Kingfisher Metals Corp. Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSX-V: KFR; OTCQX: KGFMF), a Canadian based exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Kingfisher Metals Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "KGFMF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Kingfisher Metals is a discovery driven team comprised of experienced geologists, backed by a solid management group with decades of corporate and capital markets experience.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Trading in non-U.S. North American securities on OTC Markets reached $23.4 billion in the second quarter of 2026, representing an 88.25% increase over Q2 2025. OTC Markets recorded $453.34 billion in total dollar volume in the first half of the year. Canada ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.
Kingfisher Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on copper-gold exploration in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Through outright purchases and option earn-in agreements (Orogen Royalties, Golden Ridge Resources, and Aben Gold), the Company has quickly consolidated one of the largest land positions in the Golden Triangle region with the 933 km² HWY 37 Project and the 202 km² Forrest Kerr Project. Kingfisher also owns (100%) two district-scale orogenic gold projects in British Columbia that total 641 km². The Company currently has 157,211,154 shares outstanding as of the date of this news release.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


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