Base MetalsInvesting News

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today reported net loss attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders of $11.2 million ( ($0.01) per share) in the third quarter and earnings of $281.3 million ( $0.37 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 . Adjusted earnings 1 were $30.9 million ( $0.04 per share) for the quarter and $288.9 million ( $0.38 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 . Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $202.4 million and $938.8 million respectively.

"Our operations performed well in the third quarter, with production of all metals tracking to annual guidance ranges. Despite persistent inflationary conditions, Lundin Mining generated adjusted EBITDA of over $200 million and $180 million of adjusted operating cash flow, demonstrating the quality of our portfolio of assets," commented Peter Rockandel , President and CEO.

"Chapada achieved a significant step-up in production and improvement in cash cost as the operation rebounded from the weather-impacted first half of the year. Strong operational performances continued at each of Candelaria, Eagle and Zinkgruvan. Progress continues to be made ramping up the Neves-Corvo Zinc Expansion Project, with throughput and metal recoveries improving in the third quarter, though further improvements and a strong finish to the year are needed to achieve the zinc production guidance range and deliver in 2023. We continue to advance our large-scale Josemaria growth project in a deliberate and disciplined manner. Engineering work and full review of the capital costs and project schedule are progressing well, with the aim of delivering an updated technical report to the market in the second half of next year. "

Summary Financial Results


Three months ended

September 30,


Nine months ended

September 30,

US$ Millions (except per share amounts)

2022

2021


2022

2021

Revenue

648.5

756.4


2,229.8

2,310.2

Gross profit

82.5

303.9


607.3

936.6

Attributable net (loss) earnings 2

(11.2)

173.7


281.3

551.6

Net (loss) earnings

(11.2)

190.6


318.2

613.2

Adjusted earnings 1,2

30.9

168.4


288.9

539.1

Adjusted EBITDA 1

202.4

411.3


938.8

1,246.5

Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") 2

(0.01)

0.24


0.37

0.75

Adjusted EPS 1,2

0.04

0.23


0.38

0.73

Cash flow from operations

36.3

523.1


720.0

1,100.8

Adjusted operating cash flow 1

181.3

294.1


703.9

1,005.6

Adjusted operating cash flow per share 1

0.23

0.40


0.93

1.36

Free cash flow 1

(116.4)

407.0


284.9

762.0

Cash and cash equivalents

226.9

428.3


226.9

428.3

Net cash 1

177.6

390.7


177.6

390.7

1 These are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three
and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section at the end of this news release.

2 Attributable to shareholders of Lundin Mining Corporation.

Highlights

Operational Performance

Zinc and nickel production was higher than the prior year quarter, with copper modestly below, but in-line with expectations. Production costs and cash costs[1] were higher this quarter than the prior year quarter primarily due to the year-to-date inflationary impacts on consumables, particularly diesel and electricity, as well as on contractor costs, partially offset by favourable foreign exchange.

Candelaria (80% owned): Candelaria produced 37,192 tonnes of copper, and approximately 21,000 ounces of gold in concentrate on a 100% basis in the quarter. Copper and gold production was higher than the comparable prior year quarter due to higher grades from Phase 10 of the open pit. Current quarter production costs and copper cash cost of $1.97 /lb was higher than the prior year quarter largely owing to higher mining costs partially offset by favourable foreign exchange. During the quarter, a sinkhole formed near the underground Alcaparrosa mine which is part of the Candelaria operations. Upon detection, the area was immediately isolated and mining operations at the Alcaparrosa mine remain suspended. The suspension of the Alcaparrosa mine is estimated to impact Candelaria's 2022 copper production by approximately 2%.

Chapada (100% owned): Chapada produced 13,988 tonnes of copper and approximately 24,000 ounces of gold in concentrate in the quarter. Copper and gold production was lower than the prior year quarter primarily due to processed ore types impacting grade and metal recoveries, however, production of both metals increased meaningfully over the first half of this year. Production costs were higher due to inflationary pressures on diesel, explosives and electricity. Copper cash cost of $1.92 /lb for the quarter was higher than the prior year quarter due to higher consumable costs and lower sales volumes.

