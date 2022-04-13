Precious MetalsInvesting News

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESLahontan Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares will commence trading today, April 13, 2022,on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LGLahontan is also excited to announce the following appointments to its Board of Directors:Chris Donaldson, Independent DirectorJosh Serfass, Independent ...

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Lahontan Gold Corp. (formerly, 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") will commence trading today, April 13, 2022,on the TSX Venture Exchange(the "TSXV") under the symbol "LG

Lahontan is also excited to announce the following appointments to its Board of Directors:

  • Chris Donaldson, Independent Director
  • Josh Serfass, Independent Director
  • Bob McKnight, Independent Director

Kimberly Ann and John McConnell remain on the Board as Non-Independent Directors. The Company is pleased to announce that John McConnell will be the Chair of the Board of Lahontan. Paul Gray and Mike McInnis will continue to help guide the Company as Technical Advisors. Brian Maher has stepped down from the Board in order to have a proper balance of Independent Directors and will continue to serve Lahontan as its Director of Exploration. Complete biographies of all Directors, Advisors, and senior management can be found on the Company's website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com

Kimberly Ann, President & CEO commented: "Today is an exciting day for Lahontan as we begin trading on the TSXV. We are excited to have John McConnell take on the role of Chair of the Board, his background in building companies and mines sends a strong message to the investment community. I am proud that the Lahontan Board, its Advisors and senior management have a diverse range of expertise and backgrounds that will help grow the Company in both the short term and the future.

About Lahontan Gold Corp:

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 18 km2 Santa Fe Project, is a past producing gold and silver mine with excellent potential to host significant gold and silver resources (past production of 345,000 ounces of gold and 710,000 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1992; Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1996). Modeling of over 110,000metres of historic drilling, geologic mapping, and geochemical sampling outline both shallow, oxidized gold and silver mineralization as well as deeper high grade potential resources. The Company plans an aggressive 25,000 metre drilling program with the goal of publishing a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral resource estimate in 2022. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Quentin J. Browne, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., who is a qualified person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Kimberly Ann
Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Lahontan Gold Corp.
Kimberly Ann
Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President, Director
Phone: 1-530-414-4400
Email: Kimberly.ann@lahontangoldcorp.com
Website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

SOURCE: Lahontan Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697199/Lahontan-Gold-Corp-Commences-Trading-on-TSX-Venture-Exchange-Announces-Board-Appointments

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Lahontan Gold Corp.TSXV:LGGold Investing
LG:CA
Red Pine Launches Virtual Tour of the Wawa Gold Project

Red Pine Launches Virtual Tour of the Wawa Gold Project

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its Virtual Site Tour utilizing the VRIFY Technology Inc. ("VRIFY") platform, leveraged to showcase the Wawa Gold Project. The VRIFY platform has been designed to assist investors in better understanding the scope of Red Pine's 100% owned Wawa Gold Project, and to provide the visual aids and updates in the form of valuable new data flow out of the current drilling program and integrated into the platform. With the progress of the drilling program, the VRIFY platform will be able to grasp these successes and demonstrate any material project advancement and value creation for the Company's stakeholders.

The 3D renderings and satellite imagery amalgamated into the VRIFY platform provides enhanced content to the Red Pine website, and via the VRIFY proprietary platform, a data rich showcase of the project's historical drilling and recent developments, which is a much more informative and transparent experience for the viewer. The virtual site tour adeptly showcases regional exploration activities and surrounding producers, the Wawa Gold site location, infrastructure, land tenure, geologic setting, mineralization model, drill holes and upside deposit potential.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nevada Gold Mines Partners with First Solar Technology to Decarbonize Energy Supply

First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) today announced that its responsibly-produced photovoltaic (PV) solar module technology would power 17 percent of the annual energy needs of Nevada Gold Mines (NGM), the single largest gold-producing complex in the world. NGM is a joint venture between Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) (TSX:ABX) and Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) that is operated by Barrick.

