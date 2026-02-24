Labrador Gold Announces Voting Results of the 2026

Labrador Gold Announces Voting Results of the 2026

Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LAB | FNR: 2N6) ("LabGold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. (Toronto Time) at Gardiner Roberts LLP, Bay Adelaide Centre, East Tower, 22 Adelaide Street West, Suite 3600, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 4E3 (the "Meeting").

A total of 83,756,898 Common Shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") representing 49.27% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date for the Meeting (January 15, 2026), were represented at the Meeting. Shareholders overwhelmingly voted in line with the Corporation's recommendations on the BLUE Form of Proxy and BLUE Voting Instruction Form for the following matters voted on at the Meeting:

  1. Election of Directors as nominated by the Corporation ("Election of Directors")
  2. Appointment of Auditor ("Auditor")
  3. Ratification of the Stock Option Plan ("Stock Option Plan")
  4. Approval of a Change of Business ("Change of Business")
  5. Change of Name
  6. Coloured Ties Capital Inc. ("Dissident" or "Coloured Ties") Resolutions

The Corporation's director nominees were elected with an average of 97.39% votes cast ‘FOR', as follows:

Nominee Name Votes ‘FOR' Votes ‘WITHHELD' % FOR % WITHHELD
James Borland 60,620,064 1,252,575 97.976% 2.02%
Leo Karabelas 60,103,092 1,769,547 97.140% 2.86%
Roger Moss 59,625,814 2,246,825 96.369% 3.63%
Kevin Ramsay 60,698,542 1,174,097 98.102% 1.90%


The results of other items of business presented by the Corporation at the Meeting passed, as follows:

Resolution Votes ‘FOR' Votes ‘WITHHELD' % FOR % WITHHELD
Auditor 82,415,846 1,341,052 98.399% 1.60%


Resolution Votes ‘FOR' Votes ‘AGAINST' % FOR % AGAINST
Stock Option Plan 80,000,562 3,756,336 95.515% 4.48%
Change of Business 60,092,928 23,663,970 71.747% 28.25%
Change of Name 58,220,571 25,536,327 69.511% 30.49%


The Dissident Resolutions did not pass at the Meeting, as follows:

Dissident Resolution Votes ‘FOR' Votes ‘AGAINST' % FOR % AGAINST
Director Removal Resolution 23,615,238 60,141,660 28.195% 71.81%


"I am grateful for the overwhelming support of our shareholders, many of whom I engaged with throughout this proxy contest.", said Roger Moss President and CEO of LabGold. "It was very clear to me that our shareholders did not want to be associated with Coloured Ties, who they believed was just trying to get control of our treasury for self-serving purposes. Now that the shareholder vote is behind us, I look forward to sharing more exploration updates in the future while working to create value for all our shareholders."

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Labrador Gold Corp.

LabGold is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in Eastern Canada.

The recently announced Watson Project, a joint venture with Nemo Resources Inc., represents the largest landholding in the Fort Hope Greenstone Belt which is significantly underexplored compared to other greenstone belts (e.g. Red Lake and Pickle Lake) in northwestern Ontario. While the exploration focus will be on gold, the Watson project also hosts significant potential for critical minerals (e.g. antimony, nickel, copper and zinc). The proposed road to the Ring of Fire, expected to begin construction in mid-2026, runs through the Watson property and once complete, will significantly reduce exploration and development costs.

The Hopedale property covers much of the Archean-age Florence Lake greenstone belt, which extends over 60 kilometers. While typical of greenstone belts globally, the area has been underexplored. LabGold's work to date has identified gold anomalies in rocks, soils, and lake sediments across a three-kilometer section of the northern portion of the belt. Five gold occurrences lie along this trend, four of which were discovered by LabGold. Additional anomalous gold values occur across approximately 40 kilometers of the southern portion of the belt. Recent exploration has also demonstrated potential for copper, nickel, and cobalt.

The Borden Lake project near Chapleau, Ontario lies immediately southeast of Discovery Silver Corp's Borden gold mine. Past exploration by LabGold identified two anomalous gold zones based on geochemistry and geophysics.

The Corporation has 170,009,979 common shares issued and outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LAB.

For more information, please contact:
Roger Moss, President and CEO
Tel: 416-704-8291
Website: www.labradorgold.com
X: @LabGoldCorp

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

labrador-gold-corplab-cctsxv-labgold-investing
LAB:CC
The Conversation (0)
Labrador Gold Corp.

Labrador Gold Corp.

Keep Reading...
Gold bars and coins.

How to Invest in Gold Royalty and Streaming Stocks

Gold royalty companies offer investors exposure to gold and silver with the benefits of diversification, lower risk and a steady income stream. Royalty companies operating in the resource sector will typically agree to provide funding for the exploration or development of a resource in exchange... Keep Reading...
Hand labeled "BRICS" cutting paper money with scissors.

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

The BRICS nations, originally composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have had many discussions about establishing a new reserve currency backed by a basket of their respective currencies. The creation of a potentially gold-backed currency, known as the "Unit," as a US dollar... Keep Reading...
PDAC

Toronto to Host Global Mineral Sector for PDAC 2026, March 1 – 4

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) will bring together the mineral exploration and mining community in Toronto for its 94th annual Convention, taking place March 1 – 4, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC).As the World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining... Keep Reading...
THE SIGNAL ARCHITECTURE: 5 Stocks Calibrating the 2026 Infrastructure Cycle

THE SIGNAL ARCHITECTURE: 5 Stocks Calibrating the 2026 Infrastructure Cycle

USANewsGroup.com Market Intelligence Brief — WHAT'S HAPPENING: The infrastructure holding the global economy together is being stress-tested in real time: Gold at $5,552 per ounce as central banks loaded another 755 tonnes into reserves [1]The G7 issued formal guidance treating the quantum... Keep Reading...
Pixelated world map with fluctuating red-orange digital wave.

Mining’s New Reality: Strategic Nationalism, Gold Records and a Fractured Cost Curve

The era of “smooth globalization” is over, and mining is entering a more fragmented, politically charged phase defined by strategic nationalism, according to speakers at S&P Global’s latest webinar.Jason Holden, who opened the “State of the Market: Mining Q4 2025” session with a macro overview,... Keep Reading...
Closeup of wooden gavel on a sound block, dark background.

Brazilian State Firm Seeks Injunction to Block Equinox Gold-CMOC Asset Sale

A Brazilian state-run mining company is seeking an emergency court injunction to block the sale of one of Equinox Gold's (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Brazilian assets. Bloomberg reported that Companhia Baiana de Produção Mineral (CBPM) has asked the Bahia State Court of Justice to immediately... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Carbonxt Secures $500,000 Convertible Note Funding

Profit Share Agreement on Wadnaminga Project

Eagle Energy Metals and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Announce Closing of Business Combination

New Age Metals Acquires 17,620 Ha Double R Gold Project Near the Kenora and Rainy River District, Northwestern Ontario

Related News

precious metals investing

Profit Share Agreement on Wadnaminga Project

uranium investing

Eagle Energy Metals and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Announce Closing of Business Combination

precious metals investing

Golconda Gold Named in TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

battery metals investing

Early Warning Press Release Regarding Acquisition of Common Shares in Spartan Metals

nickel investing

Fathom Announces Completion of Gochager Lake Winter Trail and Expected Start of Winter Drill Program

graphite investing

Iyan Deposit Delivers Further Significant Graphite Intercepts from Surface in the Final Release of Assays

rare earth investing

Application to Trade on OTCQB Market