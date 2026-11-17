JPMorganChase announced today that Bregje de Best, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Commercial & Investment Bank (CIB), will succeed Jeremy Barnum as CFO of the company following its first-quarter 2027 financial reporting. At that time, de Best will join the firmwide Operating Committee (OC), and Barnum will become a Vice Chairman of the company.
Barnum informed the company of his intention to conclude his tenure as CFO after six years in the role and to support the transition to the next generation of talent. He and de Best will work closely between now and the change to ensure a smooth transition, with Barnum leading the January and April earnings announcements and the company's Investor Day in February. Following first-quarter financial reporting, Barnum will become a Vice Chairman and has agreed to stay on until early 2028, helping Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon and other senior leaders on a range of firmwide initiatives.
"Jeremy has been an outstanding CFO of our company since 2021 and is enormously respected both internally by our leadership team and employees as well as outside the company by investors, analysts and others. After many years in the job, he asked to transition leadership of Finance to another outstanding executive. I'm excited he will be helping Bregje through this period and taking on a Vice Chairman role, where he can continue to be such a valuable advisor and partner to me and our OC," said Jamie Dimon.
Barnum said: "My years as CFO at JPMorgan Chase have been among the most challenging and fulfilling of my life, and I am very grateful to Jamie for the opportunity to serve the company and its shareholders as well as for his mentorship and support. I couldn't be happier to have Bregje as my successor to continue the tradition of excellence in our Finance organization, and I am very grateful to my team for their support during my time as CFO. During my remaining time at the company, I'm looking forward to helping with the many challenges present in the current environment."
As CFO of the CIB, de Best oversees Finance, Business Management and Controls for our Global Banking, Markets, Payments and Securities Services businesses. Prior to that, she was co-head of Global Corporate Banking, which serves large corporates, financial institutions and public-sector organizations. Previously, she held other senior roles in investment banking and markets in the U.K. and Asia.
"Bregje is an extraordinary leader with outstanding experience both in finance and our businesses across the CIB," said Jamie Dimon. "She has a deep understanding of how our company operates as well as extensive client-facing experience, and she can communicate our company story in a clear and compelling way. I'm very excited she will become our company's next CFO."
Early next year, the company will announce a successor to de Best as CFO of the CIB.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $5.1 trillion in assets and $372 billion in stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2026. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com .
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