Lode Gold Resources: Discovering the Next Orogenic Intrusive Deposit in Yukon and New Brunswick

Lode Gold (TSXV:LOD) owns three key orogenic gold assets with a proven gold endowment. Its flagship Fremont Gold Project, located on the Mother Lode Belt in Mariposa County, California, sits on patented private land. Lode Gold is the first owner since mining was suspended in 1942 to explore the site’s underground mining potential. Fremont boasts a gold resource of 1.16 Moz (Indicated) and 2.02 Moz (Inferred), underscoring its strong development prospects.

Lode Gold is spinning out its Canadian assets into a new company, Gold Orogen, which holds projects in Yukon and New Brunswick. Backed by $3 million raised in October 2024, Gold Orogen is well-funded for exploration. Additionally, Lode Gold is securing an extra $1.5 million, ensuring that drilling will take place during the 2025 exploration season.

Lode Gold Resources Fremont project location

The Fremont Gold Project spans a 4 km strike along California’s historic Mother Lode Belt, on 3,351 acres of privately patented land in Mariposa County. Lode Gold is launching a 2025 drilling campaign targeting an additional 400,000+ ounces of gold, further strengthening Fremont’s resource base and development potential.

Company Highlights

  • Lode Gold has three key orogenic assets with proven gold endowment.
  • Strong management and technical team led by Wendy T. Chan who has over 20 years of experience developing and executing strategic plans for Fortune 500 companies and entrepreneurial companies.
  • Tight share structure, where four family offices and institutional funds owning over 60 percent.
  • The company’s flagship Fremont project boasts a resource of 1.16 Moz of gold and 2.02 Moz of gold in the Indicated and Inferred categories, respectively.
    • 2025 MRE 1.3 Moz of gold at 4.4 g/t Au (previously mined in the 1930s at 10.7 g/t)
    • Upside potential; only 8 percent of the total 2023 MRE resources has been exploited; mostly in the first 250 m; much has been left unmined.
    • Brownfield with 23 km of underground workings and over 43,000 m drilled (cores preserved)
    • The deposit remains open along strike and at depth (three step out holes at depth over 1300 m hit structure and were mineralized) over 43 000 m have been drilled.
  • Lode Gold will spin out its Canadian assets in the Yukon and New Brunswick into a new company called Gold Orogen to unlock value.

Lode Gold Resources
Discovering the next orogenic/reduced intrusive deposit in Yukon and New Brunswick

Lode Gold Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement for Spin Out of Gold Orogen

Lode Gold Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement for Spin Out of Gold Orogen

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") for the tax-efficient spin out of Gold Orogen was approved at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on March 10, 2025.

The resolution approving the Arrangement (the "Arrangement Resolution") was required to be passed by: (i) the affirmative vote of at least two-thirds (66 2/3%) of the votes cast by shareholders of the Company present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting; and (ii) the affirmative vote of at least two-thirds (66 2/3%) of the votes cast by Company shareholders, optionholders and warrantholders, voting as a single class, present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting.

Lode Gold Strengthens Board of Spin Co Gold Orogen Ahead of Tax-Efficient Spin-out

Lode Gold Strengthens Board of Spin Co Gold Orogen Ahead of Tax-Efficient Spin-out

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the proposed appointment of Bill Fisher and Rajesh Sharma to the Board of Directors of its upcoming spin-out company, Gold Orogen. The spin-out is scheduled for March 2025, with a shareholder meeting set for March 10, 2025, to approve the tax-efficient plan of arrangement.

The proposed appointments of Bill, Rajesh and the other Directors will be subject to shareholder approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 10, 2025. Their appointments will be finalized following the AGM.

Lode Gold Updates Resources: Over 1 Moz Au, 4 g/t with 16.8 M Average True Width

Lode Gold Updates Resources: Over 1 Moz Au, 4 g/t with 16.8 M Average True Width

Initiates Internal Scoping Study to Optimize Underground Mining

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the positive results of its new 2025 Mineral Resource Estimation ("MRE") at its Fremont Gold project (the "Project") in Mariposa County, California: 1.198 Moz 1 at 3.97 gt* of Recoverable Gold (1.297 Moz at 4.37 gt Content Gold)2 at a 3 gt cut-off with an average true width of 16.8 m.

Lode Gold's Upcoming Spin Co, Gold Orogen, Defines 2025 New Brunswick Exploration Targets; Reports Gold-in-Soil and EM Anomalies Identifying Highly Prospective Mineralized Systems at McIntyre Brook

Lode Gold's Upcoming Spin Co, Gold Orogen, Defines 2025 New Brunswick Exploration Targets; Reports Gold-in-Soil and EM Anomalies Identifying Highly Prospective Mineralized Systems at McIntyre Brook

 Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce 2025 exploration targets for its Phase 1 exploration program in its subsidiary, Gold Orogen, which will be spun out as a separate public company in March 2025, pending Exchange and Shareholder approval. The Annual Shareholder Meeting is set for March 10, 2025. Shareholders of Lode Gold as of the Record Date will be eligible to receive shares of the new Spin Co (Gold Orogen). This tax-efficient spin-out is to ensure maximum return on investment for shareholders.

