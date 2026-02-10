Kestrel Gold Reports 2025 Diamond Drill Results from its 100% owned QCM Gold Property, British Columbia with Grades reporting up to 72 metres of 0.60 g/t Gold on the Main Zone and 22.35 metres of 0.66 g/t Gold on the 14 Vein

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel"), (TSXV:KGC,OTC:KSTBF) is pleased to announce results from the 2025 diamond drilling program completed on the "Main Zone" and "14 Vein" zones at its 100%-owned QCM Gold Property, located in the Manson-Germansen area, approximately 240 kilometres northwest of Prince George, British Columbia, Canada.

Highlights include:

  • Main Zone - diamond drill intersections up to 93.94 metres of 0.501 g/t Au (drill hole QCM25-036).

  • Known extents of gold mineralization at Main Zone successfully expanded to approximately 500 metres along strike, by 200 metres width and approximately 270 metres vertical depth.

  • Initial bottle roll tests of eight Main Zone samples show >90% recovery in 24 hours for all samples.

  • 14 Vein - diamond drill intersections up to 33.84 metres of 0.412 g/t Au (drill hole QCM25-019).

  • Known extents of gold mineralization at 14 Vein successfully expanded to approximately 300 metres along strike, by 20 metres width and approximately 60 metres vertical depth.

  • Visible gold encountered in Main Zone holes QCM25-006 (125.72 m depth) and QCM25-035 (362.21 m depth), and in 14 Vein hole QCM25-030 (104.3 m depth).

Exploration at the QCM Gold Property is being conducted by Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra", TSX: CG or NYSE: CGAU) pursuant to an option agreement under which Centerra may earn up to a 75% interest in the QCM project. Centerra is required to make aggregate cash payments of $900,000 to Kestrel Gold Inc. and complete $6.5 million in exploration expenditures, including a minimum of 13,500 metres of drilling, by May 7, 2029.

Pat Lynch, President and CEO of Kestrel, states: "We are strongly encouraged by the potential for QCM to host significant mineralization in both Main Zone and 14 Vein and Centerra's continued project evaluation to pursue the full earn-in Option agreement. The 2025 results extending Main Zone to a 500 metre strike length, open to the north, northwest and down dip are particularly encouraging. The 2025 results for 14 Vein are the first extensive drilling completed and hold strong evidence for parallel zones and to increase extents in future testing. The early stage >90% gold recovery tests demonstrated in 24-hour bottle roll tests suggest the gold is easily liberated and we look forward to further testing."

During the 2025 field season Centerra, the project operator, was responsible for planning and execution, completing 9,110.5 metres of diamond drilling in 36 drill holes. At Main Zone, 22 diamond drill holes were completed for 6,305.5 metres and at 14 Vein, 14 diamond drill holes were completed for 2,805.00 metres.

Table 1. 2025 Diamond Drill Collars - all Drill holes Main Zone and 14 Vein

Hole ID

Zone

East (NAD83)

North (NAD83)

Elev. (m)

Azimuth (Deg.)

Dip (Deg.)

DEPTH (m)