Eagle (100% owned): During the quarter Eagle produced 4,379 tonnes of nickel, higher than the prior year quarter attributable to higher mill throughput and 3,994 tonnes of copper which was lower than the prior year quarter due to anticipated lower grades. Production costs were higher due to higher consumable costs. Nickel cash cost in the quarter of $1.05 /lb was higher than the prior year quarter due primarily to lower by-product copper price and higher production costs.

Neves-Corvo (100% owned): Neves-Corvo produced 7,019 tonnes of copper for the quarter and 22,514 tonnes of zinc. Copper production was lower than the prior year comparable period, due primarily to lower throughput, while zinc production was higher primarily due to increased throughput driven by the ramp-up of the Zinc Expansion Project ("ZEP"). Production costs and copper cash cost of $2.69 /lb for the quarter were also higher than the prior year quarter mainly due to inflationary increases, primarily electricity, though partially offset by favourable foreign exchange. Cash cost further benefitted from positive by-product credits. On September 30, 2022 , a contractor fatality occurred in the underground mine leading to a temporary suspension of operations. The operation restarted on October 5, 2022 . The Company has initiated an independent investigation and is cooperating with all relevant authorities.

Zinkgruvan (100% owned): Zinc production of 17,813 tonnes was lower than the prior year quarter due to lower grades while lead production of 7,046 tonnes was consistent with the prior year quarter. Production costs were higher due to inflationary increases on input costs partially offset by favourable foreign exchange. Zinc cash cost of $0.18 /lb was lower than the prior year quarter due to favourable by-product credits and foreign exchange.

Total Production

(Contained metal in concentrate) a

2022

2021

YTD

Q3

Q2

Q1

Total

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Copper (t) b

193,107

63,930

64,096

65,081

262,884

76,996

65,077

63,457

57,354

Zinc (t)

114,630

40,327

41,912

32,391

143,797

36,830

38,769

34,833

33,365

Gold (koz) b

118

45

39

34

167

46

46

41

34

Nickel (t)

13,379

4,379

4,719

4,281

18,353

4,101

4,124

4,774

5,354

a. Tonnes (t) and thousands of ounces (koz)

b.  Candelaria's production is on a 100% basis.

Corporate Updates

  • On July 19, 2022 , the Company announced the publication of its 2021 Sustainability Report, which highlighted its new Focused on the Future long-term sustainability strategy which included a 35% reduction target in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

  • On July 27, 2022 , the Company announced that the Company's founder and former Chairman, Mr. Lukas H. Lundin , passed away. The Company also announced the appointment of Ms. Natasha Vaz to the Company's Board of Directors, and the following executive leadership appointments: Mr. Juan Andres Morel , Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Teitur Poulsen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Mr. David Dicaire , Senior Vice President, Josemaria Project ; and Ms. Kristen Mariuzza , Senior Vice President Sustainability, Health and Safety.

  • On August 1, 2022 , the Company confirmed a sinkhole was detected near its Minera Ojos del Salado operations in Chile on July 30, 2022 . All mining operations at the Alcaparrosa underground mine were and remain suspended and the Company mobilized resources in support of the ongoing investigation.

  • On October 1, 2022 , the Company reported a fatality of a contractor that occurred on September 30, 2022 at its Neves-Corvo mine in Portugal . Operations were voluntarily suspended. The operation restarted on October 5, 2022 . The relevant regulatory authorities were notified and the Company continues to cooperate fully with those investigations.

  • On October 12, 2022 , the Company announced the passing of Board member Ms. Karen Poniachik, who had served on the Board of Directors since February 2021 .

Financial Performance

  • Gross profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $82.5 million , a decrease of $221.4 million in comparison to the prior year quarter due to higher operating costs impacted by inflationary impacts and lower metal prices net of price adjustments ( $139.2 million ) partially offset by favourable foreign exchange. On a year-to-date basis, gross profit was also lower than the prior year comparative period by $329.2 million due to the same impacts.

  • For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 , net loss of $11.2 million and net earnings of $318.2 million were $201.8 million and $295.0 million lower than the prior year comparable periods, respectively, due to lower gross profit and higher project development costs partially offset by lower income taxes.

  • Adjusted earnings of $30.9 million and $289.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 , respectively, were lower than the prior year comparable periods due to lower net earnings.

