Leocor Mining Announces Results of VTEM airborne EM survey at Copper Creek, Baie Verte, Newfoundland

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 28, 2026 Leocor Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "Leocor") (CSE: LECR, OTCQB: LECRF; Frankfurt: LGO0) (formerly Leocor Gold Inc.), a junior resource company focussed on the exploration and development of precious metals projects in Eastern Canada, is pleased to report the Results of recent VTEM tm Plus airborne EM survey (the "Survey") by Geotech Ltd. ("Geotech") at the Company's Copper Creek prospect (the "Prospect"), located within the Company's 2,002-ha contiguous Baie Verte gold-copper exploration package. The Baie Verte project ("The Project") is situated on the north central coast of the island of Newfoundland in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
The survey succeeded in identifying a moderate-conductivity, low-resistivity exploration target along the Scrape Thrust Fault on the southeast edge of the project area, prospective for VMS and Orogenic Gold. The anomalous EM response is coincident with a local high magnetic intensity. The Scrape Fault thrusts bimodal volcanics of the Snooks Arm Group over granitic rocks of the Burlington Plutonic Suite. This is a significant geological setting on the Baie Verte Peninsula, where notable past-producing VMS mines are hosted within similarly aged (Cambrian–Ordovician) volcanic units. Furthermore, the Scrape Thrust Fault is an economically significant structure in the region, hosting the past-producing Pine Cove gold mine. Local EM conductance and high magnetism within Cambrian–Ordovician volcanic rocks on the Baie Verte Peninsula represent a strong target for continued VMS exploration at Copper Creek. Furthermore, the electromagnetic and geophysical response may also be indicative of ferromagnetic sulfide mineralization within the shear structure, making this new target also prospective for orogenic gold occurences.
CEO Alex Klenman Stated "The fact the survey has given us new exploration targets for continuing field activities at Copper Creek is exciting. Not only did our 2025 drill campaign already demonstrate VMS style mineralization at Copper Creek, but we are eager to evaluate the potential for gold occurrences within the Scrape Thrust which hosts the past producing Pine Cove gold mine only 8km from our new target area."
As a result of the findings of the survey, a comprehensive follow-up program is now in development. The Company will announce the program specifics and timing when finalized.
Figure 1. VTEM dB/dt Z Component Channel 10, Time Gate 0.055ms illustrating the moderately conductive exploration target along the Scrape Thrust Fault.
About VTEMTM Plus
Geotech Ltd.'s proprietary VTEM™ Plus system is a helicopter-borne time-domain electromagnetic technology that maps subsurface variations in electrical conductivity and magnetic susceptibility. The system is highly effective for VMS exploration because dominant sulfide minerals, including chalcopyrite and pyrite, display strong electrical conductivity contrasts against unmineralized host rocks. VTEM™ Plus uses a low base operating frequency to penetrate to depths up to 500 meters.
Figure 2. Map of completed VTEM survey flight lines over the Copper Creek Prospect of Leocor's Baie Verte Project
About the Project
The Baie Verte Peninsula has a well documented mineral endowment which includes several past producing VMS mines. Bedrock geology of the project area includes mafic volcanic and metasedimentary sequences of the Notre-Dame Subzone of the Dunnage Zone of the Newfoundland Appalachians. The Notre-Dame Subzone is characterized by Ordovician submarine bimodal volcanics, metasedimentary rocks and ophiolite sequences from a volcanic arc environment. This geological setting is consistent with the development of exhalative and replacement type VMS deposits. The most notable occurrences within the Notre Dame Subzone on the Baie Verte Peninsula include the past producing Terra Nova, Rambler, and Tilt Cove Mines. Figure 2 below outlines notable mineral deposits within the Baie Verte Peninsula.
Figure 3. Notable Mineral deposits on the Baie Verte Peninsula
For more information regarding Leocor's Baie Verte Project, including detailed figures, assessment details, and historic data, please visit our website.
Figure 4.Leocor's Baie Verte Project location, Newfoundland, Canada
Qualified Person
David Murray, P.Geo., Principal Consultant at Resourceful Geoscience Solutions, A Consultant to Leocor is an Independent Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information presented herein.
Technical Reference
Hibbard, J., 1983, Geology of the Baie Verte Peninsula, Newfoundland: Mineral Development division Department of Mines and Energy, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador
For more information regarding Leocor's Baie Verte Project, including detailed figures, assessment details, and historic data, please visit our website.
About Leocor Mining Inc. (Formerly Leocor Gold Inc.)
Leocor Mining Inc. is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada. Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District. Leocor's Bae Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five-Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous ~2,000-hectare exploration corridor. For more information, sign up for news alerts, watch our corporate video, or view our presentation at our website.
Contact Information
Leocor Mining Inc.
Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer
Email : aklenman@leocorgold.com
Telephone : (604) 970-4330
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Option. Although Leocor believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.
Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Leocor cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Leocor is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the agreement of the parties to proceed with the proposed transaction on the terms set out in the Option Agreements or at all; Leocor's ability to exercise the Options; the state of the financial markets for Leocor's securities; the state of the natural resources sector in the event the Option, or any of them, are completed; recent market volatility; circumstances related to COVID-19; Leocor's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that Leocor is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to Leocor's initial public offering prospectus for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through Leocor's issuer page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Leocor disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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