QCM-25-001

Main Zone

400032

6172606

1171

57.0

-49.8

245.00

QCM-25-002

Main Zone

399957

6172671

1163

53.5

-50.1

242.00

QCM-25-003

Main Zone

399775

6172593

1192

90.0

-60.0

407.00

QCM-25-004

Main Zone

399772

6172590

1192

2.6

-45.5

404.00

QCM-25-005

Main Zone

399951

6172453

1235

3.7

-46.8

378.50

QCM-25-006

Main Zone

399953

6172455

1235

89.9

-45.4

330.00

QCM-25-007

Main Zone

400343

6172029

1109

358.2

-50.4

192.00

QCM-25-008

Main Zone

400344

6172030

1109

88.5

-60.4

201.00

QCM-25-009

Main Zone

400195

6172184

1136

358.4

-45.3

255.00

QCM-25-010

Main Zone

400270

6172287

1169

357.0

-50.5

252.00

QCM-25-011

Main Zone

400319

6171920

1086

87.8

-59.8

300.00

QCM-25-012

Main Zone

400464

6171941

1102

0.2

-59.9

282.00

QCM-25-013

Main Zone

400140

6172584

1153

53.2

-59.6

201.00

QCM-25-014

Main Zone

399748

6172728

1147

38.6

-44.7

231.00

QCM-25-015

Main Zone

399650

6172725

1151

40.0

-45.0

276.00

QCM-25-016

Main Zone

399588

6172835

1127

38.7

-45.1

255.00

QCM-25-017

14 Vein

396166

6179106

1085

43.1

-44.9

201.00

QCM-25-018

14 Vein

395968

6179272

1077

42.5

-45.1

175.00

QCM-25-019

14 Vein

396042

6179348

1076

43.8

-45.1

175.00

QCM-25-020

14 Vein

395970

6179400

1056

45.0

-45.0

177.00

QCM-25-021

14 Vein

395969

6179399

1055

44.6

-79.8

174.00

QCM-25-022

14 Vein

396217

6179376

1081

43.3

-44.5

150.00

QCM-25-023

14 Vein

396239

6179313

1078

44.9

-44.9

116.00

QCM-25-024

14 Vein

396218

6178931

1082

44.5

-39.8

201.00

QCM-25-025

14 Vein

395931

6179235

1073

43.3

-46.5

300.00

QCM-25-026

14 Vein

395931

6179235

1073

43.7

-62.7

325.00

QCM-25-027

14 Vein

395908

6179319

1073

43.3

-45.3

175.00

QCM-25-028

14 Vein

395899

6179484

1014

45.2

-70.3

225.00

QCM-25-029

14 Vein

395898

6179484

1013

43.3

-44.7

195.00

QCM-25-030

14 Vein

395896

6179949

960

44.4

-43.4

216.00

QCM-25-031

Main Zone

399777

6172592

1192

43.5

-46.3

306.00

QCM-25-032

Main Zone

399926

6172350

1200

84.0

-46.4

372.00

QCM-25-033

Main Zone

400054

6172356

1204

84.5

-46.0

261.00

QCM-25-034

Main Zone

399760

6172500

1210

88.0

-60.3

363.00

QCM-25-035

Main Zone

399633

6172562

1215

44.4

-45.5

402.00

QCM-25-036

Main Zone

400154

6172439

1178

45.3

-59.9

150.00

Drill hole results for the drill holes QCM-25-001, 003 to 008, 010 and 014 were previously reported in the news release dated October 10, 2025, drill update on the QCM drill results.

Two zones of gold mineralization have been discovered to date at the QCM Property, the Main zone and 7.5 kilometres to the northwest, the 14 Vein. The initial drilling and discovery at 14 Vein were completed in nine Reverse Circulation ("RC") drill holes totaling 1,124 metres in 2024. The main purpose of the 2025 diamond drilling was to extend both these discovered zones of mineralization. Main Zone gold mineralization is associated with quartz-ankerite-sulfide veins and veinlets in quartz-sericite-ankerite-albite altered greywacke and tuff assigned to the Takla Group. The 14 Vein gold mineralization is associated with quartz-ankerite-sulfide veins and veinlets in quartz-sericite-ankerite-albite altered greywacke and schist assigned to the Big Creek Group. The two zones are separated by the Manson Creek fault.

Main Zone - 2025 Drill Results

The best 2025 results were from QCM-25-006 and returned up to 137.0 metres at 0.522 g/t Au from 136.00 metres (see news release October 10, 2025). QCM-25-035 returned multiple zones of mineralization at 74 metres and 216 metres depth and up to 72 metres at 0.591 g/t Au from 319 metres depth. This drill hole tests the NW extension which remains open.

Drilling confirmed continuity of broad, lower-grade mineralization hosting discrete higher-grade intervals. Drill results delineate a NW trending zone 500 metres along strike length by 200 metres width and 270 metres depth and is open to the northwest and depth. The zone of mineralization is defined to the north by Takla Sediments and the east by an interpreted fault. Mineralization is open to northwest and depth. Mineralization occurs as multiple sub-parallel vein sets and stockworks with strong structural control.