NGM, which produces approximately 3.5 million ounces of gold a year, is investing in building a solar power plant as part of a broader effort to decarbonize its operations and minimize its environmental footprint. As part of the deal, which was booked prior to the release of First Solar's Q4 and Full Year 2021 earnings in February, 260 megawatts (MW) DC of solar modules manufactured by First Solar in Ohio will be deployed to power the new 200 MW AC facility in the second quarter of 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Nevada Gold Mines Solar Power Plant Advances Barrick's Clean Energy Drive

Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) is investing in a 200 (MW) solar power plant designed to accelerate its decarbonization program in line with the Barrick Gold Corporation's Greenhouse Gas Reduction Roadmap . NGM is majority owned and operated by Barrick (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX).

NGM today announced they are partnering with First Solar (Nasdaq:FSLR) to manufacture all modules required to support the 200 megawatts (MW) construction, entirely in the United States.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CAT Announces Imminent Start to Contracted Heli-borne AEM Survey of its South Preston Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin

CAT Announces Imminent Start to Contracted Heli-borne AEM Survey of its South Preston Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that further to its news release of April 4, 2022, the Company has signed an agreement with Balch Exploration Consultants ("BECI") of Mississauga, Ontario, to carry out an approximate 1,000 line-kilometre detailed helicopter-borne geophysical survey. This survey will cover two key portions of the Company's flagship South Preston Uranium Property, which is located on the southwestern margin of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 35 km from the Fission Uranium Corp.("FCU") and NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NXE") uranium deposits in the Patterson Lake South area. CAT's property lies adjacent to, and directly on-strike with, EM conductors attributed to graphitic metasediments recently discovered less than a kilometre away by Azincourt Energy Corp. ("AAZ") as well as historical conductors that were discovered in the 1970s by Denison Mines. The combined airborne EM and magnetometer survey scheduled for completion in May using the advanced AirTEM system will explore areas not previously surveyed by EM and only partially covered by historical reconnaissance-level radiometric surveying

This geophysical survey forms part of an integrated, multi-stage exploration program being managed for CAT by well-known exploration consultants Watt, Griffis and McOuat Limited ("WGM"), who were engaged in October, 2021 for the purpose of evaluating and exploring the South Preston property for economically viable uranium mineralization. WGM's comprehensive review of historical reports, completed in January, revealed that the South Preston property covered geological terrane just south of the margin of the southern Athabasca Basin generally comparable to the Patterson Lake South area. It also revealed the presence of untested zones of anomalous radioactivity in bedrock and the occurrence of uranium mineralization at one site associated with sheared graphitic metasedimentary rocks. These historical reports made little or no mention of follow-up exploration in these areas which lie adjacent to the current Athabasca unconformity. WGM concluded that the minimal follow-up exploration in the 1970s and 1980s was due to the absence of sandstone cover which was assumed at the time to be a vital component of the geological model and exploration targeting, and that overall, the South Preston property merited further exploration using current technology and concepts.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cross River Announces Completion of Inaugural Drill Campaign at the McVicar Gold Project, NW Ontario

Cross River Announces Completion of Inaugural Drill Campaign at the McVicar Gold Project, NW Ontario

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the winter 2022 drill program has been completed at the Company's 12,000-hectare McVicar Gold Project, located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

The Company's maiden diamond drill campaign on the McVicar property completed with a total of 3468.5 meters of core over 14 holes. The program lasted from late February to late March 2022. Drilling was focussed on two target areas including eight holes (2281.5 meters) in the newly discovered and previously undrilled Bear Head Trend, and six holes (1187 meters) in the Altered Zone, designed to follow-up significant gold mineralization discovered by previous operators.

The program staged from McVicar Camp, a temporary winter camp built along the seasonal Cat Lake - Pickle Lake Winter Road, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, and 80 km west of Pickle Lake (Fig. 1). The helicopter-supported program deployed two diamond drills operated by Major Drilling, employed local contractors and partners, and was completed in a safe and efficient manner.

