LAURION Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing and Corporate Awareness Agreements

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - October 23, 2025 Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME | OTC: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (" FSE ") and trade under the symbol "5YD". The Corporation's common shares are now cross-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") and the FSE.
The FSE is among the world's largest and most active trading platforms, providing access to a broad base of institutional and retail investors across Europe. LAURION's listing on the FSE marks an important milestone in expanding LAURION's market visibility and strengthening its global presence. LAURION anticipates that trading on the FSE will enhance share liquidity and broaden its exposure to European investors.
Engagement of New Investor Relations Consultants
LAURION has also engaged Apaton Finance GmbH (" Apaton "), headquartered in Hannover, Germany, to provide marketing and investor relations services in Europe. Apaton has been engaged for a three-month term, effective October 23, 2025, for a one-time payment of EUR 25,500 payable upfront upon signing of the agreement. No equity consideration will be paid in connection with this engagement. As of the date of this press release, Apaton does not hold any securities of LAURION. The engagement with Apaton is designed to support strategic marketing initiatives, including information distribution, media management, and investor relations activities aimed at increasing LAURION's visibility in the European market.
In addition, LAURION has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc., doing business as Investing News Network (" INN "). INN, a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, has been providing independent news and investor education since 2007 through its platform at www.investingnews.com . INN has been engaged for a six-month term, effective October 22, 2025, for a one-time payment of CAD $22,775 payable upfront upon commencement of the campaign. No equity consideration will be paid in connection with this engagement. As of the date of this press release, INN does not hold any securities of LAURION. The campaign will focus on enhancing investor awareness and visibility of LAURION's exploration activities across North American markets.
The aforementioned agreements with Apaton and INN do not contain any performance factors. Each of Apaton and INN are unrelated and unaffiliated entities of the Corporation. LAURION's engagement of Apaton and INN, as contemplated in the above-referenced agreements and summarized above, remain subject to TSXV approval and compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.
"Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange marks another important step in expanding LAURION's international investor base and enhancing liquidity for our shareholders," said Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin , President and CEO of LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc. "With the addition of Apaton and INN to our investor relations initiatives, we're well-positioned to reach new audiences across both Europe and North America as we continue to advance the Ishkōday Project."
Strategic Outlook & Shareholder Guidance
Amid growing shareholder interest and an evolving market-access strategy, LAURION has established an enhanced network of strategic advisory support. This deliberate, layered approach is designed to amplify investor access, promote engagement with potential partners, and reinforce the LAURION's readiness to pursue opportunities that deliver value to shareholders.
LAURION continues to focus on its flagship, 100 %-owned mid-stage 57 km² Ishkōday Project in the Onaman-Tashota Greenstone Belt (Northern Ontario) — a gold-rich polymetallic prospect with strong growth potential.
LAURION remains alert to strategic alternatives and transactional opportunities that may arise as a result of its advancing project pipeline and elevated market profile. The Board and management are working diligently, in concert with its current advisory network, to maximise shareholder value through both operational progress and enhanced corporate visibility.
Consistent with LAURION's commitment to transparency, any material information or developments will be communicated promptly in compliance with applicable disclosure requirements. In the interim, shareholders are reminded to respect channel integrity and refrain from social-media speculation, which may adversely affect share price and delay effective execution of potential strategic initiatives. LAURION appreciates shareholders' patience and support as it executes its plan.
About Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.
LAURION is a mid-stage junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSXV under the symbol LME and on the OTCID under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 274,097,283 outstanding shares, of which approximately 73.6% are owned and controlled by insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.
LAURION's emphasis is on the exploration and development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 57 km 2 Ishkōday Project, and its gold-rich polymetallic mineralization.
LAURION's chief priority remains maximizing shareholder value. A large portion of the Corporation's focus in this regard falls within the scope of its mineral exploration activities and more specifically, advancing the Ishkōday Project. A consequence of LAURION's success and advancement over the past several years is that the Corporation has become positioned as an acquisition target for appropriate potential acquirors. Accordingly, the Corporation's Board of Directors is aware that possible strategic alternatives and transactional opportunities may arise and/or could be procured in the short or medium terms. The Corporation will promptly issue a press release if any material change occurs.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc .
Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin – President and CEO
Tel: 1-705-788-9186 Fax: 1-705-805-9256
Douglas Vass - Investor Relations Consultant
Email: info@laurion.ca
Website: http://www.LAURION.ca
Follow us on: X (@LAURION_LME ), Instagram (laurionmineral) and LinkedIn ( )
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events including with respect to LAURION's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, the ability of Apaton and INN to heighten capital market awareness and understanding of LAURION or achieve any of the other aforementioned potential or anticipated benefits that may be derived from the Corporation's engagement of Apaton and INN, the Corporation's ability to advance the Ishkõday Project and raise additional capital to support the Corporation's exploration programs, growth and operational goals on a going-forward basis, the nature, focus, timing and potential results of the Corporation's exploration, drilling and prospecting activities, including its planned activities for the Ishkõday Project for the remainder of 2025 and beyond, statements regarding the Corporation's exploration or consideration of any possible transactions and strategic opportunities that may arise and/or could be procured in the future with respect to the Corporation, as well as the potential outcome(s) of this process, the possible impact of any potential transactions referenced herein on the Corporation or any of its stakeholders, and the ability of the Corporation to identify and complete any potential acquisitions, mergers, financings or other transactions referenced herein, and the timing of any such transactions. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the Corporation failing to obtain the requisite regulatory (including the TSXV) approvals and the engagement of Apaton and INN on the terms described herein. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the common shares of LAURION, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of gold and/or other metals, possible variations in grade or recovery rates, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the failure of contracted parties to perform, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the Corporation's publicly filed documents. Investors should consult the Corporation's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
