Kirkland Lake Discoveries Intersects 1.22 g/t Au over 69.5 m at New "Mirado West" Zone, Doubling Gold Footprint to over 1,300 m

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC,OTC:KLKLF) (OTCQB: KLKLF) ("KLDC" or the "Company") is pleased to report the first two holes from the regional testing around the Mirado deposit. MZ target holes KLM26-035 and KLM26-037 successfully intersected multiple broad intervals of gold mineralization and high-grade gold. Mineralization and alteration of these holes are consistent with the Mirado South Zone and are interpreted to be contiguous with the historical deposit. As such, the Company has renamed the MZ Zone to Mirado West. These holes are part of the ongoing summer 2026 drill program at KL South Project, 18 km south of Kirkland Lake, with 19 additional holes pending.
Highlights
- KLM26-037 - 1.22 g/t Au over 69.50 m from 33.00 m including 5.67 g/t Au over 12.00 m
- KLM26-035 - 0.35 g/t Au over 21.18 m from 19.50 m
and 0.65 g/t Au over 15.83 m from 65.20 m
and 0.34 g/t Au over 11.23 m from 95.50 m
and 36.72 g/t Au over 1.01 m from 174.50 m
and 0.89 g/t Au over 11.60 m from 222.40 m
- Mineralization and alteration are consistent with the Mirado deposit, extending mineralization more than 600 m west and bringing the lateral mineralized footprint to over 1,300 m.
- 19 holes pending results
- Nine from Mirado North and South
- Four from Mirado West
- Six regional targets
"The discovery at Mirado West is a transformative milestone for Kirkland Lake Discoveries. Intercepting broad, near-surface mineralization validates our regional targeting and significantly scales up the project," stated Stefan Sklepowicz, Chief Executive Officer. "By extending our mineralized footprint to over 1,300 metres, we are demonstrating that Mirado is part of a much larger, contiguous gold system. With 19 holes still pending, including four more from this newly renamed Mirado West, we are eagerly anticipating the rest of the summer program's results."
"Today we've essentially doubled the east-west extent of the Mirado deposit, with perhaps the best hole we've drilled to date in and around Mirado," said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman. "This will have large implications in the future when we look to incorporate new drilling into a future resource update using both new expansion drilling and modern metals pricing and cutoff sensitivities."
Drill Program Discussion
Assay results from drill holes KLM26-035 and KLM26-037 represent a significant development in KLDC's geological understanding of the Mirado project. The current release includes two key holes targeting the newly renamed Mirado West (formerly the MZ target), located to the west of the main Mirado deposit (see Figures 1 and 2).
Figure 1 - Plan map of the Mirado deposit showing 2026 drilling, gold assay composites, historical surface sampling and the historical mineralized footprint.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5701/312542_8e937b47649489e3_001full.jpg
Figure 2 - Simplified long-section and cross-section views of drilling at Mirado. The historical mineralized shell is shown in orange, with current release drill holes highlighted in green and drill assay composites coloured by gold grade.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5701/312542_8e937b47649489e3_002full.jpg
In Mirado West, hole KLM26-037 successfully intersected a broad, near-surface zone of mineralization, returning 1.22 g/t Au over 69.50 m starting from 33.00 m. This broad intercept includes a strong high-grade core of 5.67 g/t Au over 12.00 m. Hole KLM26-035, drilled from the same pad in the opposite direction, intersected multiple horizons of gold mineralization starting near surface and continuing at depth, showcasing the wide, continuous nature of the mineralized envelope in this new area. Notable intervals in KLM26-035 include 0.35 g/t Au over 21.18 m from 19.50 m, 0.65 g/t Au over 15.83 m from 65.17 m, and a deeper high-grade intercept of 36.72 g/t Au over 1.01 m from 174.49 m, see Table 1 and Figure 3.
These intercepts demonstrate that the mineralization and alteration styles observed at Mirado West are consistent with those of the Mirado South Zone and are interpreted to be part of a contiguous system. This successful step-out effectively extends the known mineralization more than 600 m to the west, immediately expanding the lateral mineralized footprint of the Mirado system to over 1,300 m wide.
