gold stocks. You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full PDAC playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
