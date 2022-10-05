Life Science NewsInvesting News

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced that Baxter F. Phillips III has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective October 3, 2022. Mr. Phillips has more than 20 years of experience leading multinational corporate strategy and finance in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. As a member of the Company's Board of Directors, Mr. Phillips will also serve as the Chairman of the Audit Committees.

"We are thrilled to welcome Baxter to our Board of Directors," said Philip J. Young, Director and CEO of Lobe. "In addition to his strong financial acumen, Baxter brings to Lobe both a broad, practical experience with a variety of public and private pharmaceutical companies, and an in-depth expertise in manufacturing, licencing and marketing. He is highly respected in his field, and we look forward to working with him in meeting our corporate strategic goals."

"I am honored to join the Lobe Board and use my experience to further support the Company's growth as it continues to advance an exciting pipeline of potentially novel therapies," said Mr. Phillips. "I look forward to working with fellow Board members and the Lobe management team to help champion transformative medicines for treating brain injuries and neurological disorders and bring much needed therapies to patients."

Most recently, Baxter was Chief Executive Officer of UK based Camallergy where he continues to serves as an independent director. Prior to Camllergy, Mr. Phillips was CEO of Neurogastrx, where he successfully led the company to its transformational $45 million Series A financing. Prior to Neurogastrx, Mr. Phillips served as Chief Business Officer of AmpliPhi Biosciences (now Armata Pharmaceuticals: ARMP), where he played a pivotal role in establishing manufacturing, leading multiple financing campaigns and navigating the company to its NYSE listing. Prior to AmpliPhi, Baxter's leadership appointments included Depomed, where he was responsible for licensing the product portfolio of development-stage and marketed products on a global basis, and Osteologix, where he successfully concluded a global licensing transaction with a multinational pharmaceutical company. Mr. Phillips began his career as a research scientist with Insmed (INSM). where for ten years he held a range of leadership positions in research, licensing, finance, investor relations, and sales and marketing. He earned his MBA from the College of William and Mary and his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Hampden-Sydney College.

About lobe sciences ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

For further information please contact:

lobe sciences ltd.
Philip J Young, CEO
info@lobesciences.com
Tel: (949) 505-5623

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release (including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, research and development using psychedelic compounds, and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness) are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment; that the Company's drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company's corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139576

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lobe SciencesCSE:LOBEPsychedelics Investing
LOBE:CNX
Lobe Sciences

Lobe Sciences


Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Announces the Expansion of its Patent Portfolio with International Filings

Lobe Sciences Announces the Expansion of its Patent Portfolio with International Filings

Resignation of Board Chairman, Jonathan Gilbert and Shares for Debt Transactions

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced that it has expanded its patent portfolio through the filing of international patents in Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia for Methods, Compositions and Devices for Treating Mild Traumatic Brain Injury, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Mild Traumatic Brain Injury with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Announces Incorporation of Australian Subsidiary

Lobe Sciences Announces Incorporation of Australian Subsidiary

 lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced it has incorporated Lobe Sciences Australia Pty Ltd., a 100% owned Australian subsidiary of the Company, to facilitate the three or more clinical trials in Australia with newly announced partner iNGENū Pty Ltd. The trials aim to evaluate Lobe's proprietary psilocin analogues L-130 or L-131. Australian Federal Government's Research & Development tax incentive program will provide rebates to Lobe for up to 43.5% on eligible expenditures for Research and Development conducted in Australia. The clinical trials are expected to commence in late 2022 or early 2023 pending local Regulatory approval.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Announces Closing of Private Placement

Lobe Sciences Announces Closing of Private Placement

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease, today announced that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $1,347,500 (the "Offering").

"We are extremely pleased to close this financing and are thankful for the support and confidence of our investors who join us in seeing the potential of our clinical development plan. This funding combined with the entering into of the recently announced convertible notes of up to $1.5M with Cantheon Capital will enable us to execute our plan to advance our proprietary psilocin compounds into human clinical trials," said Philip J. Young, Chief Executive Officer of Lobe.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences and Cantheon Capital Enter into Exclusive Investment Agreement to Fund $1.5M USD Toward Clinical Trials in Australia

Lobe Sciences and Cantheon Capital Enter into Exclusive Investment Agreement to Fund $1.5M USD Toward Clinical Trials in Australia

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced it has entered into a term sheet contemplating convertible note financing bearing interest at 15% per annum with a term of 12 months (the "Convertible Notes") with Cantheon Capital ("Cantheon") for aggregate proceeds to the Company of up to USD$1,500,000 to conduct three clinical trials in Australia with newly announced partner iNGENū Pty Ltd. ("iNGENū"). The Convertible Notes will help fund the design and conduct of three clinical trials evaluating Lobe's proprietary psilocin analogues L-130 or L-131.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Announces Update on Corporate Slide Deck Highlighting its Psilocin Compounds and Development Plans

Lobe Sciences Announces Update on Corporate Slide Deck Highlighting its Psilocin Compounds and Development Plans

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced it has updated its Corporate Slide Deck which among other initiatives, describes its plans for advancing the development of its psilocin analogues L-130 and L-131.