Exploration momentum continues at the KL South Project. The Company is currently awaiting assay results from 19 additional holes from the ongoing summer 2026 drill program. These pending holes include:
- Nine holes from Mirado North and South
- Four holes from Mirado West
- Six holes from regional targets
Table 1 - Mirado West Drill Results
|Drill Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Zone
|KLM26-035
|19.50
|40.68
|21.18
|0.35
|Mirado West
|and
|55.50
|57.00
|1.50
|0.40
|Mirado West
|and
|65.17
|81.00
|15.83
|0.65
|Mirado West
|and
|95.50
|106.73
|11.23
|0.34
|Mirado West
|and
|116.50
|121.50
|5.00
|0.23
|Mirado West
|and
|124.50
|126.00
|1.50
|0.27
|Mirado West
|and
|161.00
|165.00
|4.00
|0.35
|Mirado West
|and
|174.49
|175.50
|1.01
|36.72
|Mirado West
|and
|194.44
|195.50
|1.06
|0.76
|Mirado West
|and
|222.40
|234.00
|11.60
|0.89
|Mirado West
|including
|225.82
|228.12
|2.30
|3.70
|Mirado West
|KLM26-037
|33.00
|102.50
|69.50
|1.22
|Mirado West
|including
|41.00
|53.00
|12.00
|5.67
|Mirado West
|and
|127.00
|134.00
|7.00
|0.23
|Mirado West
|and
|277.00
|278.00
|1.00
|0.56
|Mirado West
Figure 3 - Au assays from KLM26-035 & KLM26-037. Mineralized halo highlighted where Au mineralization is above 0.1 g/t and < 7 m gap.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5701/312542_8e937b47649489e3_003full.jpg
Digital Resources
Stakeholders can explore KLDC's drilling through a publicly accessible interactive 3D model hosted by Mining Hub, which illustrates drill-hole data, mineralized intervals and interpreted target areas. The latest episode of KLDC's Treasure Hunters video series also provides an on-site update on drilling and exploration progress. VP Exploration Ben Cleland and the geological team discuss the latest results and the ongoing Mirado drill program.
Data Verification & Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)
Gold analyses were completed on half-core NQ samples at Paragon Geochemical Laboratory (independent of KLDC) using Chrysos PhotonAssay technology. PhotonAssay is a non-destructive method that uses high-energy X-rays to measure gold in large approximately 500 g samples, reducing sampling variability associated with coarse gold mineralization and allowing the retained material to remain available for additional analysis.
Table 2 - Paragon Sample Preparation and Analytical Methods
|Analysis
|Code
|Location
|Preparation
|PREP-PKG
|Timmins, Ontario, Canada
|Photon and Fire Assay
|PA-AU01, Au-SCR1K
|Surrey, British Columbia | Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
|Multi-Element
|33MA-OES
|Sparks, Nevada, USA
Samples returning gold values above the 350 g/t upper detection limit of the PhotonAssay method are reanalyzed using a 1 kg screen fire assay. The sample is sieved at 110 microns, the coarse fraction is analyzed gravimetrically, and the fine fraction is analyzed in duplicate by AAS; the combined result provides a representative total gold value for samples that may contain coarse gold.
Drill program design, QA/QC and interpretation of results are conducted by qualified persons consistent with National Instrument 43-101 and industry best practices. Certified reference standards and blanks are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals, approximately one control sample per twenty samples, to monitor analytical accuracy and precision.
Reported intervals are calculated using length-weighted average grades with a nominal 0.2 g/t Au cutoff. To reflect continuity within the broader mineralized system, up to 6.9 m of consecutive internal dilution below cutoff is included within selected composites. Reported assays are uncut and no top cut has been applied. All intervals are reported as downhole core lengths. True widths at Mirado are estimated at approximately 80% of reported core lengths.
Qualified Person
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Benjamin Cleland, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.
Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC,OTC:KLKLF) (OTCQB: KLKLF) has assembled a 420 km2 exploration portfolio in the Kirkland Lake region of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the most prolific mining districts in the world. The Company's properties span key fault zones, geophysical anomalies and volcanic-sedimentary contacts within the Blake River Group, a highly prospective assemblage known to host both gold and polymetallic massive-sulphide deposits.
With exploration permits in place, KLDC is positioned to advance a pipeline of drill-ready targets at KL South, KL West and KL East, supported by anomalous soil trends, historical mineral showings and structurally controlled intersections.
For additional information, please contact:
Stefan Sklepowicz
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +1 226-979-3515
Email: stefan@kirklandlakediscoveries.com
Website: www.kirklandlakediscoveries.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning updating the Mirado 3D model, interpretation of mineralized continuity and geometry, selection of follow-up drill targets and future exploration at Mirado. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will".
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the results and interpretation of exploration and drilling activities, the reliability of historical data, commodity prices and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update such statements except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Additional information is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.
Table 3 - Mirado Drill-Hole Collars and Assay Coverage
|Drill Hole
|Easting
|Northing
|Azimuth (deg)
|Inclination (deg)
|Final Length (m)
|Target
|Assay Status
|KLM26-035
|586635
|5318381
|60
|-50
|360
|Mirado West
|Results reported
|KLM26-037
|586635
|5318381
|240
|-50
|354
|Mirado West
|Results reported
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