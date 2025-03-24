Kaiser Reef

Kaiser to acquire the Henty Gold Mine, becoming a multi-asset Australian gold producer

Kaiser Reef Limited ("Kaiser" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) with Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) (“Catalyst”) to acquire the Henty Gold Mine and associated Tasmanian exploration tenements (“Henty Gold Mine” or “Henty”).

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Proven production asset with a cumulative production history of 1.4Moz at 8.9g/t Au1 and a track record of replacing mined ounces. Gold produced in the December Quarter totalled 6,594oz, produced at an AISC of A$2,631/oz2
  • JORC compliant Mineral Resource of 4.1Mt @ 3.4g/t Au for 449kozs of contained gold and Ore Reserve of 1.2Mt @ 4.0g/t Au for 154kozs
  • Highly attractive acquisition metric of less than A$1,200 per production ounce4 based on total upfront consideration of A$31.6 million, comprising A$15.0 million cash and 118.6 million shares issued to Catalyst, equivalent to a 19.99% shareholding
  • Acquisition immediately transforms Kaiser into a +30kozpa5, multi-asset gold producer with a clear pathway to grow to a 50kozpa production target
  • Kaiser and Catalyst agree an option to form a strategic partnership in the Victorian Goldfields around the Maldon gold processing plant, including an option to expand the processing plant, supporting both Kaiser’s and Catalyst’s Victorian ambitions
  • Binding commitments received for a A$30 million two-tranche Placement, comprising A$9.1 million under the Company’s existing placement capacity pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A and A$20.9 million subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting to be held in early May 2025
  • A further A$10 million of funding secured with Auramet International Inc, consisting of a A$8 million senior secured gold loan and a A$2 million unsecured gold prepayment facility ensuring a strong working capital position

TRANSACTION SUMMARY

Kaiser Reef Ltd (ASX:KAU) (“Kaiser” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) with Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) (“Catalyst”) pursuant to which Kaiser will acquire the Henty Gold Mine and associated Tasmanian exploration tenements (“Henty Gold Mine” or “Henty”) for:

  • A$15.0 million upfront consideration;
  • A$16.6 million in shares issued to Catalyst (Catalyst to emerge as a 19.99% shareholder);
  • deferred payments of 50 ounces per month to Catalyst, capped at 3,000 ounces and commencing 6 months from Completion (“Deferred Consideration”);
  • 0.5% NSR royalty on gold produced from the Darwin Target Zone area;
  • Kaiser to reimburse Catalyst A$3.9 million in Environmental Bond Payments to Mineral Resources Tasmania in 12 monthly instalments; and
  • an option agreement through which Catalyst may enter into a joint venture with Kaiser in relation to the Maldon processing plant.

together the (“Transaction”).

STRATEGIC RATIONALE

  • Established production platform: The Henty Gold Mine is an established gold production platform, with historical production of 1.4Moz @ 8.9g/t. Since acquiring Henty in 2021, Catalyst has made significant operational improvements and investments at Henty, including drill platforms, drilling, tailings, underground fleet and people.
  • 5-year mine plan: Work to date has culminated in establishing a robust 5-year mine plan underpinned by a current Ore Reserves of 1.2Mt @ 4.0g/t for 154koz. There is significant scope to extent mine life based on the current Mineral Resource of 4.1Mt @ 3.4g/t Au for 449koz along with the considerable opportunities for near-mine exploration and development success.
  • Significant infrastructure: There is significant infrastructure in place at the Henty Gold Mine including a 300ktpa CIL processing plant, surface & underground workshops, administration complex, access to hydro generated grid power and refreshed tailings storage capacity.
  • Implement and build on operational capacity: Key Kaiser executives have significant experience in the optimisation of similar assets to Henty achieved through a combination of operational improvement and targeted exploration investment. The support from Catalyst as a 19.99% strategic shareholder, along with the addition of the Henty site operating team, a stable & skilled local workforce of +150 employees, will further strengthen the Kaiser team.
  • Flagship asset: With the Henty Gold Mine as its flagship asset, the Kaiser team will provide dedicated focus to continue the significant work completed by Catalyst and further drive operational improvements at Henty.
  • Significant increase to Kaiser’s gold production: the acquisition of the Henty Gold Mine will immediately transform Kaiser into a multi-asset gold producer with +30koz of annual production. The acquisition of the Henty Gold Mine will allow Kaiser to generate immediate cashflow providing the Company with enhanced financial flexibility for further reinvestment, exploration, debt reduction or return to shareholders. The current record gold price environment provides Kaiser with an excellent opportunity to generate strong margins from an operation that has historically held a stable cost base.
  • Re-rating potential: The total upfront consideration of A$31.6 million reflects an acquisition metric of less than A$1,200 per production ounce4. Given the current trading range of small ASX gold producers on an EV/Production basis, the Transaction represents excellent value and a potential re-rating opportunity for Kaiser shareholders.

Kaiser’s Managing Director, Jonathan Downes said:

“We are excited to significantly expand Kaiser’s production base, exploration opportunities and enter into a strategic partnership with Catalyst in Victoria. We look forward to welcoming the Henty team into Kaiser and growing the business together.