Financial Position and Financing

  • Cash and cash equivalents as at September 30, 2022 were $226.9 million , a decrease during the quarter of $271.3 million . Cash flow from operations of $36.3 million and cash on hand was used to fund investing activities of $227.6 million , for payments of shareholder dividends of 53.0 million and share repurchases which amounted to $42.1 million .

  • On a year-to-date basis, cash and cash equivalents decreased by $367.1 million . Cash flow from operations of $720.0 million was used to fund investing activities of $733.1 million , which includes the Josemaria Resources acquisition. Financing activities included the payment of shareholder dividends of $224.3 million , $50.2 million in share re-purchases, $47.0 million in Josemaria debentures paid and distributions amounting to $35.0 million to non-controlling interest.

  • As at September 30, 2022 , the Company had a net cash balance of $177.6 million . Net cash decreased during the quarter and on a year-to-date basis due to the activities described above for cash and cash equivalents.

  • As at October 25, 2022 , the Company had cash and net cash balances of approximately $255.0 million and $205.0 million , respectively.
Outlook

The Company continues to experience continuing risks associated with global inflation as well as supply chain delivery. To date, there have been no significant impacts on our operations relating to supply chain availability. The Company has implemented procurement strategies and a foreign exchange hedging program to mitigate the impact and continues to monitor these risks.

Total copper, zinc, gold and nickel production are all tracking to the most recently reported guidance ranges as outlined in the MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 . Total copper production is expected to be within the guidance range, and total gold production towards the upper end of the guidance range, based upon a stronger second half performance at Chapada and continuation of operations as planned at Candelaria. Total zinc production will be challenged to meet the 2023 guidance range as outlined in the news release "Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Update" provided on November 21, 2021 , primarily reflecting the slower than anticipated ramp up of the Neves-Corvo ZEP achieved year-to-date and necessitates further operational improvement in the fourth quarter, particularly in new underground mining areas and materials handling infrastructure. The ZEP 2023 zinc production profile will be dependent on operating rates achievable on a sustainable basis by the end of the current year. Nickel production is expected to be towards the upper end of the 2022 guidance range based upon continued steady performance at Eagle.

Forecast cash costs remain consistent with most recently reported guidance for Candelaria and Chapada of $1.75 /lb of copper and $2.25 /lb of copper, respectively. Neves-Corvo's forecast cash cost is trending above the most recently reported guidance of $1.80 /lb of copper considering the impact of inflation on prices of consumables, mainly electricity and forecast by-product zinc volumes and pricing. Eagle's forecast nickel cash cost is trending above the most recently reported guidance of negative $0.25 /lb of nickel considering, mainly, forecast by-product copper pricing for the remainder of the year. Zinkgruvan's cash cost is trending favourably against the most recently reported guidance of $0.55 /lb of zinc primarily due to foreign exchange impacts.

Total capital expenditures are tracking well to the most recent guidance of $700.0 million , on a cash basis which is exclusive of capitalized costs for the copper-gold Josemaria project ("Josemaria Project"). Similarly, total exploration expenditures, exclusive of the Josemaria Project, are on the target of $45.0 million for 2022.

The total expected spend for the Josemaria Project remains on track for $300.0 million for the year, $180.0 million of which is expected to be capitalized and the balance will be recognized in Project development costs in the Consolidated Statement of Earnings.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with projects and operations in Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on October 25, 2022 at 20:00 Eastern Time .

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared in accordance with the disclosure standards of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Weyland , P.Eng., Director, Studies of the Company, a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101. Mr. Weyland has verified the data disclosed in this release and no limitations were imposed on his verification process.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company uses certain performance measures in its analysis. These performance measures have no standardized meaning within generally accepted accounting principles under International Financial Reporting Standards and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other mining companies. For additional details please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Adjusted EBITDA can be reconciled to the Company's Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows:


Three months ended

September 30,


Nine months ended

September 30,

($thousands)

2022

2021


2022

2021

Net (loss) earnings

(11,245)

190,580


318,238

613,231

Add back:






Depreciation, depletion and amortization

140,161

120,637


412,040

377,397

Finance income and costs

15,240

10,143


47,521

30,317

Income taxes

10,766

105,675


136,975

238,191


154,922

427,035


914,774

1,259,136

Unrealized foreign exchange

14,426

(2,731)


25,000

3,527

Unrealized foreign exchange and trading gains on equity investments

18,848


Income from investment in associates

78

(21,088)


