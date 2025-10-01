Lithium Americas Reaches Agreement with GM and U.S. DOE Regarding First Draw on DOE Loan

Lithium Americas Reaches Agreement with GM and U.S. DOE Regarding First Draw on DOE Loan

(All amounts in US$ unless otherwise indicated)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (" Lithium Americas " or the " Company ") today announced that together with General Motors Holdings LLC (" GM "), its joint venture (the " JV ") partner in the Thacker Pass lithium project (" Thacker Pass " or the " Project "), the Company has reached a non-binding agreement in principle (the " First Draw Terms ") with the U.S. Department of Energy (the " DOE ") to advance the first draw of $435 million (the " First Draw ") on the previously announced $2.26 billion DOE loan (the " DOE Loan ").

The key provisions of the First Draw Terms include:

  • The DOE has agreed to defer $182 million of debt service over the first five years of the DOE Loan.
  • The DOE will receive:
    • 5% equity stake in the Company through warrants to purchase common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.01 per share (the " LAC Warrants ") and
    • 5% economic stake in the JV (the " JV Units ") through warrants to purchase non-voting, non-transferable equity interest of the JV with an exercise price of $0.01 per unit (the " JV Warrants ").
  • The Company will post an additional $120 million to DOE Loan reserve accounts, to be funded within 12 months of the DOE advancing First Draw.
  • GM will provide additional support to the Project by amending its lithium offtake agreement with the JV (the " Offtake Agreement ") to permit the JV to enter into additional third-party offtake agreements for certain remaining production volumes not forecasted to be purchased by GM.

Jonathan Evans, President and CEO of Lithium Americas said, "We greatly appreciate the support of the Administration, General Motors and our partners in advancing this vital world-class project. Together, we are onshoring large-scale U.S. lithium production, strengthening America's supply chain, creating exceptional jobs and enhancing our long-term energy security and prosperity."

Shilpan Amin, Senior Vice President Global Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer of General Motors said, "We're confident in the Thacker Pass project, which will reduce U.S. dependence on imported lithium and can support domestic manufacturing across many industries, such as aerospace, defense and electrical grid resiliency, in addition to automotive. We are pleased to see it move forward and appreciate the Administration's support as GM continues to build a secure, resilient supply chain."

As contemplated by the First Draw Terms, in the event that the DOE exercises the JV Warrants in full, the JV economic interests will (prior to funding of the additional $120 million reserve accounts discussed above) be 59% held by Lithium Americas, which will continue to be the manager of the Project, 36% by GM and 5% by the DOE, with voting interest in the JV remaining 62% for Lithium Americas and 38% for GM. GM will have a call right to purchase, or cause the JV to purchase, the JV Warrants or, if the JV Warrants have been exercised by the DOE, the DOE's JV Units (the " Call Right ") following Thacker Pass achieving substantial completion if a price can be agreed upon between GM and the DOE at the time of the Call Right. If GM and the DOE cannot agree on the price to exercise the Call Right, the JV Warrants or the DOE's JV Units, as applicable, will be exchanged for common equity in the Company pursuant to a conversion ratio agreed upon by the DOE, GM and the Company, (the " LAC Warrant Conversion Rate "). The DOE will have a put right to cause GM to elect to either (i) purchase, or cause the JV to purchase, the DOE's JV Warrants or DOE's JV Units, as applicable at fair market value or (ii) cause the DOE's JV Warrants or DOE's JV Units, as applicable, to convert to shares of common equity in the Company at the then applicable LAC Warrant Conversion Rate. The DOE will also be granted the right to have an appointed representative as an observer at the JV Board meetings for so long as the DOE holds JV Warrants, or JV Units.

The expected total DOE Loan amount decreased to $2.23 billion. The DOE Loan principal of $1.97 billion remains the same, while the estimated capitalized interest during construction decreased to $256 million, due to a lower projected interest rate of 5.0%. The interest rate that will be applied to amounts drawn under the DOE Loan remains unchanged at the applicable long-dated U.S. Treasury rate from the date of each draw with 0% spread. The DOE Loan tenor remains approximately 24 years from date of First Draw. The First Draw of $435 million is expected in Q4 2025.

