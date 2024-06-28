Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 83,063 to 776,725,529 common shares with voting rights as of June 28, 2024. The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from June 1, 2024 to date is a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on June 28, 2024 at 14:30 Pacific Time .

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/28/c4019.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Forum Announces Closing of Private Placement, Stock Option Grant and Liquidity Services Agreement

Forum Announces Closing of Private Placement, Stock Option Grant and Liquidity Services Agreement

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of June 3 and June 24, 2024, it has closed its non-brokered private placement and has issued 7,084,020 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.135 per Unit for gross proceeds of $956,343 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months expiring June 26, 2026.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Copper metal tubes side by side ascending in height.

A Look at Historical Copper Prices (Updated 2024)

Copper has had a volatile few years; however, amid various ups and downs, prices for the red metal hit an all-time high on May 20, 2024, trading at US$5.20 per pound on the COMEX.

Interestingly, by looking backwards it’s easy to see that this spike was an expected feature of the long-term picture for copper prices. The red metal has rebounded after a downtrend from about 2011 to 2015, and over the last few decades prices have increased even more dramatically.

Case in point — at the time of its new high in May 2024, the copper price has increased over 500 percent since January 2000. Although this impressive major increase doesn't account for inflation, it's still a sizeable gain. Let's take a deeper dive into copper prices going back even further.

Copper bars increasing in size with an arrow above pointing up.

How to Invest in Copper (Updated 2024)

Copper has long been held up as a key indicator of global economic health, and as the world electrifies it's taking on a new shine, making it a potentially compelling choice for green-minded investors.

Often called Dr. Copper, copper is one of the most followed base metals, and its high ductility and electrical conductivity make it the third most consumed industrial metal, behind iron ore and aluminum, as per the US Geological Survey.

Given its attributes, copper is often used for electrical purposes such as power transmission and generation. And like its base metal sibling nickel, it has a major role in the electric vehicle revolution, with experts at S&P Global expecting consumption of copper to jump 20 percent by 2035 due to demand from the green energy market.

Vizsla Copper (TSXV:VCU)

Vizsla Copper Begins Drilling at Woodjam Copper-Gold Property

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FRANKFURT: 97E0) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of the summer core drilling program at the Woodjam copper-gold project (the "Woodjam Project" or "Woodjam") in south-central BC (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS
  • The Targets: Core drilling will evaluate the potential for: (1) extensions of high-grade gold mineralization at the Deerhorn deposit, (2) extensions of gold-rich copper mineralization at the Three Firs zone, and (3) extensions of higher gold mineralization at the Southeast deposit.
  • The Program: Approximately 3,600m of core drilling in 9 drill holes is planned, some of which will be on the contiguous Redgold property.

"With our financing freshly closed, I'm excited about the start of drilling at Woodjam," commented Craig Parry, Executive Chairman. "Strong copper prices are expected to continue over the long term and Vizsla Copper is executing on its strategy of acquiring undervalued copper assets and completing selective, high-impact exploration programs on our best targets."

Forum Commences 10,000 Metre Diamond Drilling Program on Its 100% Owned Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Commences 10,000 Metre Diamond Drilling Program on Its 100% Owned Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has initiated diamond drilling on its 100% owned Aberdeen Project (Figure 1). Forum plans on drilling approximately 10,000 metres (25-30 drill holes) largely within the Tatiggaq anomaly, as well as drill approximately 10 drill holes on other highly prospective areas - the Ned, Bjorn, and Qavvik targets.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Updates on Closing of Private Placement

Forum Updates on Closing of Private Placement

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of June 3, 2024, it has completed its private placement offering of units priced at $0.135 per unit. The Company received subscriptions for a total of 7,084,000 units for total proceeds of $956,343 which included insiders subscribing for 780,000 units or $105,300. The Company anticipates formal closing of the offering later this week. Net proceeds will be used for general working capital.

About Forum Energy Metals

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