(3,297)

(22,234)

Sinkhole costs

7,789


7,789

Write-down of fixed assets

3,617


3,619

6,488

Gain on disposal of subsidiary


(16,828)

Other

2,693

8,080


7,733

(455)

Total adjustments - EBITDA

47,451

(15,739)


24,016

(12,674)

Adjusted EBITDA

202,373

411,296


938,790

1,246,462







Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share can be reconciled to the Company's Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows:


Three months ended

September 30,


Nine months ended

September 30,

($thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2022

2021


2022

2021

Net (loss) earnings attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders

(11,212)

173,740


281,289

551,568

Add back:






Total adjustments - EBITDA

47,451

(15,739)


24,016

(12,674)

Tax effect on adjustments

(12,012)

(3,556)


(11,323)

(2,729)

Deferred tax arising from foreign exchange translation

5,599

14,436


(6,264)

3,211

Other

1,070

(460)


1,197

(305)

Total

42,108

(5,319)


7,626

(12,497)

Adjusted earnings

30,896

168,421


288,915

539,071







Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding

775,563,527

736,443,985


759,726,506

737,314,204







Net (loss) earnings attributable to shareholders

(0.01)

0.24


0.37

0.75

Total adjustments

0.05

(0.01)


0.01

(0.02)

Adjusted earnings per share

0.04

0.23


0.38

0.73

Adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted operating cash flow per share can be reconciled to cash provided by operating activities as follows:


Three months ended

September 30,


Nine months ended

September 30,

($thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2022

2021


2022

2021

Cash provided by operating activities

36,331

523,104


719,999

1,100,777

Changes in non-cash working capital items

145,006

(228,989)


(16,111)

(95,190)

Adjusted operating cash flow

181,337

294,115


703,888

1,005,587







Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding

775,563,527

736,443,985


759,726,506

737,314,204

Adjusted operating cash flow per share

$               0.23

0.40


0.93

1.36

Free cash flow can be reconciled to cash provided by operating activities as follows:


Three months ended

September 30,


Nine months ended

September 30,

($thousands)

2022

2021


2022

2021

Cash provided by operating activities

36,331

523,104


719,999

1,100,777

Sustaining capital expenditures

(152,722)

(116,069)


(435,145)

(338,813)

Free cash flow

(116,391)

407,035


284,854

761,964

Net cash can be reconciled as follows:

($thousands)

September
30, 2022

September
30, 2021

Cash and cash equivalents

226,949

428,300

Current portion of total debt and lease liabilities

(34,692)

(17,660)

Debt and lease liabilities

(14,688)

(19,974)


(49,380)

(37,634)

Net cash

177,569

390,666

Cash and All-in Sustaining Costs can be reconciled to the Company's operating costs as follows:


Three months ended September 30, 2022



Operations

Candelaria

Chapada

Eagle

Neves-Corvo

Zinkgruvan


($000s, unless otherwise noted)

(Cu)

(Cu)

(Ni)

(Cu)

(Zn)

Total

Sales volumes (Contained metal in concentrate):






Tonnes

35,587

12,817

3,715

8,574

13,722


Pounds (000s)

78,456

28,257

8,190

18,903

30,252


Production costs






425,814

Less: Royalties and other






(8,593)







417,221

Deduct: By-product credits






(172,179)

Add: Treatment and refining






28,829

Cash cost

154,633

54,147

8,637

50,888

5,566

273,871

Cash cost per pound ($/lb)

1.97

1.92

1.05

2.69

0.18


Add: Sustaining capital

103,486

19,197

3,062

15,860

8,415


Royalties

3,055

5,705

(1,213)


Interest expense

1,368

1,720

400

33

20


Leases & other

2,910

1,082

4,893

770

1,091


All-in sustaining cost

262,397

79,201

22,697

66,338

15,092


AISC per pound ($/lb)

3.34

2.80

2.77

3.51

0.50



Three months ended September 30, 2021



Operations

Candelaria

Chapada

Eagle

Neves-Corvo

Zinkgruvan


($000s, unless otherwise noted)

(Cu)

(Cu)

(Ni)

(Cu)

(Zn)

Total

Sales volumes (Contained metal in concentrate):






Tonnes

33,743

13,869

3,246

9,071

16,043


Pounds (000s)