Gold Orogen has formed a JV-Co, Acadian Gold, with Fancamp, creating one of the largest land packages on the Iapetus Suture Belt in New Brunswick. This potential district-scale play covers 445 km². Atlantic Canada, especially New Brunswick, equipped with excellent infrastructure and geopolitics, is under-explored yet highly prospective for both gold and polymetallic minerals. In recent months, majors such as Kinross, Equinox Gold and others have strategically made advancements in the area.

Lode Gold Executes Agreement with Axiom to Initiate Drill Targeting Plan Focused on RIRGS Targets at WIN and Golden Culvert in Yukon

Lode Gold Executes Agreement with Axiom to Initiate Drill Targeting Plan Focused on RIRGS Targets at WIN and Golden Culvert in Yukon

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to report it has engaged the services of Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. ("Axiom") of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Axiom's primary role will be to supply geological and field technical staff, along with equipment for our forthcoming field program. This program will target four distinct RIRGS (Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System) prospects named Border, Steelhead, Stingray and Camp. Among these, the Border prospect on the WIN property is the most developed, exhibiting RIRGS-style gold mineralization in sheeted quartz veins hosted within hornfels, along with high bismuth to gold ratios. Our efforts will concentrate on this prospect, aiming to identify drill targets at Border for drill testing in the later part of the season. The entire operation will be overseen by Buddy Doyle, Gold Orogen's Vice President of Exploration, a seasoned explorer with a 40-year career marked by numerous significant discoveries.

Inca Minerals (ASX:ICG)

Inca Minerals: Advancing High-grade Gold-Antimony Project in Northern Queensland


Trigg Minerals Limited

Trigg Expands Tier-1 Australian Antimony-Gold Tenure with Grades up to 61% Sb & 1045 g/t Au

New acquisition complements Trigg’s flagship WCC deposit and the Company’s vision to become a primary antimony play and future global supplier of antimony

Trigg Minerals Limited (ASX: TMG| OTCQB: TMGLF) ("Trigg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Nundle, Upper Hunter and Cobark/Copeland Projects, a highly prospective tenement package covering a significant portion of the historic Nundle Goldfield and three additional historic goldfields within the New England Orogen (NEO) in northern New South Wales.

Drill rig at mine site.

Mining Industry's Exploration Spending Lagging, Will Budgets Grow in 2025?

Exploration spending in the mining sector peaked in 2012 and has since declined for over a decade.

Last year, global funding for explorers dropped near lows last seen in 2005. This could mean funding has reached a cyclical low, and the industry may be ready for renewed interest and increased investment.

Speaking at this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention in Toronto, Kevin Murphy, research director for metals and mining research at S&P Global Market Intelligence, ran through issues surrounding the flow of capital into mining exploration and shared his thoughts on whether the tide will change this year.

Hand labeled "BRICS" cutting paper money with scissors.

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

The BRICS nations, originally composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have had many discussions about establishing a new reserve currency backed by a basket of their respective currencies.

A BRICS currency was a topic at the 2024 BRICS Summit that took place October 22 to 24 in Kazan, Russia. At the summit, the BRICS nations continued their discussions of creating a potentially gold-backed currency, known as the "Unit," as an alternative to the US dollar.

The potential BRICS currency would allow these nations to assert their economic independence while competing with the existing international financial system. The current system is dominated by the US dollar, which accounts for about 90 percent of all currency trading. Until recently, nearly 100 percent of oil trading was conducted in US dollars; however, in 2023, one-fifth of oil trades were reportedly made using non-US dollar currencies.

Inca Minerals (ASX:ICG)

Inca Minerals


B2Gold Completes Phase 2 Expansion of Fekola Solar Plant in Mali

B2Gold Completes Phase 2 Expansion of Fekola Solar Plant in Mali

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Phase 2 expansion of the Fekola Solar Plant is complete and operational.

B2Gold commenced construction of the Phase 2 Solar Plant expansion in June 2023 with initial land clearing and road construction, and ramped up to physical equipment construction in February 2024. The expansion of the Fekola Solar Plant was completed in the fourth quarter of 2024 and became operational in January 2025. The Phase 2 expansion included the construction of an additional 46,200 solar panels, increasing the total panel count of the Fekola Solar Plant to 142,912.

Inca Minerals: Advancing High-grade Gold-Antimony Project in Northern Queensland

REPEAT -- Independent Survey Confirms Public Support for Falco Horne 5 Project

Questcorp Mining Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement Financing

Renounceable Rights Issue Closing Date

