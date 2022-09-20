Life Science NewsInvesting News

Significant investment will enable world-class discovery research, innovation in data science and digital health and collaborations in the Bay Area

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the Company) today opened its San Francisco Bay Campus, a state-of-the-art Research & Development (R&D) facility in the Bay Area, one of the world's most established global hubs for innovation and entrepreneurship. The nearly 200,000 square-foot facility will house up to 400 employees, more than doubling the R&D presence of Johnson & Johnson in the Bay Area. The campus bridges key scientific and technological capabilities by co-locating Janssen R&D, Johnson & Johnson Innovation and Johnson & Johnson Technology. It will further integrate the Company into the Bay Area innovation ecosystem to strengthen and increase collaborations with innovators to accelerate growth.

"Johnson & Johnson's expanded presence in the Bay Area affirms our commitment to combining science and technology to deliver transformative healthcare solutions," said Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson. "On this campus, our talented teams will use their diverse experience and expertise to tackle society's greatest health challenges to create a better future for patients."

The R&D focus at the new site spans Janssen's therapeutic areas and key functions, including emerging science and technologies for gene and RNA therapies, novel treatments and approaches for retinal and infectious diseases, and advanced data science, including artificial intelligence and machine learning. Co-locating expertise at the site will enable the expansion of the Company's world-class discovery engine and industry-leading pipeline.

"Our new state-of-the-art science facility in the Bay Area will further strengthen our R&D capabilities and transform how we discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines faster and more efficiently. By integrating drug discovery, data science and digital health, we aim to accelerate the growth of our best-in-class portfolio and deliver better health outcomes for people worldwide," said James Merson, Ph.D., Site Head, San Francisco Bay Campus and Global Therapeutic Area Head, Infectious Diseases, Janssen Research & Development, LLC.

The Johnson & Johnson Innovation Center in California has facilitated investments and collaborations to accelerate early-stage healthcare innovation with academic and industry partners in the Bay Area and greater California ecosystem since 2014. The San Francisco Bay Campus, along with the Company's JLABS @ South San Francisco , will continue to enable the Company to build strong relationships with entrepreneurs, scientists and investors to support and invest in highly differentiated innovations that extend and improve lives everywhere. Additionally, given the convergence of healthcare and technology in the region, the Company will increase its focus on the Johnson & Johnson Technology organization to enhance its ability to create innovative digital solutions to advance human health.

Building on Johnson & Johnson's long-standing commitment to use its expertise and resources to reduce the environmental footprint of its operations, the Bay Area hub is designed as a high-performance green campus, reinforcing the Company's pledge to be responsible stewards in creating a healthy, more sustainable future. The aim is for the new site to receive Silver Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) certification, the most widely used green building rating system in the world.

About Johnson & Johnson
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 135 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity. Learn more at www.jnj.com . Follow us at @JNJNews.

About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson
At Janssen, we're creating a future where disease is a thing of the past. We're the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, working tirelessly to make that future a reality for patients everywhere by fighting sickness with science, improving access with ingenuity, and healing hopelessness with heart. We focus on areas of medicine where we can make the biggest difference: Cardiovascular, Metabolism & Retina; Immunology; Infectious Diseases & Vaccines; Neuroscience; Oncology; and Pulmonary Hypertension. Learn more at www.janssen.com . Follow us at @JanssenGlobal. Janssen Research & Development, LLC is part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.

About Johnson & Johnson Innovation
Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC works across the pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer health sectors to accelerate early-stage, transformational solutions by catalyzing the best ideas, wherever they are in the world. We do this by harnessing our deep scientific capabilities coupled with a wide range of tools, including customized deal structures, company creation, incubation and startup services, capital investments and other innovative business models that aim to meet the diverse needs of entrepreneurs, scientists, and emerging companies. Our goal is to help life science and health technology innovations thrive through collaboration and partnership with the global ecosystem, so that together we can change the trajectory of human health. Meet our passionate team of science and technology experts and learn how to collaborate with us at www.jnjinnovation.com.

About Johnson & Johnson Technology
Johnson & Johnson Technology solves big problems in healthcare through technology and digital innovation. Just as doctors use scalpels, we use data science, algorithms, artificial intelligence, robotics, and other digital solutions to transform patients' lives. From guiding patients through treatment to accelerating vaccine development to enabling employees to work seamlessly from any location, our digital tools infuse our products with novelty, dexterity, and ease. Guided by Our Credo, we unleash the power of technology for good to drive greater access, equity, and sustainability, and to shape the future of healthcare in the way that only we can.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Janssen Research & Development, LLC. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global healthcare reforms; trends toward healthcare cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of healthcare products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the healthcare industry by government agencies; the Company's ability to satisfy the necessary conditions to consummate the separation of the Company's Consumer Health business on a timely basis or at all; the Company's ability to successfully separate the Company's Consumer Health business and realize the anticipated benefits from the separation; the New Consumer Health Company's ability to succeed as a standalone publicly traded company; and risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2022, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Media:
Jake Sargent
+1 732-524-1090
JSargen3@its.jnj.com

Rachael Jarnagin
+ 1 415-705-9023
RJarnagi@its.jnj.com

Investor Relations:
Raychel Kruper
+1 732-524-6164
RKruper@its.jnj.com

×