“Catalyst has done a great job building a profitable operation at Henty over the last 4 years, with clear production and mine life visibility, plus some great exploration targets. Kaiser will continue to re-invest into Henty and build on what Catalyst has already achieved. We are very pleased to have Catalyst’s continued involvement and exposure to the upside at Henty, both as Kaiser’s major shareholder and through their board representation.

“The option for Kaiser and Catalyst to enter into a 50/50 JV partnership at the Maldon processing plant gives both parties a clear pathway that supports their Victorian ambitions. A Joint Venture can unlock the benefits that would come with plant expansion and increased operational scale, and we look forward to working with Catalyst as JV partners if they execute the option.

“I’m also pleased that Brad Valiukas will be taking a full-time role with Kaiser as Director – Operations. Brad has a wealth of experience in underground mining and helping to grow companies such as Mincor Resources, to their peak period operating 8 mines, and Northern Star, bedding in assets from Newmont, Barrick and Sumitomo. Brad has been instrumental in the changes we have made over the last few months at A1, accelerating the capital development to get below historic workings and setting A1 up to deliver going forward.

“The addition of Henty to our portfolio, alongside A1 in Victoria, positions Kaiser as a >30,000oz old producer and targeting 50,000 ounces of gold production per annum in the short term. Each of the gold projects provides expansion and exploration opportunities and collectively positions Kaiser for a market re-rating in line with our peers. The value metrics of Kaiser are compelling with three gold mines (one on care and maintenance) and two gold processing plants – all held with an enterprise value of A$67 million.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Kaiser Reef, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:kauasx stocksgold investing
KAU:AU
The Conversation (0)
Blue Lagoon Resources Strengthens Mining Committee

Blue Lagoon Resources Strengthens Mining Committee

(TheNewswire)

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.

March 24, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: BLLG; FSE: 7BL; OTCQB: BLAGF) is pleased to announce the addition of Peter Bojtos, P.Eng to its recently formed Mining Committee that is tasked with successfully guiding the Company's transition from an exploration-focused company to a near-term gold and silver producer at its 100%-owned Dome Mountain Gold Project in British Columbia.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Abcourt Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement for Up to $3.0 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ABI) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of a combination of a maximum of 60,000,000 units of the Corporation (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.05 per Unit and a maximum of 50,000,000 common shares of the Corporation that qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec) (each, a " FT Share ") at a price of $0.06 per FT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the " Private Placement ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Further High-Grade Intercepts at Kamperman

Further High-Grade Intercepts at Kamperman

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Further High-Grade Intercepts at Kamperman

Download the PDF here.

North Bay Resources Announces 2nd Gold Concentrate Shipment, Bishop Gold Mill, California

North Bay Resources Announces 2nd Gold Concentrate Shipment, Bishop Gold Mill, California

North Bay Resources, Inc. (the " Company " or " North Bay ") (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce a 2nd test shipment of 240 pounds of gold concentrate from approximately 10 tons of ore processed at the Company's Bishop Gold Mill. The gold concentrate was shipped to Just Refiners, Reno, NV, with sample splits to ALS Geochemical, Reno, NV. A prior concentrate shipment is currently in process at the Refinery (see Press Release dated March 4, 2024 ). The new shipment was comprised of centrifuge concentrate and centrifuge reconcentrated Deister Shaker Table scavenger recovery. The Company continues Mill optimization and processing of ore from the Company's Fran Gold Project with the stockpiling of gold concentrate for bulk shipment to the Refinery.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CMC Metals Ltd. Announces Share Consolidation and Name Change

CMC Metals Ltd. Announces Share Consolidation and Name Change

CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: CMB) (Frankfurt:ZM5P) ("CMC" or the "Company") CMC Metals Ltd. announces the consolidation of its common shares on the basis of a ten (10) pre-consolidation shares for one (1) new post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation") and a change of name to Walker Lane Resources Ltd. will occur on March 25, 2025 (the "Effective Date") as approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

As at the date of this news release, the Company has 164,420,419 common shares issued and outstanding. Upon completion of the Consolidation, it is expected that there will be approximately 16,442,042 common shares issued and outstanding. No fractional shares will be issued under the Consolidation and each fractional share following the Consolidation that is less than one-half of a share will be cancelled, and each fractional share that is at least one-half of a share will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. As applicable, the exercise or conversion price and the number of shares issuable under any of the company's outstanding stock options and convertible instruments will be proportionately adjusted.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Extension of Takeover Offer Period

Extension of Takeover Offer Period

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Extension of Takeover Offer Period

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Heritage Provides Exploration Update on New Millennium Prospect

Blue Lagoon Resources Strengthens Mining Committee

The White House introduces Immediate and Vigorous Measures to fast track the Domestic Mining Industry and Production

HITIQ Shifts to Consumer Market with VAFA Partnership

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Provides Exploration Update on New Millennium Prospect

Base Metals Investing

The White House introduces Immediate and Vigorous Measures to fast track the Domestic Mining Industry and Production

silver investing

Transformational Acquisition of the High-Grade Elizabeth Hill Silver Project

Battery Metals Investing

$1.1 Million Placement

Base Metals Investing

Irka NE Assays Confirm High Grade Copper over 1.1km Strike

Energy Investing

Greenvale $1.8m placement to fast-track uranium exploration

Precious Metals Investing

$2.5m Placement to Fund Extensive Gold Drilling

×