Philip Young, CEO of Lobe Sciences stated, "We have made significant progress toward initiating our first human trials with our proprietary psilocin analog L-130 and pre clinical plans for L-131. These updates can be found at our Company website https://www.lobesciences.com/corporate-profile/company-presentation/. We believe that Lobe is beginning to be recognized as one of the leading companies developing stable psilocin compounds as noted in leading Biotech publications such as Fierce Biotech, https://www.fiercebiotech.com/biotech/canadian-biotech-lobe-sciences-taps-australian-cro-ingenu-psychedelic-drug-trial. This is an exciting time for all stakeholders and I look forward to continuing to update the investment community as we advance our plans for developing novel drugs for patients around the globe."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics to Collaborate with the Healey & AMG Center for ALS in an Expanded Access Program Funded by a Grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke under the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act

- ACT for ALS Funding is for an Expanded Access Program to Study SLS-005 in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Patients Who Do Not Qualify for Clinical Trials

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced it will collaborate with the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS in an Expanded Access Program (EAP) that will be fully funded by a grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) under the ACT for ALS.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silo Wellness Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Dyscovry Science and Its Psilocybin Pharmaceutical Biosynthesis and Research Portfolio

Silo Wellness Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Dyscovry Science and Its Psilocybin Pharmaceutical Biosynthesis and Research Portfolio

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, and Dyscovry Science Ltd. ("Dyscovry"), a Toronto-based biotechnology company focused on biosynthetic manufacturing of psilocybin and its derivatives targeting a physiological condition, irritable bowel syndrome, today announced the companies have entered into a definitive share exchange agreement through which Silo acquires 100% of Dyscovry.

With Dyscovry's research collaboration with Canadian federal government research laboratories, Dyscovry intends to develop a biotechnological process for the production of psilocybin and its potentially novel molecule derivatives. This transaction affirms Silo's commitment to the psychedelic pharmaceutical space and is expected to add pharmaceutical R&D capabilities to Silo's patent-pending metered-dosing formulations for psilocybin, DMT, mescaline, and 5-MeO-DMT, and its psychedelic retreat expertise to help unlock the value of its strategicportfolio.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Deuterates 7-Hydroxymitragynine to Create D7-h, an Analogue that May Improve Research and Formulations using Kratom Derivatives

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Deuterates 7-Hydroxymitragynine to Create D7-h, an Analogue that May Improve Research and Formulations using Kratom Derivatives

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV) a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing psychedelic therapeutic medicines, including non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to report filing of a patent for D7-h.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.)

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. is pleased to announce it has recently filed a patent for the deuterated form of 7-hydroxymitragynine (D7-h), the active compound in kratom responsible for the opiate like effect the plant produces when ingested. Opioid use disorder and opioid addiction remain at epidemic levels in Canada , the US and worldwide.  In 2021, there were 7560 apparent opioid-related deaths in Canada , which is equivalent to 20 people dying each day, and was greater than the average number of Canadians killed daily in motor vehicle collisions. This number continues to grow, with the PHAC projecting as many as 2400 opioid-related deaths in each quarter of 2022.

The use of Kratom in Southeast Asia has been documented back for at least 150 years and is described both as having a stimulant effect for use in hard day labor when fresh leaves are chewed and an analgesic and relaxing effect if brewed into a tea. In the past decade or more, recognition and the use of kratom has grown in Canada , the United States , and the world at large. Although use has increased, there still remains a lack of research regarding kratom and the various different components within it that are active when taken. One important observation that has been made is that people who take kratom do not see the same respiratory decrease that is often the cause of death and overdose in people who take opiates. This is due to 7-hydroxymitragynine being a partial mu opioid agonist, unlike Fentanyl and oxycodone which are full mu opioid agonists and are known to have depressant effects on respiration.

With so many people affected by opioid use disorder, opioid addiction, and the risk of death from using these substances, research into alternative pain formulations is more than ever necessary. In order to create a medicine that has the potential to truly help people with addictions and those living with chronic pain, it is important to have a deep understanding of how these compounds work in the brain and body. Scientists and doctors have long used deuterated drugs to help track how a drug moves through the brain and body, in order to gain a better understanding of its mechanisms.

