Klarna Backs Google's Universal Commerce Protocol to Enable Agentic Commerce Across Platforms

Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, is joining Google's Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), an open standard designed to help AI agents and commerce systems work together across the full shopping lifecycle, from discovery and purchase through post-purchase support. UCP enables consumers to shop seamlessly in AI conversations while giving agents, merchant systems, and payment providers a standardized way to interact across multiple AI platforms.

The announcement builds on Klarna's recent support for Google's Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) and expands Klarna's multiyear partnership with Google across Google Pay, Google Store, Google Play, and Google Cloud infrastructure. Together, these efforts reflect ongoing collaboration to support open standards as AI increasingly shapes how consumers shop online.

"As AI-driven shopping continues to evolve, it's important that the underlying commerce infrastructure is built on openness, trust, and transparency," said David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna . "Supporting UCP is part of Klarna's broader work with Google to help define responsible, interoperable standards that support the future of shopping."

Klarna's technology today provides millions of consumers with flexible payment options, real-time decisioning, and clear, upfront terms designed to build trust at checkout. As agent-led commerce develops, open standards like UCP provide a framework for the industry to explore how discovery, shopping, and payments can work together across AI-powered environments.

"Open standards like UCP are essential to making AI-powered commerce practical at scale," said Ashish Gupta, VP/GM, Merchant Shopping at Google . "Klarna's support for UCP reflects the kind of cross-industry collaboration needed to build interoperable commerce experiences that expand choice while maintaining security."

With its support for UCP and AP2, Klarna is helping advance an open, interoperable commerce ecosystem where trusted payment options can work seamlessly across AI-powered checkout experiences.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 114 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than 850,000 retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, business strategy, growth objectives, market opportunities, operational plans, including the implementation of peer-to-peer payments, the timing of their availability to our consumers and their anticipated features and benefits. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "estimate," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to:

  • Our ability to retain and grow consumer and merchant relationships;
  • Competition and technological developments;
  • Regulatory compliance and licensing requirements;
  • Our ability to achieve expected benefits from our funding arrangements;
  • Credit risk management and funding availability;
  • General economic conditions and market volatility; and
  • Our ability to expand into new markets and products.

Forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date of this release and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks.

Media contact:
press@klarna.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

KLAR
