K2 Gold Corporation ("K2" or the "Company") (XZnPxJQK7UwnTf1GmEs0eSbSN-V_l4_2WRrwGP-pD3US2s=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">TSX-V: KTO | XB-otWBqId4RuG4G_sH4Ut_KA4UTconE_nO5Xvq1L3AK0acf0WwagoR8PYHr7XR_9-1JZ7" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">OTCQX: KTGDF | FSE: 23K) today announced the first assay results from its 2026 drilling at the Newmont Target within its 100%-owned Mojave Project in Inyo County, California. The Newmont drilling represents a 2 km step-out south of K2's previously reported drilling at the Dragonfly Zone along the 6.5 km Eastside Gold Trend.
Results herein are from the first eight holes drilled from two separate pads at Newmont, with results for an additional 22 Newmont holes pending. Initial assays have returned 36.58m of 2.40 g/t Au in NM26-038 and 28.95m of 2.80 g/t Au in NM26-037. These results represent the highest-grade gold mineralization drilled at Newmont in any drill campaign, improving on K2's highlight intercept from 2020 (41.15m of 1.64 g/t Au in NM20-011).
Highlights
- Highest-grade gold mineralization drilled at Newmont Zone to date:
- NM26-038: 36.58m of 2.40 g/t Au from 53.34m down hole, including 16.77m of 4.11 g/t Au.
- NM26-037: 28.95m of 2.80 g/t Au from 56.39m down hole, including 15.24m of 4.19 g/t Au.
- NM26-039: 64.00m of 1.01 g/t Au from 82.3m down hole, including 10.66m of 2.38 g/t Au.
- NM26-040: 56.39m of 1.01 g/t Au from 70.10m down hole, including 16.77m of 2.03 g/t Au and 13.72m of 1.37 g/t Au.
- All intercepts reported are drilled widths; true width of mineralization is unknown at this time.
- NM26-038: 36.58m of 2.40 g/t Au from 53.34m down hole, including 16.77m of 4.11 g/t Au.
- Newmont structure traced for more than 1.1 km: Gold mineralization at Newmont is associated with a west-dipping fault system traced along strike through drilling, mapping, and surface sampling. The system remains open along strike and at depth.
- Prior drilling intersected near-surface oxide gold: All nine holes drilled by K2 at Newmont in 2020 intersected near-surface oxide gold mineralization. Previously reported results reported 41.15m of 1.64 g/t Au in NM20-011, including 16.76m of 2.03 g/t Au, and 22.86m of 1.00 g/t Au in NM20-016, including 10.67m of 2.01 g/t Au.
- Additional targets along the Eastside Gold Trend: Mapping, surface sampling and previous exploration have identified additional targets along the trend. Large sections remain sparsely drilled or undrilled, including areas between and beyond Newmont and Dragonfly.
"These first results from Newmont are important in demonstrating the scale of the gold system at Mojave," stated Anthony Margarit, President and CEO of K2 Gold.
"We have already delivered exceptional results at Dragonfly, and we are now seeing strong gold mineralization approximately two kilometres to the south at Newmont along the Eastside Gold Trend, which extends for over 6.5 kilometres. What is particularly exciting is the geometry of the system. These are long, linear, predictable structures that we can map at surface, follow along strike, and systematically target with drilling. Newmont itself has been traced for more than a kilometre, while significant portions of the broader trend between and beyond our known targets remain largely untested."
Figure 1: Plan map of 2026 RC drilling at the Newmont Zone, results from drilling on pad NM-D and NM-B highlighted.
Newmont – A Large, Structurally-Controlled Gold Zone
The Newmont Zone is located approximately 2 km south of Dragonfly near the southern extent of the >6.5 km Eastside Gold Trend.
Gold mineralization at Newmont is primarily associated with a north to northeast-trending, moderately to shallowly west-dipping fault system developed near the contact between calcareous siltstone and limestone. Mineralization is associated with silicification, decarbonatization, brecciation, and strong iron-oxide development intersected in both principal host rocks. Similar to Dragonfly, Newmont contains west-dipping, stacked structures with numerous intervals of strong alteration and gold mineralization, with the "Newmont Structure", which tracks the contact itself, exhibiting the more extensive and throughgoing mineralization observed to date.
Historical operators, including Newmont Exploration and BHP Minerals, conducted surface exploration and limited drilling in the area prior to K2 acquiring the Mojave Project.
K2 subsequently drill tested Newmont in 2020, completing nine RC holes from two drill sites approximately 304 m apart. Every hole intersected near-surface oxide gold mineralization.
