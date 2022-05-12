Knight Therapeutics Inc. a leading Pan-American specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022. All currency amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified. Q1 2022 Highlights Financials Revenues were $63,807, an increase of $17,738 or 39% over the same period in prior year. Gross ...

GUD:CA