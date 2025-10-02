Kinross to announce Q3 results on November 4, 2025

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the third quarter of 2025 on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, after market close. On Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free – 1 (888) 596-4144; Passcode: 9425112
Outside of Canada & US – 1 (646) 968-2525; Passcode: 9425112

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free – 1 (800) 770-2030; Passcode: 9425112
Outside of Canada & US – 1 (609) 800-9909; Passcode: 9425112

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com . The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com .

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC).

Media Contact
Samantha Sheffield
Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-365-3034
samantha.sheffield@Kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
David Shaver
Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations & Communications
phone: 416-365-2854
InvestorRelations@Kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation


Primary Logo

Kinross GoldKGCTSX:KNYSE:KGCGold Investing
KGC
Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia. The company has historically used acquisitions to fuel expansion into new regions and production growth.

White Gold Corp. Discovers 1 km Long Gold-In-Soil Anomaly 9 km Northwest of Its VG Deposit, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Discovers 1 km Long Gold-In-Soil Anomaly 9 km Northwest of Its VG Deposit, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that a soil sampling survey completed during the 2023 field season has identified a new 1 km long gold-in-soil anomaly on the QV property, located approximately 9 km northwest of the VG deposit which remains open for expansion (Figures 1 & 2). Soil sampling results range from trace up to a maximum of 496.7 ppb Au with associated anomalous tellurium. The new soil geochemical anomaly appears to be similar in character to the VG deposit and the Golden Saddle deposit which form part of the Company's flagship White Gold Project. The White Gold Project is located in west-central Yukon, Canada, and comprises 16 million tonnes averaging 2.23 gt Au for 1,152,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category and 19 million tonnes averaging 1.54 gt Au for 942,400 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category (1) . These results form part of the Company's 2023 exploration program on its extensive and underexplored land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, supported by strategic partners including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).

Top Gold Stocks for 2024

Top Gold Stocks for 2024

(NewsDirect)

Investing in gold stocks can often be considered a strategic move for investors seeking to diversify their portfolios and hedge against economic uncertainties. As global markets navigate volatile times, the allure of gold as a safe-haven asset remains robust, fueling interest in companies that explore, develop, and produce this precious metal.

White Gold Corp. Intercepts 5.04 g/t Au over 20.85m in Western Extension of Near Surface High-Grade Gold Zone & Identifies Additional Gold Occurrences in the Sulphide Domain at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Intercepts 5.04 g/t Au over 20.85m in Western Extension of Near Surface High-Grade Gold Zone & Identifies Additional Gold Occurrences in the Sulphide Domain at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce results for 2023 exploration diamond drilling at the Betty Ford target on the Betty property (Figure 1). Assay results for hole BETFD23D015 include 5.04 gt Au over 20.85 m within the near-surface oxide domain from 18.65 m depth, including two higher-grade subintervals grading 13.34 gt Au over 2.30 m and 11.47 gt Au over 2.05 m. A zone of gold mineralization was also encountered deeper within the sulphide domain of the host breccia unit, grading 0.44 gt Au over 28.55 m from 107.85 m depth, and including a subinterval of 1.38 gt Au over 6.15 m. The 2023 diamond drilling also encountered a second breccia unit approximately 30 to 50 m north of the main gold bearing breccia, with the potential for near-surface gold mineralization in the oxide portion of this breccia remaining untested.

White Gold Corp. Intersects 5.03 g/t Gold over 25.0m within 2.96 g/t Gold over 46.5m Significantly Expanding Width of Near Surface Gold Zone by 50% at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Intersects 5.03 g/t Gold over 25.0m within 2.96 g/t Gold over 46.5m Significantly Expanding Width of Near Surface Gold Zone by 50% at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results for the 2023 exploration diamond drilling at the Betty Ford target on the Betty property (Figure 1). The new assay results include 2.96 gt Au over 46.5 m from 11.5 m depth in hole BETFD23D014, including a higher-grade subinterval of 5.03 gt Au over 25 m, which significantly expanded the width of the near surface high-grade gold zone to the south. Results for hole BETFD23D012 and partial results for hole BETFD23D013 were announced previously on September 7, 2023, highlighted by 3.38 gt Au over 53.0m from 7.3m depth in BETFD23D013. Results for hole BETFD23D015 remain pending but are expected to be received and announced in the near future.