The original planned 5000 meters was cut short due to seasonal access challenges along the winter road, however the completed drilling provided a thorough initial test of both target areas.

"We are very pleased to have completed the initial drill test on two of the McVicar target areas," said CEO, Alex Klenman.

"We look forward to assay results for the Bear Head Trend and the Altered Zone, and bringing the new technical knowledge gained by drilling to the multiple target zones elsewhere on the property. We're eager for discovery in the untested areas, such as Bear Head, which until now, hasn't seen a drill hole. We believe McVicar is just scratching the surface in terms of potential," continued Mr. Klenman.

The Company anticipates receiving assay results over the next 4-6 weeks, and will report once received, reviewed, and verified by the Company's Qualified Person.

The 2022 drill program focused on two of several target areas on the large property (Fig. 2):

  • The Bear Head Trend: a newly discovered +700-meter long gold trend, where 2021 surface sampling returned assay values up to 19.75 grams-per-tonne gold over coincident LiDAR and magnetic features.
  • The Altered Zone: where historic drilling has intersected open-ended, shallow depth, shallowly-plunging gold mineralization with limited drill testing, including 6.46 g/t Au over 10.09 m including 29.86 g/t Au over 1.86 meters[i]

Maps for drill hole locations and drill hole traces are shown for the Bear Head Zone (Fig. 3) and the Altered Zone (Fig. 4).

About The Bear Head Trend

The Bear Head Trend was discovered in summer 2021 by Cross River Ventures field crews. The target is defined by a +700m strike of high-grade surface samples (up to 19.75 g/t Au - see News Release October 5th, 2021) following a prominent WNW trending topographic ridge system with mapped iron formation, sheared mafic meta-volcanics, and mineralized quartz veins. The trend is located approximately 600 meters south of the historic Chellow Vein near the southern contact between mafic volcanics and granite along the Bear Head Fault Zone. Drillholes were positioned to target the mineralized ridge system and coincident magnetic anomaly, as well as the topographic low situated between the Bear Head Trend and the Chellow Vein.

The Bear Head Trend is a previously undrilled high-grade gold corridor that is nested within a WNW trending multi-km braided damage zone structure. This geological environment is considered prospective for Archean greenstone gold deposits and contains favorable structural and lithological sites for gold deposition.

About The Altered Zone

The Altered Zone is a complex zone of deformation and intense alteration composed of sheared mafic volcanics, abundant green mica, intermediate intrusive rocks, massive to semi-massive quartz, and a quartz-carbonate-sericite schist.

New geologic modelling by Cross River in 2021 utilizes historic drilling data and suggests that the high-grade gold bearing structure continues at depth, coincident with lithologic breaks and a broader damage zone corridor characterized by an intense hydrothermal alteration overprint. The gold bearing structure at the Altered Zone is open in all directions. 2022 drillholes were positioned to target down-plunge extensions of known mineralization based on 3D modelling, as well as track the continuity of the structure to the south.

About the McVicar Project

Cross River's McVicar gold project is situated in the Superior Province of northern Ontario, Canada. The greenstone belts within the Superior Province contain some of the largest economic gold deposits in the world. McVicar encompasses the geologically significant structural components of the Lang Lake greenstone belt, an underexplored belt located approximately 40 km north of the historic Golden Patricia Mine (619,796 oz at 15.2 g/t Au)*.

The McVicar Gold Project is a district-scale (approximately 12,000 hectares) gold exploration project that contains gold prospective structure and host rocks that transect the entire Lang Lake greenstone belt, located in the Patricia Mining Division, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, and 80 km west of Pickle Lake, in NW Ontario, Canada.

The property covers all the major fertile structural and lithostratigraphic elements of the greenstone belt, which is bound to the south by the major NW trending Bear Head Fault zone (within which the historic Golden Patricia Mine is situated).

