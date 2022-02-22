Copper production from the first Kamoa Copper's two phases projected to exceed 450,000 tonnes per year by Q2 2023, positioning Kamoa Copper as the world's fourth largest copper producerConstruction of Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 2 concentrator almost complete and early-stage commissioning activities underway; first concentrate production expected in April 2022Engineering and early works for the Phase 3 expansion ...

IVN:CA,IVPAF