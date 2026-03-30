Josh Linville: Fertilizer Prices High, Supply Tight — Never Seen This Before

Josh Linville, vice president of fertilizer at StoneX, explains how fertilizers are being affected by the Iran war, saying he's never seen a situation of this scale before.

"The calendar is also working against us — a lot of the northern hemisphere and and places like Australia are preparing for their spring applications," he said.

"This could not happen at a worse time on the calendar."

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.