74,390

30,576

7,156

19,998

35,369


Production costs






331,816

Less: Royalties and other






(13,626)







318,190

Deduct: By-product credits






(160,394)

Add: Treatment and refining






28,459

Cash cost

120,512

19,097

(5,703)

40,987

11,362

186,255

Cash cost per pound ($/lb)

1.62

0.62

(0.80)

2.05

0.32


Add: Sustaining capital

74,326

16,425

3,539

13,191

8,486


Royalties

4,157

6,459

1,839


Interest expense

1,263

859

177

18

18


Leases & other

2,778

987

2,173

1,201

1,692


All-in sustaining cost

198,879

41,525

6,645

57,236

21,558


AISC per pound ($/lb)

2.67

1.36

0.93

2.86

0.61



Nine months ended September 30, 2022



Operations

Candelaria

Chapada

Eagle

Neves-Corvo

Zinkgruvan


($000s, unless otherwise noted)

(Cu)

(Cu)

(Ni)

(Cu)

(Zn)

Total

Sales volumes (Contained metal in concentrate):






Tonnes

113,690

33,526

11,188

25,241

48,049


Pounds (000s)

250,643

73,912

24,665

55,647

105,930


Production costs






1,210,431

Less: Royalties and other






(38,121)







1,172,310

Deduct: By-product credits






(487,914)

Add: Treatment and refining






90,944

Cash cost

450,858

157,456

7,999

125,889

33,138

775,340

Cash cost per pound ($/lb)

1.80

2.13

0.32

2.26

0.31


Add: Sustaining capital

272,557

63,412

10,445

49,136

31,537


Royalties

9,161

24,129

984


Interest expense

4,149

5,161

1,202

104

63


Leases & other

8,806

3,428

14,673

1,546

3,519


All-in sustaining cost

736,370

238,618

58,448

177,659

68,257


AISC per pound ($/lb)

2.94

3.23

2.37

3.19

0.64


($000s, unless otherwise noted)

2022 Revised Guidance



Cash cost

620,000

230,000

(10,000)

140,000

80,000


Cash cost per pound($/lb)

1.75

2.25

(0.25)

1.80

0.55



Nine months ended September 30, 2021



Operations

Candelaria

Chapada

Eagle

Neves-

Zinkgruvan


($000s, unless otherwise noted)

(Cu)

(Cu)

(Ni)

(Cu)

(Zn)

Total

Sales volumes (Contained metal in concentrate):






Tonnes

104,796

33,495

11,622

25,950

46,051


Pounds (000s)

231,035

73,844

25,622

57,210

101,525


Production costs






996,246

Less: Royalties and other






(42,695)







953,551

Deduct: By-product credits






(466,556)

Add: Treatment and refining






86,367

Cash cost

368,583

76,527

(39,260)

116,351

51,161

573,362

Cash cost per pound ($/lb)

1.60

1.04

(1.53)

2.03

0.50


Add: Sustaining capital

226,641

37,856

12,414

33,348

28,312


Royalties

9,797

21,934

5,576


Interest expense

3,547

2,577

531

57

54


Leases & other

7,930

2,483

7,234

4,164

4,248


All-in sustaining cost

606,701

129,240

2,853

159,496

83,775


AISC per pound ($/lb)