Figure 1. Main Zone Plan View Diamond Drill Hole Location Map

Diamond drill holes QCM-25-011 to 012 test a proposed north-south fault that is terminating mineralization to the east.

Diamond drill holes QCM-25-015 to 016 test a proposed north-west extension of the Main Zone.

Diamond drill hole QCM-25-035 has several zones with the most robust being 72 m of 0.591 g/t Au starting at 319 metres.

Table 2. Main Zone Summary of Significant Composite Zone Results

Hole ID

Zone

From (m)

To (m)*

Length (m)

Gold (g/t)

QCM-25-002

Main Zone

3.00

22.00

19.00

0.798

Includes 2 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 7.5 g/t Au at 7 m depth

And

27.00

114.00

87.00

0.230

Includes 3 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 2.3 g/t Au at 46 m depth

And

119.00

124.05

5.05

0.236

And

128.50

146.00

17.50

0.207

QCM-25-009

Main Zone

66.00

147.00

81.00

0.207

Including

105.00

106.00

1.00

2.584

And

152.00

165.00

13.00

0.378

Including

160.00

161.00

1.00

1.087

And

170.00

181.00

11.00

0.213

QCM-25-011

Main Zone

85.00

90.00

5.00

0.328

QCM-25-012

Main Zone

38.00

42.00

4.00

0.186

QCM-25-013

Main Zone

18.00

50.00

32.00

0.216

QCM-25-015

Main Zone

43.00

53.00

10.00

0.149

And

71.00

78.87

7.87

0.108

And

82.00

85.00

3.00

0.125

And

114.86

117.00

2.14

0.17

And

124.00

157.26

33.26

0.149

And

162.70

182.34

19.64

0.185

QCM-25-016

Main Zone

225.00

231.00

6.00

0.279

QCM-25-031

Main Zone

12.00

31.00

19.00

0.413

Includes 2 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 1.6 g/t Au at 19 m depth

And

46.00

56.00

10.00

0.424

Including

53.00

54.00

1.00

2.727

And

63.00

146.00

83.00

0.261

Includes 4 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 1.8 g/t Au at 64 m depth

And

151.00

172.00

21.00

0.492

Including

155.00

159.00

4.00

1.358

And

184.00

193.00

9.00

0.208

And

201.00

208.00

7.00

0.263

And

212.22

221.00

8.78

0.316

And

232.00

262.00

30.00

0.392

Includes 3 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 1.5 g/t Au at 248 m depth

And

272.00

298.00

26.00

0.331

QCM-25-032

Main Zone

158.00

166.00

8.00

0.139

And

185.00

186.00

1.00

1.361

And

193.00

267.00

74.00

0.337

Includes 5 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 1.9 g/t Au at 228 m depth

And

277.00

294.00

17.00

0.31

Including

283.00

284.00

1.00

1.376

QCM-25-033

Main Zone

104.00

111.00

7.00

0.332

And

119.00

122.00

3.00

1.253

Including

119.00

119.68

0.68

3.395

And

128.00

144.00

16.00

0.525

Includes 2 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 1.3 g/t Au at 138 m depth

And

152.00

224.00

72.00

0.578

Includes 5 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 1.5 g/t Au at 166 m depth

And

229.00

233.00

4.00

0.134

And

240.00

243.00

3.00

0.328

QCM-25-034

Main Zone

93.00

104.00

11.00

0.508

Including

97.00

98.00

1.00

1.817

And

118.00

130.00

12.00

0.854

Including

127.00

129.00

2.00

3.279

And

135.00

164.15

29.15

0.239

And

176.00

196.00

20.00

0.489

Includes 3 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 1.9 g/t Au at 193 m depth

And

202.00

263.00

61.00

0.347

Includes 4 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 1.8 g/t Au at 220 m depth

And

274.00

302.00

28.00

0.178

And

336.00

351.70

15.70

0.375

Including

348.00

349.00

1.00

1.121

QCM-25-035

Main Zone

62

81.00

19.00

0.41

And

133.00

138.00

5.00

0.85

And

149.00

188.00

39.00

0.3

Includes 3 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 1.8 g/t Au at 135 m depth

And

216.00

222.00

6.00

0.289

including

216.00

217.00

1.00

1.212

And

228.00

248.00

20.00

0.249

Includes 2 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 1.8 g/t Au at 246 m depth

And

265.00

274.00

9.00

0.378

including

268.00

269.00

1.00

1.569

And

319.00

391.00

72.00

0.591

Includes 10 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 11 m of 1.41 g/t Au at 359 m depth

QCM-25-036

Main Zone

18.06

112.00

93.94

0.501

Includes 9 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 2 m of 2.9 g/t Au at 88 m depth

* Intervals are drilled core length; insufficient drilling has been completed to determine true widths.

