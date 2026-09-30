Kredittbanken Selects FIS® Total Issuing PRIME in the Cloud to Modernize its Platform

Key facts

  • Kredittbanken ASA has selected FIS ® Total Issuing™ PRIME in the Cloud from FIS ® to modernize its consumer credit, loan and savings operations.
  • PRIME in the Cloud will support Kredittbanken's continued growth, enabling faster product innovation and enhanced digital cardholder experiences across its network of owner banks.

Kredittbanken ASA, a Norwegian consumer credit institution, has selected global financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) and PRIME in the Cloud from FIS® Total Issuing™ Solutions to modernize the core system that manages its loans, deposits and credit cards.

Financial institutions across Europe are increasingly choosing to shift from self-managed platform deployments to fully managed cloud services, helping free their teams to focus on customer growth and product innovation. Kredittbanken will now move forward with PRIME in the Cloud, running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), giving them the agility to grow their business and innovate at pace.

Through its agreement with FIS, Kredittbanken is building on its long-standing relationship with TSYS, now part of FIS, to modernize its core system that manages loans, deposits and credit cards. This transition is part of the bank's broader core modernization program and supports their strategy of increased standardization, reduced complexity and scalability. With PRIME in the Cloud, Kredittbanken will gain access to the latest release of the PRIME platform and regular innovation and compliance updates through a standardised approach. PRIME in the Cloud delivers automated infrastructure upgrades, elastic scale, and extensive API-first integration capabilities, enabling Kredittbanken to continue to evolve its digital-first customer-centric product and collaboration strategies.

Jos Veendrick, Vice President & Region Head - Continental Europe, Total Issuing at FIS said: "Kredittbanken has been a PRIME client for more than a decade, and its move to cloud processing reflects what we're seeing from Nordic and European issuers who are modernizing across the money lifecycle and showing a preference for platforms that update regularly, scale on demand, and reduce the overhead of running critical infrastructure in-house. Our role is to make that modernization straightforward and to keep clients like Kredittbanken competitive as they grow."

Lars Nervik, Director of Technology and Data, at Kredittbanken said: "Our customers and the savings banks we serve expect modern, digital-first credit products, and that requires infrastructure that keeps pace with the market rather than one we have to keep pace with. For us, technology development is not only about new systems. It is about standardizing where we can, reducing complexity and using more of our expertise on what actually creates value. Moving to PRIME in the Cloud lets us focus on serving our customers and growing the business offering."

Kredittbanken serves as the primary engine for consumer credit products behind an extensive network of 69 Norwegian savings banks, offering credit cards, refinancing, loans and savings products. Moving to PRIME in the Cloud gives Kredittbanken a modern foundation to support its continued growth while helping to unify customer data across product lines into a single customer view.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

For More Information
Melanie Hesketh
Global Head of PR
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
melanie.hesketh@fisglobal.com

Nicole Alley
Vice President, Communications
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
nicole.alley@fisglobal.com

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