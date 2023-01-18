BriaCell Announces Positive End of Phase II Meeting with the FDA for Bria-IMT Combination in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on Wednesday, February 15 th . Biljana Naumovic, Worldwide Vice President, Oncology and Peter Lebowitz, Global Therapeutic Head, Oncology will represent the Company in a virtual session scheduled at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

The audio webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hrs after the webcast.

Investor Contact:
RA-JJCUS-InvestorRel@ITS.JNJ.com

Media Contact:
Jake Sargent (732) 524-1090

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

×