Significant results included:
- NM20-011: 41.15m of 1.64 g/t Au from 44.20m, including 16.76m of 2.03 g/t Au and 10.67m of 2.36 g/t Au;
- NM20-016: 22.86m of 1.00 g/t Au from 42.67m, including 10.67m of 2.01 g/t Au;
- NM20-014: 6.10m of 1.58 g/t Au and 7.62m of 2.35 g/t Au; and
- NM20-017: 19.81m of 0.82 g/t Au, including 7.62m of 1.87 g/t Au.
Follow-up surface exploration completed by K2 in 2021 extended the mapped and sampled surface expression of the Newmont Zone to more than 1.1 km along strike, demonstrating the significant linear extent of the mineralized structure.
The 2026 drill program was designed to build upon this historical work by evaluating the continuity and grade of mineralization through the core of the trend and by testing extensions of the Newmont structural system at its margins.
Newmont Zone – Site NM-D
Site NM-D is located 25m north of K2's highlight Newmont drilling from 2020, while NM-B is located 33m to the south. Both sites were designed to step out from the 2020 highlight hole (41.15m of 1.64 g/t Au in NM20-011) to increase drill hole density and determine the geometry of the Newmont structure.
At site NM-D, holes NM26-037 and NM26-038 were drilled to the east at dips of -80° and -57°. Hole NM26-039 was drilled to the northeast at a 030° azimuth and -69° dip to test for possible high-grade shoots within the Newmont structure, while NM26-040 was drilled to the west at a -83° dip to test the down-dip extension.
All four holes intersected strong gold mineralization where predicted by models built from K2's historical drilling, including the highest-grade gold mineralization drilled to date at Newmont. Gold is predominantly hosted within the hanging wall of the Newmont structure within sandstone, shale, and siltstone, though mineralized intervals locally extend into the limestone footwall.
Table 1: Drill hole specifications for the holes in this release. Coordinates are in UTM NAD83 Z11.
|Drill Hole
|Drill Site
|UTM X
|UTM Y
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (deg.)
|Dip (deg.)
|Length (m)
|NM26-033
|NM-B
|432865
|4036605
|2171
|90
|-85
|205.74
|NM26-034
|NM-B
|432863
|4036606
|2171
|90
|-70
|201.17
|NM26-035
|NM-B
|432861
|4036606
|2171
|270
|-85
|137.16
|NM26-036
|NM-B
|432867
|4036607
|2171
|270
|-70
|201.17
|NM26-037
|NM-D
|432869
|4036659
|2166
|90
|-80
|201.17
|NM26-038
|NM-D
|432869
|4036659
|2166
|90
|-57
|187.45
|NM26-039
|NM-D
|432869
|4036659
|2166
|30
|-69
|201.17
|NM26-040
|NM-D
|432869
|4036659
|2166
|270
|-83
|193.55
Table 2: Highlight results from drilling at the Newmont Zone from sites NM-B and NM-D. Full assay results are available here. Reported widths are drilled widths: true width of mineralization is unknown at this time.
|Drill Site
|Drill Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Width* (m)
|Gold (g/t)
|NM-B
|NM26-033
|56.39
|68.58
|12.19
|0.65
|Including
|59.44
|64.01
|4.57
|1.31
|80.77
|88.39
|7.62
|0.31
|NM-B
|NM26-034
|56.39
|62.48
|6.09
|0.44
|79.25
|85.34
|6.09
|0.39
|NM-B
|NM26-035
|64.01
|97.54
|33.53
|0.37
|121.92
|126.49
|4.57
|0.46
|NM-B
|NM26-036
|65.53
|92.96
|27.43
|0.41
|114.30
|169.16
|54.86
|0.26
|175.26
|179.83
|4.57
|0.41
|192.02
|198.12
|6.10
|0.16
|NM-D
|NM26-037
|56.39
|85.34
|28.95
|2.80
|including
|64.01
|79.25
|15.24
|4.19
|NM-D
|NM26-038
|53.34
|89.92
|36.58
|2.40
|including
|57.91
|74.68
|16.77
|4.11
|NM-D
|NM26-039
|67.06
|71.63
|4.57
|1.58
|82.30
|146.30
|64.00
|1.01
|including
|82.30
|92.96
|10.66
|2.38
|173.74
|178.31
|4.57
|0.71
|NM-D
|NM26-040
|10.67
|15.24
|4.57
|0.46
|70.10
|126.49
|56.39
|1.01
|including
|70.10
|86.87
|16.77
|2.03
|and
|99.06
|112.78
|13.72
|1.37
*Reported widths are drilled widths: true width of mineralization is unknown at this time.