GM's existing Offtake Agreement allows GM to purchase up to 100% of production volumes from Phase 1 and up to 38% of total production volumes of Thacker Pass for 20 years. GM retains the right of first offer on remaining Phase 2 production volumes and, following expiration of its offtake agreements, life of mine offtake rights, at market price, for a percentage of all volumes from Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Project. The Offtake Agreement will be updated to allow the JV to enter into firm volume commitments with third parties for certain remaining Phase 1 production volumes not forecasted to be purchased by GM.

The First Draw Terms are preliminary in nature and are subject to, among other risks, the factors discussed below under "Forward-Looking Statements." In each case, the First Draw Terms remain subject to negotiation and completion of definitive agreements, corporate approvals and other customary conditions. There can be no assurances that definitive documentation memorializing the First Draw Terms will be completed on the terms currently contemplated or at all.

The Company intends to rely upon the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to certain transactions involving eligible interlisted issuers on a recognized exchange.

TRANSACTION ADVISORS

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor, while Vinson & Elkins LLP is serving as U.S. legal counsel and Cassels, Brock & Blackwell LLP as Canadian legal counsel to Lithium Americas.

ABOUT Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas is developing Thacker Pass located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada, which hosts the largest known measured lithium resource (Measured and Indicated) and reserve (Proven and Probable) in the world. Thacker Pass is owned by a joint venture between Lithium Americas (holding a 62% interest and is the manager of the Project), and GM (holding a 38% interest). The Company is focused on advancing Phase 1 of Thacker Pass toward production, targeting nominal design capacity of 40,000 tonnes per year of battery-quality lithium carbonate. The Company and its engineering, procurement and construction management contractor, Bechtel, entered into a National Construction Agreement (Project Labor Agreement) with North America's Building Trades Unions for construction of Thacker Pass. Construction is expected to create nearly 2,000 direct jobs, including 1,800 skilled contractors. Lithium Americas' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LAC. To learn more, visit www.lithiumamericas.com or follow @LithiumAmericas on social media.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements" (" FLS ")). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are FLS and can be identified by the use of statements that include, but are not limited to, words, such as "anticipate," "plan," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "project," "predict," "proposes," "potential," "target," "implement," "schedule," "forecast," "intend," "would," "could," "might," "should," "believe" and similar terminology, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. FLS in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the DOE Loan and the First Draw Terms, including statements regarding definitive documentation memorializing the First Draw Terms, draw-down conditions on the DOE Loan, the expected timing for First Draw on the DOE Loan, if at all, and the outlook with respect to negotiations relating to the DOE Loan and the consequences related thereto; as well as other statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts.

FLS involves known and unknown risks, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially. FLS reflects the Company's current views about future events that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Accordingly, there can be no certainty that they will accurately reflect actual results. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such FLS are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that FLS will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information, and that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose, including investment purposes. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any FLS as a result of the risk factors set out herein, and in the Company's other continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Readers are further cautioned to review the full description of risks, uncertainties and management's assumptions in the aforementioned documents and other disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ and on EDGAR.

The FLS contained in this news release is expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. All FLS in this news release speaks as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Virginia Morgan, VP, IR and ESG
+1-778-726-4070
ir@lithiumamericas.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Lithium AmericasLACTSX:LACNYSE:LACPlatinum Investing
LAC
The Conversation (0)
Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas is developing three lithium production assets, two brine resources located in northwestern Argentina and a clay resource in Nevada, U.S. While the company has no current lithium production, We expect the first Argentina resource, Cauchari-Olaroz, to enter production in early 2023. We expect the Nevada project, Thacker Pass, to enter production in the middle of the 2020s and the second brine resource, Pastos Grandes, to enter production in the late-2020s. Lithium Americas plans for all three resources to be fully integrated, selling into the lithium chemical market. The company also plans to separate into two companies, with assets divided by geography, an Argentina company and a U.S. company.