White Gold Corp. Intersects Broad Zones of Near Surface Gold Mineralization including 3.38 g/t Au over 53 m at Betty Ford Target, and 1.4 g/t Gold over 58.4 m at Vertigo Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Intersects Broad Zones of Near Surface Gold Mineralization including 3.38 g/t Au over 53 m at Betty Ford Target, and 1.4 g/t Gold over 58.4 m at Vertigo Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce partial results from 2023 exploration diamond drilling at the Betty Ford target on the Betty property including 3.38 gt Au over 53.0 m from 7.30 m depth in hole BETFD23D013, which included higher grade subintervals of 7.19 gt Au over 6.30 m and 8.00 gt Au over 4.35 m. Results of diamond drilling at the Vertigo target on the JP Ross property include 1.4 gt Au over 58.4 m in hole JPRVER23D0052 from 40.95 m depth, and JPRVER23D0051 which intersected three zones of high-grade gold mineralization. Betty Ford and Vertigo (Figure 1) are located approximately 65 km southeast and 30 km northeast respectively from the Company's flagship White Gold Project in west-central Yukon, Canada, which comprises 16 million tonnes averaging 2.23 gt Au for 1,152,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category and 19 million tonnes averaging 1.54 gt Au for 942,400 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category (1) .

Blackstone Minerals Investment Mankayan Project Update

Blackstone Minerals Investment Mankayan Project Update

Bezant (AIM: BZT), the copper-gold exploration and development company, has today filed a Form 605 - Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder with ASX listed Blackstone Minerals Ltd ("Blackstone"). Bezant's shareholding of Blackstone shares is now 80,574,880 Blackstone shares. Since the Company's announcement on 17 September the Company has in the period 18 September to 1 October 2025 sold 53,425,120 Blackstone shares at an average price of AUD 7.021 cents ( approximately 3.45 pence) per share for gross proceeds of AUD 3.75M (approximately £1.84M).

Attached is a copy of the Form 605.

Close-up of a gold bar with "20g Fine Gold 999.9" inscribed on it.

Tariff Talks: Swiss Propose Investment in US Gold Refining

Feeling the weight of the Trump Administration’s tariff policy, Switzerland’s government is offering to encourage Swiss gold refiners to invest in the US gold refining industry.

The Swiss are suffering under one of the highest Trump tariff rates globally. In effect since August 7, 2025, US officials say the 39 percent tariff on Swiss imports is necessary to address an estimated US$48 billion trade deficit.

The tariff targets many of the European nation’s most iconic industries, such as chocolate, luxury watches, coffee machines and even gold.

Stellar AfricaGold (TSXV:SPX)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc Intersects Multiple Wide High-Grade Gold Zones including 13 meters of 6.12 g/t Au in First Drill Hole at Tichka Est; Drill Program Continues.

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 2, 2025 - Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (TSX-V: SPX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") is pleased to report significant assay results from its first drill hole at the Tichka Est G old P roject, part of the ongoing 1,500-meters summer diamond drill program at the Zone B gold discovery, an area of approximately one square kilometer within Stellar's 82km 2 permit area in Morocco.

Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation

Download the PDF here.

Person calculating with gold bars and coins on a table.

Gold’s Meteoric Rise: Can the Price Break US$4,000 in 2025?

Gold’s momentum has price predictions heading upwards of US$4,000 per ounce by the year's end.

Rising by more than 44 percent since the start of the year, in 2025 the price of gold has hit highs once unthinkable. Aggressive central bank buying, US Federal Reserve rate decisions, ongoing geopolitical conflicts and US trade policy uncertainty have weakened the US dollar and escalated federal debt concerns. The resulting increase in demand for safe-haven assets is pushing investors toward gold, from physical bars to gold exchange-traded funds.

This week, the US government shutdown drove the price of gold even higher, approaching the US$3,900 level as it reached US$3,896.30 early in the morning of Wednesday (October 1) before pulling back.

Keep reading...Show less
Mount Hope Mining

Mount Hope Mining