Figure 2: Section NM-D at the Newmont Zone, looking north-northwest (to 340°).
NM26-037 (201.17m, 090° Azi., -80° Dip)
NM26-037 was the first hole drilled from site NM-D and was designed to test for a northern continuation of the strong gold grades returned in K2's 2020 highlight hole at Newmont (NM20-011). The hole returned 28.95m of 2.80 g/t Au from 56.39m down hole, including 15.24m of 4.19 g/t Au, with mineralization hosted across the Newmont structure in silty sandstone in the hanging wall and limestone in the footwall. A zone of strong arsenic anomalism within shale high in the hole returned weak gold values and appears to represent a parallel, stacked structure near surface. Pervasive decalcification occurs within the high-grade gold mineralized Newmont structure where calcium values drop from 31.8% to a low of 0.73% before returning to high calcium values (Ca to 26.7%) below the gold zone.
NM26-038 (187.45m, 090° Azi., -57° Dip)
Hole NM26-038 overcut hole 037, intersecting siltstone, shale, and minor sandstone in the hanging wall of the Newmont structure, including an upper, arsenic-rich zone of mineralization just 4.57m down hole returning 13.72m of 0.31 g/t Au. The main zone was intersected at 53.34m down hole and returned the best gold mineralization drilled to date at Newmont: 36.58m of 2.40 g/t Au including 16.77m of 4.11 g/t Au. Notably, the high-grade core is concentrated in the immediate hanging wall of the structure and within a black pyritic siltstone interval; gold mineralization continues into the limestone footwall, though grade tapers to ~1 g/t Au. Similar to hole 037, this hole has a remarkable drop in calcium within the gold mineralized zone, echoing the extreme decalcification associated with gold mineralization.
NM26-039 (201.17m, 030° Azi., -69° Dip)
Hole NM26-039 was drilled to the northeast to intercept a potential northwest plunging section of the high-grade mineralization drilled at site NM-D. The principal intercept returned 64.00m of 1.01 g/t Au from 82.30m, including 10.66m of 2.38 g/t Au at the beginning of the interval, predominantly in shale. Farther down hole, within the footwall limestone, a narrow interval of 4.57m of 0.71 g/t Au was intersected beginning at 173.74m down hole.
NM26-040 (193.55m, 270° Azi., -83° Dip)
NM26-040 was drilled to the west to intersect the Newmont structure down-dip from the previous drilling. A broad interval returning 56.39m of 1.01 g/t Au was cut from 70.10m down hole, which includes two discrete higher-grade structures returning 16.77m of 2.03 g/t Au from the top of the interval, and a lower structure returning 13.72m of 1.37 g/t Au from 99.06m down hole. The upper interval was hosted by siltstone and shale, while the lower interval crossed into the footwall limestone. Both intervals contain elevated arsenic, antimony, silver, and thallium. A near surface shallow intercept at 10.67m depth contains 4.57m at 0.46 g/t Au and contains elevated arsenic with strong decalcification within faulted shale and siltstone but with carbonate veining.
Newmont Zone – Site NM-B
At site NM-B, holes NM26-033 and 034 were drilled to the east at dips of -85° and -70°, respectively, while holes NM26-035 and 036 were drilled to the west from the same site at dips of -85° and -70°.
At NM-B, all four holes intersected gold mineralization in two structures hosted by siltstone and shale intervals in the hanging wall of the Newmont fault structure. Mineralization is associated with variable quartz-calcite veining, silicification, and iron oxide alteration, with a Pb-Ag-Sb-As-Tl geochemical association. Notably, hole NM26-036 intersected significant widths of gold mineralization within the limestone footwall well beneath the projection of the main Newmont structure, representing a target for future follow-up.
Figure 3: Section NM-B at the Newmont Zone, looking north.
NM26-033 (205.74m, 090c Az., −85° Dip)
The hole returned 12.19m of 0.65 g/t Au from 56.39m, including 4.57m of 1.31 g/t from 59.44m, in shale and siltstone, accompanied by arsenic anomalism. A second interval returned 7.62m of 0.31 g/t Au from 80.77m near the transition into fossiliferous limestone. This interval has strong decalcification and 12.5 g/t Ag, in addition to very high As with an average of 1,461 ppm and 379 ppm Sb associated with strong goethite and bright red hematite in a mixture of shale and limestone. Carbonate veining increases below the contact, and the limestone becomes predominantly fresh and dark grey farther down hole.