SAGA Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

SAGA Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical minerals, is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a financing by way of a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2,988,000 (collectively, the " Offering ") comprised of: (i) 7,100,000 flow-through common share units of the Company (the " FT Units ") at C$0.28 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,988,000, and, (ii) 4,000,000 hard dollar common share units of the Company (the " HD Units ", and together with the FT Units, the " Securities ") at C$0.25 per HD Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,000,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Australia (ASX:MLS)

Arrowhead Sees Significant Upside in Metals Australia’s Graphite Project

Description:

Market research firm Arrowhead believes Metals Australia (ASX:MLS) is positioned to benefit from surging demand for critical minerals tied to the global energy transition. In a September 2025 Due Diligence and Valuation Report, analysts Karan Mehta and Sahil Rustagi suggested a fair share value of AU$0.071 to AU$0.087, more than triple the current trading price of AU$0.022 as of mid-September 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Equity Metals Reports Shallow Extensions of the No. 3 Vein to the Northwest of Historic Workings, Silver Queen Property, BC

Equity Metals Reports Shallow Extensions of the No. 3 Vein to the Northwest of Historic Workings, Silver Queen Property, BC

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) ("Equity") reports new precious and base metal assays from the Summer '25 drill program on its 100% owned Silver Queen Au-Ag project, British Columbia, which continue to extend the lateral projection of the No. 3 North vein beyond the Company's 2022 Resource Estimate.

Assay highlights from the latest drilling include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Saga Metals Mobilizes for Major Drill Program at Radar Project in Labrador, Targeting Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Saga Metals Mobilizes for Major Drill Program at Radar Project in Labrador, Targeting Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Key Highlights:

  • Crew mobilization is underway to support a 15,000-metre drill program at the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador, Canada.
  • Drilling is focused on advancing the Trapper Zone's 3+ km strike toward a maiden MRE highlighting titanium, vanadium, and iron ore—critical minerals for the global energy transition.
  • Ongoing site work includes trench mapping, surveying, and full camp establishment to optimize drill execution.
  • Infrastructure is in place with new access trails along the oxide layering strike through the Trapper Zone.

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical minerals, is pleased to announce the mobilization of crews to its 100% owned Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron (Ti-V-Fe) Project in southern Labrador, Canada. This mobilization marks a significant step in preparing for a major drill program aimed at expanding known mineralization and advancing toward the completion of a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) on the project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Expands Radar Ti-V-Fe Project Vision with Preliminary Metallurgical Insights and Major Exploration Milestones

SAGA Metals Expands Radar Ti-V-Fe Project Vision with Preliminary Metallurgical Insights and Major Exploration Milestones

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to report dual advancements in its 2025 program: the completion of a detailed mineralogical and geological study prepared by Dr. Al Miller, that sets the stage for comprehensive metallurgical testing, and significant on-site exploration progress at the 100% owned Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron (Ti-V-Fe) Project near Cartwright, Labrador. Together, these developments underscore Radar's potential as a strategic critical metals project in North America.

Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador, Canada:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Four platinum group metals bullion bars.

Top 5 Palladium and Platinum Countries by Production

Platinum-group metals (PGMs) include platinum, palladium, rhodium and other metals, all of which are prized for their durability, resistance to corrosion and excellent catalytic properties.

The automotive industry is the world’s largest consumer of these metals, which among other things are used in catalytic converters for vehicle exhaust systems. A rebound and continued growth in auto production is projected in the coming years, particularly in developing markets, and this should increase demand for PGMs, especially when it comes to platinum and palladium.

On the supply side, the platinum market slid into a significant deficit in 2024, which has extended into 2025 and is expected to continue into the next year. These fundamentals led platinum prices to a 12 year high of US$1,495 per ounce on September 23, 2025.

But where do platinum and palladium come from? The list of the world’s top palladium- and platinum-mining countries is a short one, and most PGMs come from South Africa and Russia. We dive into the miners, markets and regulations affecting the top PGM countries below, and you can also learn more about the companies mining these metals here.

