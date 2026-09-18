Leviathan Metals Corp to Participate in the Gentile Mining Investor Forum in London

Leviathan Metals Corp. ("Leviathan", the "Company") (LVX TSXV, LVXFF OTC, 0GP FSE) today announced its participation in the inaugural Gentile Mining Investor Forum, a full-day investor conference in London on Monday, October 19, 2026, at 116 Pall Mall in Mayfair. The program is presented by strategic junior mining investor Michael Gentile in partnership with Amvest Capital Inc. ("Amvest Capital"), and made possible by the generous support of Flagship Sponsors ATB Cormark Capital Markets, Beacon Securities Limited, and STIFEL. Full program details and registration are available at gentileminingroadshow.com.
"I created this program to give serious investors direct, in-person access to a select group of companies I've backed with conviction. Each one represents what I believe to be a high-potential opportunity in the mining sector. These are names I have researched deeply, invested in personally, and believe have the potential to deliver meaningful value. Amvest Capital has been an outstanding partner in building a week of events that meets the standards these investors and companies deserve," said Michael Gentile.
The Forum will bring together up to 150 investors, family offices, wealth managers, and sector-focused high-net-worth individuals for a full day of structured one-on-one meetings and dedicated issuer showcases alongside over 20 companies from Gentile's portfolio, including Leviathan Metals Corp. The day opens with a keynote breakfast featuring Michael Gentile, presented by session sponsor Canaccord Genuity, followed by issuer showcases presented by TSX and TSX Venture Exchange, an executive lunch and speaker panel, and an all-day investor lounge and networking reception hosted by session sponsor Investor.Events. Crux Investor serves as the Forum's media sponsor.
"Our team has spent years building relationships with resource investors across North and South America, Europe, and Asia. This program puts that network to work, giving these companies direct access to a global base of qualified investors in a single room," said Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Amvest Capital. "Michael's conviction and hands-on approach to these companies fit perfectly with our firm's philosophy. We are thrilled to once again partner with Michael and his portfolio companies."
Investor registration is now open. Investor attendance is free of charge; registrations are reviewed prior to confirmation. Space is limited, and meetings are allocated on a first-confirmed basis. Full program details and registration are available at gentileminingroadshow.com.
About Leviathan Metals Corp.
Leviathan Metals Corp., is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSXV (LVX), Germany (0GP) and OTC (LVXFF). Our flagship property is the Central Project within Botswana's world-class Kalahari Copper Belt (the ‘KCB'), over which we enjoy 100% ownership, and at which drilling is under way. The Central Project immediately adjoins MMG's world-class Khoemacau copper-silver cluster, a district-scale system that MMG acquired for approximately US$1.9 billion. This portfolio is complemented by the Serule uranium property, also in Botswana and adjacent to Lotus Resources' Letlhakane project, as well at the Foča silver-lead-zinc project in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where historic drilling and recent trenching each returned high-grade mineralization. With a strong treasury, active drilling in Botswana, and a strategic prospective land position in one of the world's most prospective emerging copper belts, Leviathan is positioned for success.
Botswana is a politically stable pro-mining investment jurisdiction – ranked #2 in Africa by the Fraser Institute (2024), enjoying investor-friendly legislation, a highly proficient and well-educated workforce, and first world infrastructure – set up to support mining, which is a pivotal and widely-accepted national economic driver.
About Michael Gentile
Michael Gentile is widely recognized as a leading strategic investor in the junior mining sector. He began his investing career in 2002 at Formula Growth Limited, where he spent 17 years, and from 2012 to 2018 co-managed one of Canada's largest market-neutral hedge funds alongside his partner, Charles Haggar. In 2022 he co-founded Bastion Asset Management, a Montreal-based investment firm that manages more than CAD $900 million in small and mid-cap equities across the United States and Canada. Since 2018 he has applied a disciplined, portfolio-based approach to junior mining, and today holds top shareholder positions in 35 companies in the sector and serves on six boards.
About Amvest Capital
Amvest Capital is a New York-based investment bank and funds management firm focused solely on natural resources. The firm partners with companies and management teams to develop and finance high-quality natural resource assets worldwide, combining disciplined capital allocation with strategic advisory expertise to advance responsible and sustainable resource development. As part of its business, Amvest Capital conducts investor roadshows across North America, Europe, Australia, and beyond for NYSE, TSX, TSX-V, ASX, and LSE-listed clients, with deep relationships across the institutional investor community in global markets. Learn more at amvestcapital.com.
For more information, please contact:
Luke Norman, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Toll Free: 1-888-875-8832
Email: info@leviathanmetals.com
For further information, please visit the Company website www.leviathanmetals.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approval or disapproved of the contents of this press release.