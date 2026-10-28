Leocor Mining Inc. Announces Option Grant

Leocor Mining Inc. Announces Option Grant

(TheNewswire)

Leocor Mining Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 28, 2026 Leocor Mining Inc. (CSE: LECR, OTCQB: LECRF, Frankfurt: LGO0) ("Leocor" or the "Company") (formerly Leocor Gold Inc.) announced today that it has granted incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company for the purchase of up to 1,100,000 shares of common stock in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan. The Options vest immediately and are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.27 per Share for a two (2) year term, expiring on October 27, 2028.  

The Options grant is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").  The Options and the Shares to be issued upon exercise thereof shall be subject to a hold period of four (4) months plus one (1) day from the date of grant.

This news release is issued pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135c under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy; nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Leocor Mining Inc.

Leocor Mining Inc. is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada. Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District. Leocor's Baie Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous ~2,000-hectare exploration corridor. For more information, sign up for news alerts, watch our corporate video, or view our presentation at our website.

Contact Information

Leocor Mining Inc.

Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer
Email: aklenman@leocorgold.com
Telephone: (604) 970-4330

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

  

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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