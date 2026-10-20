Launch of Calix GigaPro Managed Switches Enables Seamless Business, MDU, and Residential Deployments To Drive Service Provider Growth

The new GigaPro managed switch portfolio gives providers more ways to pair managed switches with Calix appliances and SmartLife experiences, expanding the types of business, multifamily, and residential environments they can deploy in and manage through the Calix One platform
Today, at its annual innovation and customer success conference , Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) launched the GigaPro ® GPS8P, GPS24P, and GPS10TP managed switches on the Calix One ™ platform to support more SmartBiz ™ and SmartMDU ™ managed service deployments. By bringing Calix Wi-Fi appliances , managed switches, SmartLife ™ experiences, and cloud management into one operating environment with Calix One, service providers can more easily scale across business, multifamily, and residential markets.
The new GigaPro managed switch portfolio gives service providers the flexibility to match the port density, Power over Ethernet (PoE) capacity, and multi-gig performance to environments ranging from small businesses to multi-tenant offices and large apartment communities. Providers can manage each deployment through the Calix One platform.
Service providers are already using SmartBiz and SmartMDU to grow into adjacent markets. Alaska Communications increased SmartBiz adoption 193 percent after bundling managed Wi-Fi into their small business plans, while Blue Stream Fiber recently activated hundreds of units in just 30 days and achieved a 4.99 out of 5 resident satisfaction score during their SmartMDU deployment. The new GigaPro switches build on that momentum by expanding the types of environments they can serve.
GigaPro managed switches on Calix One help service providers:
- Deploy the right managed infrastructure for the right environment. Pair the appropriate Calix appliances and managed switches based on port density, PoE capacity, and multi-gig performance to support diverse property needs and connected devices, from phones to security cameras and IoT devices.
- Expand SmartBiz and SmartMDU into more properties. Leverage the expanded GigaPro managed switch portfolio to support new business, multifamily, and residential opportunities with faster, simpler deployments that reduce installation effort and configuration errors.
- Manage everything through one platform. Provision, monitor, and manage Calix indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi appliances, switches, and SmartLife experiences in a single, carrier-grade, cloud-based environment without adding separate management systems for switches.
Calix Success ™ helps service providers plan, deploy, and optimize SmartBiz and SmartMDU. Calix customers receive tailored guidance to accelerate time to revenue, 24/7 support, and industry-leading training and certification.
Ian Carmichael, product development and customer operations manager at NextLight , said: "As we expand our SmartBiz and SmartMDU offerings, we need infrastructure options that fit each deployment without changing how our teams operate. Having more networking options through Calix One helps us serve a wider range of properties while delivering the level of service our subscribers expect."
Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix, said: "Entering a new market should not require a service provider to build a new technology stack or operating model. By expanding the managed infrastructure providers can deploy with the Calix One platform, we are helping them support more businesses, multifamily properties, and homes while keeping operations simple and consistent as they grow."
Discover how the expanded GigaPro managed switch portfolio gives providers more ways to deploy and manage connected experiences through Calix One .
About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.
Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.
Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people‑first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov .
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