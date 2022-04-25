Knight Therapeutics Inc. a leading pan-American specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present a corporate update at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto. A copy of the presentation will be available at . About Knight ...

GUD:CA