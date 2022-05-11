Life Science NewsInvesting News

Knight Therapeutics Inc. a leading pan-American specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 8:30 am ET at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel in New York City. About Knight Therapeutics Inc. Knight ...

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:  GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 8:30 am ET at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel in New York City.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight owns Biotoscana Investments S.A., a pan-Latin American specialty pharmaceutical company. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed on www.sedar.com . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact:
Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514.481.4116
Email: info@knighttx.com Email: info@knighttx.com
Website: www.gud-knight.com Website: www.gud-knight.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Knight TherapeuticsGUD:CAMedical Device Investing
GUD:CA

Knight Therapeutics Inc. announces voting results from the Annual Meeting

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) ("Knight" or the "Corporation") a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today the voting results from the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held virtually in Montreal, Quebec ("Meeting").

Election of Directors

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
What Do Medical Device Companies Do?

What Do Medical Device Companies Do?

Medical device companies play a vital role in the life science industry by developing new technologies to match unmet medical needs across both established and emerging healthcare markets.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes is the driving force behind increasing innovation in medical technology, from surgical instruments and orthopedics to diagnostics and medical imaging.

In 2020, 59 new medical devices were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the year, a big jump from the 46 approved in 2019. However, FDA approvals for medical devices fell to only 26 in 2021, which the agency has attributed to burnout under COVID-19 conditions, which placed a strain on resources.

Keep reading...Show less

Abbott and Women as One Partner to Help More Underrepresented Physicians Lead Clinical Trials

  • New partnership will provide physician training to drive improved diversity in clinical trials
  • Training program is open to underrepresented groups including female, Black, Native American, Asian, South Asian, Hispanic and non-binary cardiologists
  • Provides opportunities for underrepresented physicians to receive training on the clinical trials process, learn new skills, expand their networks and increase visibility with industry partners

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced a new partnership with Women as One to launch a new program designed to train more female and underrepresented physicians to pursue clinical trial research and help recruit clinical trial participants from historically underrepresented groups.

Women as One is a nonprofit organization with the mission to promote talent in medicine by providing women physicians with unique professional opportunities. Abbott provided funding to develop a new program called CLIMB Research, which provides skills training for underrepresented cardiologists.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Johnson & Johnson Appoints Thibaut Mongon as CEO Designate of Planned New Consumer Health Company

The Company has also appointed Paul Ruh as CFO Designate

Mongon and Ruh to Assume New Leadership Roles Upon the Completion of the Planned Separation of the Consumer Health Business

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health And Bausch + Lomb Corporation Announce Closing Of Initial Public Offering Of Bausch + Lomb And Related Debt Transactions

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSETSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb") and Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") today announced the closing of the initial public offering ("IPO") of Bausch + Lomb. A wholly owned subsidiary of Bausch Health (the "Selling Shareholder") sold 35,000,000 common shares at a public offering price of $18.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $630 million before deducting underwriting commissions and estimated offering expenses. The Selling Shareholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,250,000 common shares of Bausch + Lomb to cover over-allotments, if any, at the initial public offering price, less discounts and commissions.

The common shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") on May 6, 2022 , in each case under the ticker symbol "BLCO." Bausch Health, together with its subsidiaries, now holds approximately 90.0% of the common shares of Bausch + Lomb (before giving effect to the over-allotment option).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health Companies Inc. Announces First-Quarter 2022 Results

  • First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results
    • Revenues of $1.918 Billion
    • GAAP Net Loss of $69 Million
    • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 1 of $732 Million
  • Bausch + Lomb Commences Trading Under "BLCO" Ticker Following IPO 2
  • Updates Full-Year Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 1 Guidance Ranges

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company" or "we") today announced its first-quarter 2022 financial results.

"Our organic 3 growth in the first quarter of 2022 was stable compared to the same quarter last year, despite incremental macro pressures and a challenging supply chain environment," said Thomas J. Appio , incoming chief executive officer ("CEO"), Bausch Health. "Following the closing of the initial public offering of the Bausch + Lomb eye health business later today, we will operate as two companies, which enables Bausch Health to increase its focus on accelerating growth with strategic commercial investments and expanding our pipeline with innovative products that improve the quality of life for patients around the world."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×