** Composite grade reported as weighted average, >0.1 g/t Au cutoff and <4.01 m dilution.

Bottle Roll Metallurgical Initial Testing

Eight representative composite samples from Main Zone were sent to MSA Labs located in Prince George, BC, Canada, for preliminary cyanide leach (bottle roll) metallurgical testing. Samples ranged in head grade and lithology to provide an early-stage assessment of gold recoverability. All samples achieved greater than 90% gold recovery within 24 hours, indicating that a significant portion of the gold occurs as free or easily liberated gold. These results are considered preliminary.

14 Vein - 2025 Drill Results

Drilling at 14 Vein consists of two RC holes drilled in 2022, eight RC drill holes drilled in 2024, and 14 diamond drill holes drilled in 2025. The initial discovery was through prospecting in 2022; 2024 RC drilling showed a NW-SE trending zone of Au mineralization with grades up to 2.33 g/t Au over 44.19 metres. The Au mineralization is associated with narrow quartz-ankerite-sulfide veins hosted in quartz-sericite-ankerite-albite altered schist and greywacke. For further details see Kestrel's October 26, 2022, news release: https://www.kestrelgold.com/news/oct-25-2022-e7yzr.

The 2025 drilling at 14 Vein further defined a NW-SE trending mineralized zone with localized higher-grade intercepts but limited lateral and vertical continuity at depth. The 14 Vein remains open along strike, and future work will focus on identifying parallel or offset zones.

The purpose of the 2025 drill program was to test the extent of mineralization along trend.

Figure 2. "14 Vein" Zone" - Plan View Diamond Drill Hole Location Map

The 2025 drill program has successfully tested gold mineralization to over 300 metre strike length by 20 metres width by approximately 60 metre depth. Further 14 Vein exploration drill delineation is warranted.

Diamond drill holes QCM-25-018 to 019 returned assay results of up to 25 metres of 0.632 g/t Au from 91.00 metres depth and 17.69 metres of 0.631 from 156 metres depth. Drill hole QCM-25-018 returned four metres of 1.628 g/t Au at 165 metres depth, near to end of this hole at 175 m.

Weak mineralization in Hole QCM-25-026 appears to define the depth extent on this section.

Hole QCM-25-030, a 500 m step out to the NW was testing a high contrast resistivity anomaly, with a coincident 300 ppb Au soil sample. One 15 cm quartz vein contains a <1 mm flake of visible gold. The best interval of six metres of 0.103 g/t Au at 210 metres is at the end of the drill hole (216 m total depth).

Table 3. "14 Vein" Zone - Summary of Significant Composite Zone Results

Hole ID

Zone

From (m)

To (m)*

Length (m)

Gold (g/t)

QCM-25-017

14 Vein

15.00

25.00

10.00

0.202

And

43.84

52.00

8.16

0.153

And

106.00

110.00

4.00

0.563

QCM-25-018

14 Vein

50.00

53.65

3.65

0.399

And

80.00

84.00

4.00

0.316

And

91.00

116.00

25.00

0.632

Includes 3 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 5.3 g/t Au at 91 m depth

And

121.00

124.00

3.00

0.574

And

133.00

147.00

14.00

0.214

Including

146.00

147.00

1.00

1.225

And

156.31

174.00

17.69

0.631

Includes 2 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 4 m of 1.6 g/t Au at 165 m depth

QCM-25-019

14 Vein

11.00

18.00

7.00

0.144

And

36.00

45.00

9.00

0.526

Including

39.52

42.00

2.48

1.274

And

49.16

83.00

33.84

0.412

Includes 3 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 2 m of 1.5 g/t Au at 59 m depth

