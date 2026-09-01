Edgewater Wireless Invited to Attend Global Foundries Technology Summit as Spectrum Slicing Execution Advances

Edgewater Wireless Invited to Attend Global Foundries Technology Summit as Spectrum Slicing Execution Advances

(TheNewswire)

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc.
 

Invitation puts Edgewater's patented Spectrum Slicing™ and PrismIQ™ roadmap in front of semiconductor, investment and manufacturing leaders

 

September 1, 2026 TheNewswire - Ottawa, Canada and Santa Clara, USA Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI,OTC:KPIFF) (OTC: KPIFF) ("Edgewater" or the "Company"), the industry pioneer of AI-powered Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing™ silicon solutions and IP, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to attend the GlobalFoundries Technology Summit ("GTS") North America on September 2, 2026, in Santa Clara, California.

GTS is GlobalFoundries' annual flagship event, bringing together global semiconductor leaders, technologists, customers and partners to explore the innovations shaping intelligent systems and the semiconductor industry. Edgewater will also participate in GFx, a new track focused on connecting founders, corporate leaders, investors, technology experts and manufacturing partners to help bring breakthrough technologies to market.

The invitation comes at an important point in Edgewater's development as the Company advances its patented Spectrum Slicing technology and PrismIQ™ platform from engineering execution toward prototype validation, strategic demonstrations and future production silicon. GTS and GFx provide Edgewater with a high-value platform to build visibility and advance relationships across the global semiconductor ecosystem.

As a Silicon Catalyst portfolio company, Edgewater continues to see positive engagement from strategic, industry and investor audiences as it advances its technology and commercialization roadmap.

"Being invited to attend GTS and participate in GFx places Edgewater in a valuable global forum with the companies, investors and manufacturing leaders shaping the future of semiconductor innovation," said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless. "GlobalFoundries has created a powerful bridge between breakthrough technology and real-world semiconductor production. The timing strongly aligns with our progress as we build the relationships and industry momentum required to advance Spectrum Slicing and PrismIQ toward the next stage of development."

Companies, technology partners and investors interested in meeting with Edgewater in Santa Clara are invited to contact marketing@edgewaterwireless.com.

For event information, visit the GlobalFoundries GTS 2026 website.

About Edgewater Wireless

We make Wi-Fi. Better.

Edgewater Wireless delivers unmatched Wi-Fi QoS—bar none—by intelligently mitigating congestion, managing spectrum allocation in real-time, and autonomously reconfiguring channel and link density—driving economic gains for service providers and their customers through reduced churn, improved efficiency, and high-performance connectivity in dense environments. Redefining Wi-Fi from the silicon up, Edgewater's patented, AI-powered Spectrum Slicing platform—delivered through the PrismIQ™ product family—breaks the limits of legacy Wi-Fi by enabling multiple concurrent channels in a single band. Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing delivers 10x performance and up to 50% lower latency, even for legacy devices. With 26 patents and a fabless model, Edgewater is transforming the economics of Wi-Fi for service providers, OEMs, and enterprises—powering scalable, standards-aligned/leading connectivity across residential, enterprise, and Industrial IoT markets.  A Silicon Catalyst portfolio company, Edgewater is building the intelligence wireless foundation for the next era of global connectivity.

Visit https://edgewaterwireless.com

 

###

 

Edgewater Wireless Contacts:

Andrew Skafel, President and CEO

E: andrews@edgewaterwireless.com

 

Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations

E: ir@edgewaterwireless.com

T: +1.416.479.9547

 

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws.  The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.  By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless' actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose.  Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

 

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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