A deuterated drug is a small molecule medicinal product in which one or more of the hydrogen atoms contained in the drug molecule have been replaced by its heavier stable isotope deuterium. Because of the kinetic isotope effect, deuterium-containing drugs may have significantly lower rates of metabolism, and hence a longer half-life, as can be seen with Deutetrabenazine, a deuterated version of tetrabenazine, developed by Teva and approved by the FDA in 2017 for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease. Applications of the deuterium isotope effect have increased over time, and it is now applied extensively in mechanistic research focused on the metabolism of drugs, as well as with many other studies that focus on safety, efficacy, tolerability, bioavailability, and pharmacokinetics (PK).

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. knows the importance of creating a deuterated form of 7-hydroxymitragynine (D7-h) in order to gain a better understanding of the mechanisms of this compound in the body, including knowledge about safety, bioavailability, efficacy, pharmacokinetics (PK) and more. It is our hope that researchers at Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. and elsewhere will be able to use D7-h to fill the gap in knowledge that exists about kratom, to then create safer and more effective alternatives to opiates for people struggling with addiction and chronic pain.

Robert August , lead chemist and Head of Innovation with Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., stated "With research in chronic pain and addiction, and developing treatments for these, being at the forefront of the mission of Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., we are hopeful to see how this development may change not just science, but the lives of many people." We couldn't agree more and are thrilled to add D7-h to our growing portfolio of novel compounds, formulations and processes focused on chronic pain, addiction and trauma.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that can provide healthier outcomes for patients who live with chronic pain and/or have battled with addiction. Nirvana believes that using naturally sourced psychedelics in novel formulations holds the promise of delivering non-addictive solutions that are effective in managing pain and addiction. Nirvana's team, consisting of leading researchers from around the globe, will develop therapies that have the potential of freeing millions from addiction and saving society billions of dollars annually

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/22/c3080.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimi Health, ATMA Journey Centers To Proceed With Phase I Natural Psilocybin and MDMA Clinical Trial Application to Health Canada

Optimi Health, ATMA Journey Centers To Proceed With Phase I Natural Psilocybin and MDMA Clinical Trial Application to Health Canada

Optimi Health Corp . ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and other psychedelic substances, most notably MDMA, is pleased to announce that in conjunction with ATMA Journey Centers ("ATMA"), the companies have confirmed their intent to proceed with a Phase I clinical trial application (CTA) that will document the safety of the Optimi's natural psilocybin biomass and 3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) in healthy patients.

Upon Health Canada approval, it would be the first trial to assess both safety and additional markers, such as the mystical experience questionnaire in healthy subjects that have consumed MDMA.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Love Pharma Launches Proprietary E-Commerce Platform for Online Sales

Love Pharma Launches Proprietary E-Commerce Platform for Online Sales

  • LOVE's online store launches with fully integrated e-commerce platform
  • Consumers can now purchase the Company's two proprietary branded products, BLOOM and Auralief, establishing a robust plug and play online sales presence for existing and upcoming Love Pharma products
  • The online platform seamlessly integrates social media and digital marketing capabilities for sales and marketing campaigns

Love Pharma Co. ("LOVE" and or "The Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), the Company is excited to announce the launch of the Love Pharma online shop, a fully integrated e-commerce platform featuring its proprietary products, BLOOM and Auralief, now available to purchase at https:lovepharmashop.com

"This proprietary online store will be deployed for LOVE's over-the-counter therapeutics arm, for which the Company has 6 exclusive licenses, as previously announced," said Mr. Joshua Maurice, LOVE's Chief Operating Officer. "During the initial soft-launch phase, we are focused on direct-to-consumer sales, supported by integrated social media and digital marketing campaigns. The second phase of B2B sales will build on the success of our B2C marketing and awareness strategies. We are constantly assessing results to establish the most effective B2B launch using our proprietary e-commerce platform."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Psychedelics Stocks to Watch (Updated 2022)

Psychedelics Stocks to Watch (Updated 2022)

The small-cap market has been invaded by a flurry of psychedelics stocks to watch thanks to new company launches. Investors now have a variety of options for taking a run in the shroom stocks space.

In an effort to expand the capabilities of the medical field, companies are starting to investigate the potential of psychedelic medicines and are looking to raise capital in the public market.

While this industry is still in its early stages, the promising potential of psychedelic medicine drug products has attracted the interest of savvy investors eager for an emerging investment opportunity.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×