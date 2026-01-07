Kalo Gold Launches Major District-Scale Airborne Geophysics And Lidar Survey at Vatu Aurum Project, Fiji

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Kalo Gold Corp. (TSXV:KALO,OTC:KLGDF) ("Kalo" or the "Company") announces that it has committed to a district-scale, helicopter-borne airborne geophysics and LiDAR survey across its 100%-owned Vatu Aurum Project in Fiji, to be executed by Pioneer Exploration Consultants Ltd., with acquisition scheduled to commence in late January 2026, subject only to final aviation and regulatory clearances. The program will acquire high-resolution magnetic, radiometric and LiDAR data over approximately 5,700 line-kilometres and is designed to directly refine structural interpretation and prioritise drill targets for the Company's 2026 drilling program.

"This project wide airborne geophysics and LiDAR survey will provide the structural, geological and alteration framework required to support the prioritisation of drill targets, as well as identify new targets in this highly prospective terrain ahead of our 2026 drilling program," said Terry L. Tucker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kalo Gold Corp.

Survey Scope and Objectives

The airborne program will comprise a high-resolution magnetic and radiometric survey together with LiDAR and orthophotography over the Vatu Aurum Project (Figure 1).

The survey is designed to:

  • define regional and district-scale structural architecture

  • refine lithological and alteration domains

  • identify and prioritise structural corridors and feeder zones

  • support drill targeting across the Vatu Aurum Project

  • Identify new targets

Execution, Data Integration and Next Steps

The airborne surveys will be executed by Pioneer Exploration Consultants Ltd., a Canada-based geophysical and remote sensing consultancy with extensive experience delivering helicopter-borne airborne geophysics and LiDAR programs for major and mid-tier mining companies globally. Data will be processed and reviewed during acquisition to enable real-time geological interpretation and, upon completion, will be integrated into Kalo's district-scale geological model to prioritise drill targets and guide the Company's 2026 drilling program. Updates will be provided as acquisition and interpretation milestones are reached.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information in this news release was prepared, reviewed, and approved by Andrew Randell, P.Geo., principal of SGDS Hive, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Mr. Randell is independent of the Company and has verified the data disclosed, having conducted multiple site visits and direct supervision of the exploration program.

About Kalo Gold Corp.

Kalo Gold Corp. is a discovery-focused gold exploration company advancing the 367 km² Vatu Aurum Project on Vanua Levu, Fiji. The Project covers a large, preserved epithermal gold district within a volcanic back-arc setting, where systematic exploration has defined multiple priority targets across structurally controlled corridors. Kalo holds a 100% interest in two Special Prospecting Licences and is focused on applying disciplined, data-driven exploration to advance drill-ready targets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kalo Gold Corp.

Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo.
President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Ma, CPA, CA
Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Director

For more information, please write to info@kalogoldcorp.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing, execution, scope and objectives of the airborne geophysics and LiDAR survey, the integration of resulting data, and the Company's exploration and drilling plans for 2026. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Kalo undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Figure 1: Planned coverage of the district-scale airborne magnetic, radiometric and LiDAR survey, illustrating coverage of the Aurum Prime, Wainikoro and Coqeloa areas, and extending across most of Special Prospecting Licences 1511 and 1464.