NM26-034 (201.17m, 090° Az., −70° Dip)
NM26-034 intersected 6.09m of 0.44 g/t Au from 56.39m in siltstone. A second intercept of 6.09m of 0.39 g/t Au from 79.25m also contains 14.1 g/t Ag over the intercept with a single sample high of 24.7 g/t Ag. This interval occurs near the transition into interbedded limestone and siltstone at the top of a broader zone of silicification, calcite veining and local microbrecciation. Arsenic and antimony are elevated near the top of this altered zone, which extends to approximately 120.4m down hole.
NM26-035 (137.16m, 270° Az., −85° Dip)
Just below the contact with overlying shale and siltstone, in the footwall of the Newmont structure, dark limestone returned 33.53m of 0.37 g/t Au starting at a depth of 64.01m. The interval includes a zone of locally banded, vuggy quartz, calcite veining, oxidized pyrite and iron oxides returning 10.67m of 0.32 g/t Au from 82.30m. The interval contains widespread elevated Ag and Sb with strong decalcification starting at 76.2m. Drilling ended at 137.16m due to mechanical difficulties after cutting a thin zone of 4.57m of 0.46 g/t Au within limestone beginning at 121.92m. This lower zone strengthens the concept of multiple, stacked structures.
NM26-036 (201.17m, 270° Az., −70° Dip)
Drilling intersected 27.43m of 0.41 g/t Au from 65.53m in quartz-veined and iron oxide rich sandstone immediately above the main limestone contact. The hole was aimed in an opposite azimuth to the first three of this pad and intercepted several, broad intervals of alteration and mineralization. The upper intercept coincides with elevated arsenic within a broader interval of quartz-carbonate veining and silicification. Deeper carbonaceous limestone containing very fine-grained pyrite returned several broad intervals beneath the Newmont fault, including an interval of 54.86m of 0.26 g/t Au starting at 114.30m, which included subintervals of 15.24m of 0.34 g/t Au from 120.40m in quartz-carbonate veined limestone and 15.24m of 0.39 g/t Au from 152.40m in carbonaceous limestone with fine-grained pyrite.
From Dragonfly to Newmont – Testing a >6.5 km Gold Trend
Approximately 2 km to the north, K2's 2026 drilling at Dragonfly has demonstrated a high-grade oxide gold system characterized by multiple stacked, west-dipping mineralized structures. All holes drilled at Dragonfly to date have intersected strong mineralization and high-grade gold. Recent results from Dragonfly include:
- DF26-031: 83.82m of 3.40 g/t Au, including 48.77m of 4.98 g/t Au;
- DF26-020: 39.62 m of 5.35 g/t Au, including 25.91 m of 7.14 g/t Au;
- DF26-023: 27.43 m of 4.08 g/t Au, including 15.24 m of 5.30 g/t Au;
- DF26-028: 53.35m of 2.00 g/t Au, including 15.24m of 5.33 g/t Au;
- DF26-030: 100.58m of 1.01 g/t Au, including 6.10m of 4.60 g/t Au;
- DF26-032: 28.95m of 3.11 g/t Au, including 9.15m of 8.53 g/t Au
Together in this 2026 drilling campaign, Dragonfly and Newmont provide two significant drill-tested centres of gold mineralization along the broader Eastside Gold Trend.
K2's exploration model is increasingly focused on the presence of long, structurally controlled mineralized corridors capable of hosting significant widths and grades of oxide gold. Surface mapping, geochemistry and drilling indicate that these structures can persist for substantial distances along strike, providing clear geological targets for systematic step-out drilling and strategic planning for additional phases. Large areas along the Eastside Gold Trend remain underexplored, and drilling to date represents only a limited test of the overall structural corridor. Detailed alteration and structural mapping continue along the trend, identifying new outcrops with potential to host extensive gold mineralization.
Next Steps
K2 has now drilled 30 holes for 5,968.04m at the Newmont target, with assay results pending for the remaining 22 holes.
Additionally, K2 mobilized the drill rig back to the Dragonfly zone to complete the field season. An additional 8 holes were completed at Dragonfly prior to the conclusion of the first phase of drilling at Mojave. The additional holes bring the total amount of drilling completed at Dragonfly to 23 holes and 4,262.59m, with 8 holes pending assay at time of writing, for a total to date of 10,230.63m of drilling in 2026.
The Company will continue to release results upon receipt and interpretation throughout the remainder of 2026 and into early 2027, when drilling will resume.