And

96.00

97.50

1.50

2.205

QCM-25-020

14 Vein

47.00

59.00

12.00

0.324

Including

47.00

48.00

1.00

1.491

And

64.00

67.00

3.00

0.192

And

72.00

75.00

3.00

0.182

QCM-25-021

14 Vein

67.00

71.40

4.40

0.667

Including

67.00

68.00

1.00

2.153

And

105.00

108.00

3.00

0.328

And

143.00

146.00

3.00

0.158

QCM-25-022

14 Vein

8.00

12.00

4.00

0.677

Including

11.00

12.00

1.00

1.48

And

25.00

36.00

11.00

0.975

Including

28.00

35.00

7.00

1.347

And

144.00

145.00

1.00

1.226

QCM-25-024

14 Vein

16.88

19.00

2.12

0.516

And

40.65

53.00

12.35

0.581

Including

44.00

47.00

3.00

1.793

And

167.00

167.71

0.71

2.001

QCM-25-025

14 Vein

105.71

112.00

6.29

0.185

And

163.00

171.80

8.80

0.122

And

194.00

201.00

7.00

0.102

And

207.00

229.35

22.35

0.661

Includes 2 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 4 m of 1.7 g/t Au at 223 m depth

And

240.00

251.00

11.00

0.253

QCM-25-026

14 Vein

127.71

142.00

14.29

0.237

Including

138.30

139.00

0.70

3.13

And

196.00

200.00

4.00

0.122

And

258.00

261.75

3.75

0.143

QCM-25-027

14 Vein

101.00

104.00

3.00

0.15

QCM-25-028

14 Vein

33.00

36.00

3.00

0.163

And

41.00

44.00

3.00

2.493

Including

41.00

43.00

2.00

3.685

And

60.00

66.00

6.00

0.411

Including

60.00

61.00

1.00

1.197

And

79.48

82.00

2.52

0.167

QCM-25-029

14 Vein

71.00

77.00

6.00

0.111

And

189.00

192.20

3.20

0.184

QCM-25-030

14 Vein

210.00

216.00

6.00

0.103at

* Intervals are drilled core length; insufficient drilling has been completed to determine true widths.

** Composite grade reported as weighted average, >0.1 g/t Au cutoff and <5 m dilution

Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Sampling Procedures

One-metre-long intervals of half-split NQ core were sampled along the entire length of the holes. Core was split along its length by hand with a diamond blade rock saw. Samples for drillholes QCM-25-001 to 035 were sent to Bureau Veritas, an independent laboratory in Vancouver B.C. where analytical results were obtained using FA430, a fire assay method for gold. Samples for drillholes QCM-25-034 and -036 were sent to MSA Labs, an independent laboratory in Prince George B.C. where analytical results were obtained using CPA-Au1, a gamma ray analysis for gold by PhotonAssay. Standards, blanks, field duplicates (quarter core), and crush duplicates were inserted into the sample sequence at a rate of approximately one QA/QC sample for every ten samples submitted to the labs.

An initial review of the drilling, sampling and assaying procedures did not recognize any factors that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.

Quality assurance in the field was provided by the operator Centerra during drilling.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Duncan McBean, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and a Director of Kestrel Gold Inc.

About Kestrel Gold

Kestrel Gold Inc. is an exploration company headquartered in western Canada and focused on the Canadian Cordillera. Kestrel has earned a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR royalty with buydown provisions, in the QCM Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Manson-Germanson placer district. Kestrel has also earned a 100% interest, subject to a 2.5% NSR royalty with buydown provisions, in the KSD Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Yukon portion of the Tintina Gold Belt. Kestrel is listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol KGC. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Corporation's website "www.kestrelgold.com" for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information and statements in this news release contain certain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information relates to future events or the Corporation's future performance, including exploration activity that could take place on the Corporation's properties or projects. This forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. The Corporation's forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information contact:

Pat Lynch, President and CEO
Office: (403) 660-3329
Email: pat@kestrelgold.com

SOURCE: Kestrel Gold Inc.



Kestrel Gold Inc.

Kestrel Gold Inc.