2.63

1.75

0.11

2.79

0.83


Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies; the Company's guidance on the timing and amount of future production and its expectations regarding the results of operations; expected costs; permitting requirements and timelines; timing and possible outcome of pending litigation; the results of any Preliminary Economic Assessment, Feasibility Study, or Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimations, life of mine estimates, and mine and mine closure plans; anticipated market prices of metals, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; the development and implementation of the Company's Responsible Mining Management System; the Company's ability to comply with contractual and permitting or other regulatory requirements; anticipated exploration and development activities at the Company's projects; the Company's integration of acquisitions and any anticipated benefits thereof; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "goal", "aim", "intend", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "can", "could", "should", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon various estimates and assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, including that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labor; assumed and future price of copper, nickel, zinc, gold and other metals; anticipated costs; ability to achieve goals; the prompt and effective integration of acquisitions; that the political environment in which the Company operates will continue to support the development and operation of mining projects; and assumptions related to the factors set forth below. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Lundin Mining as at the date of this document in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, these statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks inherent in mining including but not limited to risks to the environment, industrial accidents, catastrophic equipment failures, unusual or unexpected geological formations or unstable ground conditions, and natural phenomena such as earthquakes, flooding or unusually severe weather; uninsurable risks; global financial conditions and inflation; changes in the Company's share price, and volatility in the equity markets in general; volatility and fluctuations in metal and commodity demand and prices; changing taxation regimes; delays or the inability to obtain, retain or comply with permits; reliance on a single asset; unavailable or inaccessible infrastructure, infrastructure failures, and risks related to ageing infrastructure; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; health and safety risks; pricing and availability of key supplies and services; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the COVID-19 virus; exchange rate fluctuations; risks relating to attracting and retaining of highly skilled employees; risks inherent in and/or associated with operating in foreign countries and emerging markets; climate change; regulatory investigations, enforcement, sanctions and/or related or other litigation; existence of significant shareholders; uncertain political and economic environments, including in Argentina , Brazil and Chile ; risks associated with acquisitions and related integration efforts, including the ability to achieve anticipated benefits, unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to integration and diversion of management time on integration; indebtedness; liquidity risks and limited financial resources; funding requirements and availability of financing; exploration, development or mining results not being consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to the environmental regulation and environmental impact of the Company's operations and products and management thereof; activist shareholders and proxy solicitation matters; reliance on key personnel and reporting and oversight systems, as well as third parties and consultants in foreign jurisdictions; historical environmental liabilities and ongoing reclamation obligations; information technology and cybersecurity risks; risks related to mine closure activities, reclamation obligations, and closed and historical sites; social and political unrest, including civil disruption in Chile ; the inability to effectively compete in the industry; financial projections, including estimates of future expenditures and cash costs, and estimates of future production may be unreliable; actual ore mined and/or metal recoveries varying from Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates, estimates of grade, tonnage, dilution, mine plans and metallurgical and other characteristics; ore processing efficiency; risks associated with the estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits including but not limited to models relating thereto; enforcing legal rights in foreign jurisdictions; community and stakeholder opposition; changes in laws, regulations or policies including but not limited to those related to mining regimes, permitting and approvals, environmental and tailings management, labor, trade relations, and transportation; risks associated with the structural stability of waste rock dumps or tailings storage facilities; dilution; risks relating to dividends; conflicts of interest; counterparty and credit risks and customer concentration; the estimation of asset carrying values; challenges or defects in title; internal controls; relationships with employees and contractors, and the potential for and effects of labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or shortages of labor or interruptions in production; compliance with foreign laws; potential for the allegation of fraud and corruption involving the Company, its customers, suppliers or employees, or the allegation of improper or discriminatory employment practices, or human rights violations; compliance with environmental, health and safety regulations and laws; and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described in the "Risk and Uncertainties" section of the Company's AIF and the "Managing Risks" section of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021 , which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile. All of the forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecast or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward‐looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.

___________________________________________

1 These are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section at the end of this news release.

Lundin Mining Third Quarter 2022 Results (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/25/c7946.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lundin MiningLUN:CALUNMFCopper Investing
LUN:CA,LUNMF

First Quantum Minerals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

(In United States dollars, except where noted otherwise)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) today reports results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 ("Q3 2022" or "third quarter") of net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company of $113 million ($0.16 earnings per share) and adjusted earnings 1 of $96 million ($0.14 adjusted earnings per share 2 ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cyprium Metals Ltd Nanadie Well Project Copper-Nickel-PGE RC Drilling Results

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to report assay results from the April/May 2022 reverse circulation ("RC") drilling campaign which was completed at the Nanadie Well Project ("NWP") as outlined in Figure 1*.

