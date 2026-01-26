Live Feed: First Lady Melania Trump Rings NYSE Opening Bell to Celebrate Amazon MGM Studios' Upcoming Film, MELANIA

On Wednesday, January 28th, First Lady Melania Trump will ring The Opening Bell® to celebrate Amazon MGM Studios' global theatrical release on January 30th of MELANIA, a new film that offers unprecedented access to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 Presidential Inauguration through the eyes of the First Lady herself.

The film invites audiences to step inside Melania Trump's world as she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition, and moves her family back to the nation's capital. With exclusive footage capturing critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments, MELANIA showcases Mrs. Trump's return to one of the world's most powerful roles.

Brett Ratner directed the film and produced it alongside Melania Trump, Marc Beckman, and Fernando Sulichin. The film was produced in association with Muse Films, New Element Media, and RatPac Entertainment.  

NYSE Live: NYSE Live will take viewers through the entire morning beginning at 9:00AM ET on the NYSE App and on social channels.

Social Media: The live feed will also be streamed on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube @NYSE. 

Photography + B-Roll: Images and video will be made available here and will be updated periodically.

