Market News Investing News
Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations Shares of Cronos Group Inc. dropped 15% on November 9, 2021, after the company announced in an SEC filing that it would be required to restate its financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and that it should have taken an impairment charge of at least $220 million for that same period. Cronos’ price dropped another 5% on ...

Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. dropped 15% on November 9, 2021, after the company announced in an SEC filing that it would be required to restate its financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and that it should have taken an impairment charge of at least $220 million for that same period. Cronos' price dropped another 5% on November 19, 2021 after announcing it had received a non-compliance delinquency letter from Nasdaq due to its untimely Form 10-Q filing. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Cronos Securities Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who lost money in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON).

To speak with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, click here or call (888) 410-2925.

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, shares of cannabis company Cronos Group dropped sharply announcing that it would not file its quarterly report for the period ended Sept. 30, 2021, in a timely manner. That same day, Cronos disclosed in an SEC filing that it would be required to restate its unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, previously filed in a Form 10-Q.

In the 8-K filing, Cronos further admitted that it "should have recorded an impairment charge of not less than $220 million on goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets in its U.S. reporting unit" for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. According to the filing, Cronos concluded that the financial statements for this period "should no longer be relied on."

Following this news, Cronos' stock price plummeted more than 15% in intraday trading on November 9, 2021, causing significant harm to investors.

What Should Cronos Investors Do?

If you invested in Cronos, visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (888) 410-2925 to discuss how you may be able to recover your losses. Our investigation concerns whether Cronos Group has violated federal securities laws by providing false or misleading statements to investors.

About Gibbs Law Group

Gibbs Law Group represents investors throughout the country in securities litigation to correct abusive corporate governance practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world's largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including "Best Lawyers in America," "Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California," "California Lawyer Attorney of the Year," "Class Action Practice Group of the Year," "Consumer Protection MVP," and "Top Women Lawyers in California."

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

EILEEN EPSTEIN
510.350.9728
EJE@CLASSLAWGROUP.COM

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cronos Group CRON:CA CRON Cannabis Investing
CRON:CA,CRON
Cannabis Investing

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Keep reading... Show less

TerrAscend Appoints Ziad Ghanem as President and Chief Operating Officer

Experienced Healthcare, Pharmacy and Cannabis Industry Veteran to Manage and Lead All Operations

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the appointment of Ziad Ghanem as President and Chief Operating Officer effective immediately.  Mr. Ghanem brings nearly two decades of experience in large-scale healthcare services, cannabis, pharmacy, and retail operations to TerrAscend where he will manage and oversee all operations.

Keep reading... Show less

El Blunto Partners with Trulieve to Launch Exclusively in Arizona at Harvest Dispensaries

- El Blunto, California's top blunt producer, announced their expansion into the Arizona market through a partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp., a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States. El Blunto products will be available during a two-week exclusive arrangement at all Trulieve-affiliated Harvest retail locations in Arizona beginning on Friday, January 7, 2022 .

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Announces January 2022 Investor Conference Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced upcoming participation in various investor conferences in January.

Keep reading... Show less

Canopy Growth Issues Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

The inaugural report details the Company's commitment to building a responsible and sustainable organization defined by purpose

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) today announced the release of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report ("the Report") for calendar year 2020, as well as qualitative details on some key activities that occurred in 2021.  The Report recognizes Canopy's current progress and describes its priorities and approach to ESG as part of its long-term path towards responsible and sustainable growth.

Keep reading... Show less
Ayurcann Holdings Corp. entering Ontario with the bestselling "FUEGO" Vapes

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. entering Ontario with the bestselling "FUEGO" Vapes

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR OTCQB: CDCLF FSE: 3ZQ0 ) (the " Company "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 products in the medical and recreational market is pleased to announce the launch of their high potency THC branded "Fuego" vapes. Ayurcann will launch their line of Fuego products through the Ontario Cannabis Store (the "OCS"). Products will be made available through additional adult-use channels including authorized retailers across Ontario.

Ayurcann will be launching its best seller - Fuego's Cherry Blossom. The vape product has been a best seller across various Canadian markets with repeat orders coming in on a monthly basis. With the introduction of one of the highest concentrations of active cannabinoids on the market in this format, Ayurcann's strategy is to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers.

Keep reading... Show less
Numinus to Host Q1 2022 Results Conference Call on January 13, 2022

Numinus to Host Q1 2022 Results Conference Call on January 13, 2022

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, will release its financial results for the quarter ended November 30, 2021 after market close on Thursday, January 13 2022.

Interested parties are invited to participate in the Company's Q1 2022 results conference call and webcast, occurring on the same day, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time / 2:30 p.m. Pacific time . During the call, Numinus executives will review the Company's performance and recent initiatives, and answer questions from analysts.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×