HIGHLIGHTS

- RC drilling at the Nanadie Well Project has identified broad anomalous zones copper-nickel-PGE mineralisation 1.6 kilometres north of the Nanadie Well resource

- RC drilling on the 10 kilometre long layered magmatic/greenstone-metasediment basal contact has identified further copper-nickel-PGE mineralisation

- RC drilling has successfully tested the Nanadie mineralisation a further 1.6km along strike to the north

- These encouraging results have been prioritised for follow up geophysical and drilling programmes

Drilling assay results include:

- 4m @ 746 ppm Cu & 0.11 ppm Pd from 100m in 22NWRC002

- 16m @ 2,325 ppm Cu & 0.06 ppm Au from 88m in 22NWRC003A, including:
o 4m @ 6,250 ppm Cu & 0.15 ppm Au from 92m

- 68m @ 2,305 ppm Cu, 0.09 ppm Pd & 0.05 ppm Pt from 36m in 22SKRC001

- 56m @ 3,337 ppm Cu, 0.14 ppm Pd & 0.06 ppm Pt from 116m in 22SKRC001 including:
o 24m @ 5,002 Cu, 1,294 ppm Ni, 0.23 ppm Pd & 0.11 ppm Pt from 140m

- 4m @ 4,720 ppm Cu, 1,330 ppm Ni, 0.28 ppm Pd & 0.11 ppm Pt from 68m in 22SKRC002

- 12m @ 3,620 ppm Cu, 0.09 ppm Pd & 0.06 ppm Pt from 116m in 22SKRC002

Managing Director Barry Cahill commented:

"We are seeing the opening up of potential of the mineralisation system at Nanadie Well.

We have not prioritised this work as we are focussed on Nifty Restart and have conducted a full field season of drilling at the Maroochydore deposit in 2021.

Now after 24 months of surface mapping, geophysical surveys, drilling, assaying, interpreting data and generating Cyprium's maiden mineral resource at Nanadie Well, we are seeing the results which are demonstrating the size and multi-metal nature of this extensive magmatic system.

We will split the composite samples over these intervals and await the assay results. Afterwhich we will then determine the next steps and design follow up geophysical and drilling programmes for this exciting project.

Cyprium is well advanced with the Nifty finance process and the operation itself is at the start line, ready to be refurbished and restarted once the financing is finalised. We are continuing to work on the exciting development projects at the Maroochydore copper cobalt deposit and the Nanadie Well copper nickel gold silver PGE project, both of which demonstrate great potential for extensions and further discoveries in close proximity to our identified resources."

The 6 RC drillhole programme tested a variety of exploration targets in the NWP for a total of 918 metres as detailed in Figure 2, Image 1, Long section 1 and Appendices 1 and 2*.

The Stark basal contact target consists of magmatic Cu-Ni-PGE mineralisation associated with the Barrambie Igneous Complex ("BIC"), a layered mafic-ultramafic intrusive complex that extends for 75 kilometres along a major NNW-SSE striking crustal boundary - the Youanmi Shear Zone. Mineralisation observed by previous operators and Cyprium consists of disseminated, stringer, matrix, semi-massive and massive sulphides - primarily chalcopyrite with lesser pyrrhotite, pyrite and pentlandite - located at or near the base of some intrusions within the complex.

Outcropping Cu-Ni gossan and sulphide mineralisation was discovered in and around shallow historic workings at the Stark prospect in 2014. Mineralisation is hosted by gabbro on or near its basal contact with banded iron formation ("BIF") and plunges gently south. Limited historical exploration at the prospect has included geological mapping and surface sampling, geophysics and drilling.

Two holes were drilled at Stark as part of the recent program, with one drillhole testing a SQUID EM anomaly and the other one testing up plunge of previous drill intercepts. Both drillholes hit sulphide mineralisation in gabbro above the basal BIF contact:

- 22SKRC001 intersected a wide interval of disseminated, matrix and semi-massive chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite from 36m within an embayment in the basal gabbro contact, and returned:
o 68 m @ 2,305 ppm Cu from 36 m,
o 56 m @ 3,337 ppm Cu from 116 m including,

- 24 m @ 5,002 ppm Cu, 1,294 ppm Ni, 0.23 ppm Pd & 0.11 ppm Pt from 140 m

- 22SKRC002 intersected disseminated to splashy pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite towards the base of the gabbro, returning an intercept of 12 m @ 3,620 ppm Cu from 116 m

Cyprium tenements partly cover 12 kilometres of the BIC and 10 kilometres of lightly explored prospective basal contacts. Cyprium considers that potential for polymetallic sulphide mineralisation has already been demonstrated. Geophysical and drilling programmes are currently being designed to follow up this prospective magmatic intrusive basal contact.

