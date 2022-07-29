Copper Investing News

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has decreased by 1,252,085 to 777,499,946 common shares with voting rights as at July 29, 2022 . The decrease in the number of issued and outstanding shares from July 1, 2022 to date is a result of the Company purchasing share under the existing normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB"), partially offset by the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units. All shares purchased under the NCIB were cancelled.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on July 29, 2022 at 17:00 Eastern Time .

Alvo Minerals

Alvo Minerals: Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ending 30 June 2022

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV) (“Alvo” or the Company) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 June 2022. All dollar amounts are A$ unless stated otherwise. Alvo is exploring its Palma VMS Project in Brazil (“Palma Project” or the “Project), a project that has significant copper and zinc potential in brownfields prospects within a district scale exploration package of highly prospective tenure.

Ero Copper Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of its 2021 Sustainability Report (the "Report"). The Report provides an update on the Company's strategy, practices, performance and management approach to key environmental, social and governance ("ESG") topics. The Report is available on Ero's website ( www.erocopper.com ).

"This Report showcases the excellent work being performed on sustainability across our organization as well as our commitment to clear and transparent disclosure for all of our stakeholders," said David Strang, Ero's Chief Executive Officer. "This is our third annual sustainability report, and I'm pleased that each year we have meaningfully enhanced our disclosure. Of note, this year we have provided broader quantitative data on our health and safety performance, greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions and intensity as well as the economic value generated and distributed in the regions we operate. In particular I'd like to highlight our favorable position as one of the lowest GHG intensive copper and gold producers in the world driven by Brazil's leadership in renewable energy combined with the high-grade nature of our mines. Although we are proud of our relative positioning, we believe that we can continue to improve our GHG emissions intensity and are committed to providing GHG emissions targets in our 2022 Sustainability Report.

Interra Copper Closes $110,000 Private Placement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX, OTCQB: IMIMF, FRA: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of July 22, 2022, it has closed its non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") issuing an aggregate of 220,000 common shares in its capital (the "Shares") at a price of $0.50 per Share for gross proceeds of $110,000.

Proceeds from the sale of the Shares will be used for general corporate purposes (working capital) and to maintain a strong treasury balance for the balance of 2022.

Comet Resources

Comet Resources Quarterly Activities Report – June 2022

Comet Resources Limited (Comet or the Company) (ASX:CRL), is pleased provide the Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the quarter ending 30 June 2022 (the Quarter).

Cyprium Metals

Cyprium Metals Quarterly Activities Report - June 2022

For the period ending 30 June 2022

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (“Cyprium” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following overview of the Company’s activities for the June 2022 quarter.

Lundin Mining Second Quarter 2022 Results

Lundin Mining Corporation (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today reported net loss attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders of $52.6 million ( ($0.07) per share) in the second quarter and earnings of $292.5 million ( $0.39 per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 . Adjusted loss 1 was $35.3 million ( ($0.05) per share) for the quarter and adjusted earnings were $260.3 million ( $0.35 per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 . Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were $148.6 million and $736.4 million respectively.

