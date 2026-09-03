Kingfisher Announces Appointment of Jasper Bertisen to Its Board of Directors

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV: KFR,OTC:KGFMF) (FSE: 9700) (OTCQX: KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jasper Bertisen as an independent, non-executive director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Bertisen is a mining investment and finance professional with more than 20 years of experience in mining private equity, project evaluation, corporate finance and governance across the global resource sector. He spent the majority of his career with Resource Capital Funds ("RCF"), which he joined in 2004, playing an integral role in the firm's growth and development through 2023. During his career at RCF, he focused primarily on investments in mining companies advancing projects through engineering, permitting, financing, construction and commissioning. He currently serves as a member of RCF's Investment Committee. Earlier in his career, Mr. Bertisen worked in Germany, Finland, Chile and Australia across several open-pit and underground mining operations.

Mr. Bertisen currently serves as a director of Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE: CNL) (TSX: CNL), ERDA Resource Opportunities Inc. (TSXV: ERDA) and Endolith, Inc., and serves on the advisory boards of several mining technology companies. He is also an adjunct professor at the Colorado School of Mines. Mr. Bertisen holds an M.Sc. in Mineral Economics from the Colorado School of Mines and an M.Sc. in Mining Engineering from Delft University of Technology and has previously served as a non-executive director of several other mining companies.

In connection with Mr. Bertisen's appointment, the Company also announces that Chris Beltgens is stepping down as a director of the Company, effective immediately, to focus on other business opportunities.

Dustin Perry, President and CEO, stated, "We are very pleased to have Jasper joining our board. His extensive experience in mining investment, project evaluation, corporate finance and governance will be a valuable addition to Kingfisher as we continue to advance our portfolio of projects in the Golden Triangle. Jasper brings a strong investor perspective and more than two decades of experience evaluating opportunities and allocating capital across the mining sector." Mr. Perry also noted, "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Chris for his contributions to Kingfisher during his time as a director, and I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours."

Jasper Bertisen, director, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am pleased to join Kingfisher's board at such an exciting time for the Company. With its exceptional portfolio of projects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, Kingfisher is well positioned for continued success. I look forward to leveraging my experience to support the Company's growth and to help maximize value for shareholders."

The Company also announces the grant of 350,000 stock options to Mr. Bertisen pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The stock options are exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of C$1.16 per share and will vest over a period of twenty-four (24) months.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on copper-gold exploration in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Through outright purchases and option earn-in agreements (Orogen Royalties, Golden Ridge Resources, and Aben Gold) the Company has quickly consolidated one of the largest land positions in the Golden Triangle region with the 933 km² HWY 37 Project and 202 km² Forrest Kerr Project. Kingfisher also owns (100%) two district-scale orogenic gold projects in British Columbia that total 641 km². The Company currently has 157,329,335 shares outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Dustin Perry, P.Geo.
President, CEO and Director
Phone: +1 778 606 2507
E-Mail: info@kingfishermetals.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312704

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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