Historic drilling at McVicar Lake in the Altered and North Flexure Zones include:

  • 6.46 g/t Au over 10.09 m including 29.86 g/t Au over 1.86 meters[ii]

  • 5.5 g/t Au over 3.6 m including 12.2 g/t Au over 0.98 meters[iii]

The McVicar property also host the Chellow Vein zone, which is a narrow quartz vein that consists of smoky grey to white quartz mineralized with minor pyrite and visible gold. The vein system yielded high grade gold at surface including grab samples[iv] that assayed 827.4 g/t Au and 578.1 g/t Au[v].

Limited drill testing below the known showings in the early 1990's didn't yield significant gold assay values; however, the Cross River technical team believe the Chellow Vein is hosted in a much broader (1-2km wide) high-strain deformation corridor, characterized by a series of parallel-trending shears that have not been systematically tested.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/120262_bcb5541fb454a940_002.jpg
 
Figure 1: McVicar Gold Project, location of nearby deposits and historical mines, NW Ontario

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/120262_bcb5541fb454a940_002full.jpg
 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/120262_bcb5541fb454a940_003.jpg
 
Figure 2: Drill target zones, winter 2022 drill program, McVicar Gold Project, NW Ontario

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/120262_bcb5541fb454a940_003full.jpg
 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/120262_bcb5541fb454a940_004.jpg
 
Figure 3: Drill collars and traces for the Bear Head Zone, winter 2022 drill program, McVicar Gold Project, NW Ontario

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/120262_bcb5541fb454a940_004full.jpg
 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/120262_bcb5541fb454a940_005.jpg
 
Figure 4: Drill collars and traces for the Altered Zone, winter 2022 drill program, McVicar Gold Project, NW Ontario

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/120262_bcb5541fb454a940_005full.jpg

Quality Assessment, Quality Control Protocols

Cross River has deployed an industry-standard quality-assurance/quality-control program during the 2022 drill program. This included the insertion of a sequence of standards, blanks, and duplicates into the sample string, in addition to industry standard chain of custody protocols for the samples. Core cutting is currently being completed in Thunder Bay and samples are being shipped to ALS Global for multi-element analysis (ME-MS41) in addition to fire-assay of gold using analytical codes Au-ICP21 and Au-GRA21.

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo., M.Sc., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, reviewed, and approved the technical content disclosed in this press release. Historical assay results contained in this press release were not verified by the Company. However, the historical reports referenced were authored by experienced geoscientists and copies of laboratory assay sheets were commonly inserted in the reports.

About Cross River Ventures

Cross River is a gold exploration company focused on the development of top tier exploration properties located in emerging Greenstone Districts of NW Ontario, Canada. The Company controls a 28,000-ha, multiple project portfolio with highly prospective ground in and among prolific, gold bearing greenstone belts. Cross River's common shares trade in Canada under the symbol "CRVC" on the CSE, and in the US under the symbol "CSRVF" on the OTCQB. Please visit www.crossriverventures.com for more information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Cross River Ventures CORP.

Alex Klenman
CEO
604-227-6610
aklenman@crossriverventures.com
www.crossriverventures.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Planning of Phase 2 Exploration Diamond Program on the Santa Maria Property Ongoing

Planning of Phase 2 Exploration Diamond Program on the Santa Maria Property Ongoing

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSX.V:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) reports that it has completed part of the planning for a Phase 2 exploration diamond drill program on the Santa Maria Property in Parral, Mexico

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "As mentioned before, the past year of exploration diamond drilling, underground diamond drilling, definition diamond drilling, and finally surface mapping and sampling, has been not only aggressive, but has resulted in over 6,900 samples collected and analyzed. This massive input of data has led our stream lined analytical team to new important understandings of the structural and mineralization controls on the western sector of the property where approximately 80% of our efforts over the past year were focused.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×