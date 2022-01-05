Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations Shares of Cronos Group Inc. dropped 15% on November 9, 2021, after the company announced in an SEC filing that it would be required to restate its financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and that it should have taken an impairment charge of at least $220 million for that same period. Cronos’ price dropped another 5% on ...

CRON:CA,CRON