Keep reading...Show less
Stacks of shiny platinum bars with engravings.

WPIC: Platinum to Record Third Annual Deficit as Supply Fails to Meet Demand

Platinum is heading for a third consecutive annual deficit in 2025, with the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) projecting an 850,000 ounce shortfall as demand continues to outpace weak mine supply.

In its latest Platinum Quarterly, the WPIC states that despite a 22 percent year-on-year decline in demand, a lack of metal is expected to create a supply deficit that's only 13 percent lower than 2024's 968,000 ounce shortfall.

Its call comes amid a price breakout for platinum, which pushed past US$1,450 per ounce in July.

Keep reading...Show less
Toy tank on stacked and scattered US dollar bills.

NATO Defense Spending Pledge Puts Spotlight on Platinum Group Metals

NATO’s decision to increase defense spending is casting fresh attention on the strategic role of platinum group metals (PGMs), a suite of critical minerals essential to aerospace and military technologies.

The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC), in its latest "60 Seconds in Platinum" briefing, noted that sustained growth in defense budgets could translate into higher demand for PGMs, which are already deeply embedded in critical defense and aerospace systems.

In the Hague Summit Declaration issued June 25, 2025, alliance leaders committed to raising defense expenditure to 5 percent of GDP annually by 2035, a significant step up from the longstanding 2 percent guideline.

Keep reading...Show less
Shanghai skyline at night, vibrant lights reflecting on the Huangpu River.

Shanghai Platinum Week Showcases China’s Dominance in Global PGMs Demand

China is solidifying its position as the primary engine for global platinum demand

Record participation in Shanghai Platinum Week underscores the country’s expanding influence in a market facing a deepening supply deficit. The event, which attracted over 590 delegates from 30 countries, took place at a critical moment — just as the platinum market is tightening and a supply shortfall is deepening through 2029.

The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) notes that China now accounts for 64 percent of global demand for platinum bars and coins — up from 11 percent in 2019 — driven largely by investors seeking alternatives to gold.

Keep reading...Show less
Stacked platinum bars with blurred movement effect.

Platinum Price Update: H1 2025 in Review

Platinum began the year trading between US$900 and US$1,100 per ounce.

While platinum and other platinum-group metals are considered precious metals, they largely trade on demand from the auto sector. Platinum is used as a catalyst to control emissions from internal combustion engine vehicles.

Over the past several years, demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has increased, which has led to a reduction in platinum loadouts and lowered overall demand. However, with changing environmental regulations, an end to electric vehicle (EV) mandates and tax credits, the market may be experiencing a turnaround in H1.

Keep reading...Show less
Bar chart with silver and platinum bars and "Weekly Editor's Picks" text.

Editor's Picks: Platinum Hits 11 Year High, Expert Touts Silver's Bullish Future

It was a week of downward momentum for the gold price.

The yellow metal neared the US$3,400 per ounce level on Monday (June 23) as investors reacted to the weekend's escalation in tensions in the Middle East, but sank to just above US$3,300 the next day.

The decline came as US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire. While the ceasefire has not gone entirely smoothly, with Trump expressing displeasure about violations, the news appeared to calm investors.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Institutional Investment

Preliminary data of Butembo Copper prospect, with near surface high-grade copper oxidized ore with grades of up to 18%

Forge Resources Intersects Additional Visible Gold in First Hole of Phase II Alotta Drill Program, Yukon

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Institutional Investment

copper investing

Preliminary data of Butembo Copper prospect, with near surface high-grade copper oxidized ore with grades of up to 18%

precious metals investing

Forge Resources Intersects Additional Visible Gold in First Hole of Phase II Alotta Drill Program, Yukon

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Assessment and Evaluation of DeepSolv Program Expansion

Base Metals Investing

Vertex Minerals Limited 2025 Annual Report

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces Listing on Tradegate, Bolstering its International Visibility and Exposure to European Markets