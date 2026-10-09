Kingsmen Engages Resource Stock Digest for Marketing Contract

Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) ("Kingsmen or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a service agreement (the "Agreement") with Resource Stock Digest ("RSD") of Round Rock, Texas. Under the terms of the Agreement, among other things, RSD has agreed to provide certain promotional services to the Company in accordance with Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

RSD has been engaged for a 3-month advertising and marketing program for a cash fee of US$150,000 payable upon receipt of approval of the Agreement by the TSXV. RSD conducts interviews with the Company and produces its own content that is distributed to RSD's subscriber base. RSD is owned and operated by Gerardo Del Real and Nick Hodge, both shareholders of the Company as at the date of the Agreement. RSD and Messrs. Del Real and Hodge are at arm's-length to the Company and have no relationship with the Company outside of this Agreement.

About Kingsmen Resources

Kingsmen Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held projects, the Las Coloradas silver/gold project and Almoloya gold/silver project located in the prolific mining district of Parral Mexico. The projects host historic past producing high-grade silver mines. They are considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on-trend, high-grade deposits. In addition, the company has a 1% NSR on the La Trini claims which form part of the Los Ricos North project operated by GoGold Resources Inc. in Mexico. Kingsmen is a publicly-traded company (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board,
Signed: "Scott Emerson"

Scott Emerson, President & CEO
Phone: 604-685-9316
Email: se@kingsmenresources.com
Follow us on: LinkedIn, Instagram and X

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; the risk that further exploration and drilling do not confirm or expand the mineralization described in this news release, including the interpretation of undrilled ground illustrated in Figures 2 and 3; planned work programs; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318191

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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