Qualified Person ("QP") and QA/QC
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Buitenhuis, M.Sc., P.Geo., K2's QP and Vice President of Exploration.
The analytical work for the 2026 drilling program was performed by ALS Laboratories ("ALS") an internationally recognized and accredited analytical services provider. All samples were submitted to ALS's Reno, Nevada facility, where they were prepared using procedure PREP-31Y (dry, crush entire sample to 2mm, rotary split and pulverize 250g to better than 85% passing 75 microns). Samples were then shipped to the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver, BC, Canada, where pulp samples were analysed for gold by method Au-ICP21, a 30-gram Fire Assay fusion with an ICP-AES finish. Samples returning >10 g/t Au by Fire Assay were subsequently analysed with method Au-GRA21, a 30-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish. A 0.25g pulp was analysed by method ME-MS61, a 4-acid digestion and ICP-MS finish for 48 elements.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control procedures include inserting coarse blanks and certified assay standards into the sample string at a rate of approximately 1/10 (10%). K2 personnel placed samples in sealed bags and shipped them to ALS.
About K2 Gold Corporation
K2 is a gold focused exploration company primarily operating in the SW USA and Yukon, Canada. The company is led by an experienced team with a track record of success including Great Bear, Great Bear Royalties, Kaminak and Northern Empire. The company is well financed with a treasury of over $19.2 M.
K2 holds:
The Mojave Project is a +6000-hectare oxide gold project with base metal targets located in Inyo County, California. Multiple previously recognized surface gold targets have been successfully drilled in the past, most notably by Newmont and BHP. Since acquiring the property, K2 has completed geochemical and geophysical surveys, geologic mapping, LiDAR, a WorldView 3 alteration survey, and successfully completed a 17-hole RC drill program focused on the Dragonfly and Newmont Zones. Highlights from K2's 2020 drilling program include 6.68 g/t Au over 45.72m from surface at the Dragonfly Zone, and 1.64 g/t Au over 41.15m from 44.20m depth at the Newmont Zone. See Mojave 43-101 report here.
The Si2 Project is a low-sulphidation epithermal gold system located in Nevada within the Walker Lane Trend. Historical shallow drilling tested only the uppermost levels of the system and returned anomalous gold, silver, and pathfinder elements. Since acquiring the project, K2 has completed detailed geologic mapping, surface geochemistry, geophysics, alteration mineralogy studies, fluid inclusion analysis, and age dating. These integrated datasets confirm that prior drilling did not test the interpreted boiling zone, where gold grades are typically maximized in epithermal systems. In early 2026, K2 completed an 8-hole, 3,871m exploration drilling program targeting the depths of the system and successfully intersected broad intervals of gold mineralization and blind-to-surface quartz veining.
The Wels Project lies approximately 60km south of Fuerte Metals Coffee project discovered by Kaminak Gold Corporation (formerly a Discovery Group company prior to its acquisition by Goldcorp-Newmont). Both the Coffee project and the Wels project lie within the Tintina Gold Belt, share similar characteristics, and are host to structurally controlled gold mineralization within intrusive rocks exhibiting multiple trends of mineralization. K2's drilling at the Wels Project has returned strong results including: 3.53g/t Au over 19.5m, and 10.38g/t Au over 6.0m.
The Wolf Project is a new district-scale gold exploration project in west-central Yukon Territory, Canada, located 80 km south of the 3.0 Moz Au Coffee Gold Project currently under development by Fuerte Metals. Wolf consists of the Wolf South block, a >10km long gold-in-soil anomaly previously held by multiple operators and consolidated by K2, and the Wolf North claim blocks which host greenfield intrusion-related and epithermal gold targets.
K2 Gold is committed to responsible exploration, safety, Indigenous and community engagement, and advancing high-quality projects through a collaborative and technically disciplined approach.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
(signed) "Anthony Margarit"
Anthony Margarit,
President and Chief Executive Officer
Investor Inquiries
info@k2gold.com | +1 (604) 331-5090
For additional information about K2 Gold Corporation, please visit K2Gold.com
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K2 Gold Corporation is a member of Discovery Group, based in Vancouver, Canada. For more information, please visit: discoverygroup.ca
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the exploration program at Si2, Wels, and Mojave, including results of drilling, and future exploration plans at Si2, Wels, and Mojave. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its planned activities, and the Company's inability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies. The reader is referred to the Company's public disclosure record which is available on SEDAR+ (sedarplus.ca). Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except as required by securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. No securities of the Company have been or will, in the foreseeable future, be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.
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