A line of four holes was drilled to test 1.6km along strike north of the Nanadie Well Inferred Mineral Resource (40.4 Mt @ 0.40 % Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, refer to CYM ASX announcement: 19 July 2022, "Nanadie Well Mineral Resource Estimate") in the vicinity of anomalous intercepts in historic drillholes. Transported overburden up to 50m thick presented drilling challenges, which meant that drillhole 22NWRC003 had to be abandoned at 66m and redrilled nearby as 22NWRC003A. Finely disseminated chalcopyrite was logged sporadically throughout the holes, with the greatest volume between 86 m and 98 m in 22NWRC003A returning:

- 16 m @ 2,325 ppm Cu from 88 m including:
o 4 m @ 6,250 ppm Cu & 0.15 ppm Au from 92 m

The RC drilling was designed to test the northern extents of the Nanadie Well layered magmatic intrusive polymetallic mineralisation. The 16m zone of copper/gold mineralisation intersected in 22NWRC003A, 1.6 km north of the current Nanadie Well mineral resource, demonstrates the extensional potential of the system and follow up geophysical and drilling programmes are being designed by Cyprium geologists to further test this potential.

The drilling has successfully tested the extensional potential of the current Nanadie Well mineralisation to the north. The results open up a further 1.6km of potential strike for the current mineralisation.

Cyprium is planning the next stage of work programmes to target the potential mineralised corridor.

Analytical samples for the Nanadie Well extensional and Stark basal contact investigation programmes were collected as 4 m scoop split composites. Cyprium geologists will select and submit for assay 1 m splits from the mineralised composites to gain a full understanding of the grade distributions and to assist in the design of follow up geophysical and drilling programmes for both exploration programmes.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/853R74V3



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101691698"]

Keep reading...Show less

Turquoise Hill Board of Directors Continues to Unanimously Recommend that Minority Shareholders Vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution to Receive C$43.00 per share in Cash; a 67% Premium

  • Failure of the transaction proceeding would result in Turquoise Hill shareholders foregoing 67% premium to the unaffected share price and Turquoise Hill needing to address several near-term financing and funding requirements
  • To learn more on how to vote your shares, go to www.turquoisehillacquisition.com

The independent directors of the Board of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company" and the "Special Committee" respectively) today commented on Institutional Shareholder Services' ("ISS") recommendation in connection with the previously announced proposed plan of arrangement pursuant to which, among other things and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all applicable conditions precedent, Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited ("Rio Tinto") would acquire the approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Turquoise Hill that Rio Tinto and its affiliates do not currently own for C$43.00 per share in cash (the "Arrangement").

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Institutional Shareholder Services Recommends Turquoise Hill Shareholders Vote "AGAINST" Rio Tinto's C$43/share Privatization Transaction

Pentwater Capital Management LP (" Pentwater "), the largest minority shareholder of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (" Turquoise Hill " or the " Company ") (TSX:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) welcomes that leading proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders of Turquoise Hill vote AGAINST Rio Tinto's proposed C$43/share privatization of Turquoise Hill, agreeing with Pentwater that the proposal as currently structured does not fairly value TRQ's minority shares.

ISS stated in its report that:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Construction Underway at New Teck Emergency Department - Ushering in a New Era for Royal Inland Hospital

Royal Inland Hospital Foundation and Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") are joining today to celebrate the beginning of construction of the new Teck Emergency Department at Royal Inland Hospital (RIH). Teck contributed $2.5 million towards the hospital's new emergency department which will feature the installation of innovative antimicrobial copper surfaces and equipment to help protect patients and health care workers.

The Teck Emergency Department ushers in a new era for RIH, with renovations scheduled to be complete in 2026. When finished, the department will offer expanded care and enhanced patient outcomes in one of the busiest emergency/trauma centres in British Columbia's interior region. The facility upgrades will result in reduced wait times for access to treatment for people when they need it most. Teck's donation will also facilitate innovation within the department, including antimicrobial copper surfaces and equipment that reduce the spread of infectious disease.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TEM | Meleya Update - Drilling In Progress At Clover Target

TEM | Meleya Update - Drilling In Progress At Clover Target

Tempest Minerals Ltd(TEM) is pleased to update the market on the progression of continued drilling at the Meleya Project. Drilling is currently focussed on the Clover target. A diamond hole (637.1m) WARDH75 has now been completed with thick sequences of highly altered maﬁc geology and minor sulphides observed throughout the hole.
Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×